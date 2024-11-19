114: Awakening to Your Higher Self w/ Emily Andrews
In this episode of Harder Than Life, host Kelly Siegel sits down with Emily Rivera Andrews, known as The Angel Coach. Emily has dedicated her life to guiding people toward clarity and purpose by connecting them with their higher selves and spiritual intuition. The conversation dives deep into personal transformation, spiritual awakening, and using one's gifts for greater impact. Emily shares powerful stories, including life-changing moments of divine intervention, her journey through immense personal loss, and how she helps clients transcend self-doubt and embody their true potential. Together, Kelly and Emily explore the importance of surrender, play, and embracing life's challenges as catalysts for growth and spiritual awakening.Key Takeaways: Embracing Divine Guidance: Emily shares her journey to becoming The Angel Coach and how listening to divine guidance has shaped her life and work. The Power of Surrender: Emily and Kelly discuss the transformative power of surrendering to grace and trusting in divine timing to help navigate life's challenges. The Importance of Play & Joy: Discover why play, joy, and laughter are essential components of personal and spiritual development. Awakening to Your Gifts: Emily emphasizes the significance of embracing your gifts and leaning into your anointing to create meaningful impact. Navigating Self-Doubt: Practical advice on identifying, listening to, and transcending self-doubt to step into your higher self."If it’s been seeded, it’s been given. Your vision wasn’t meant to tease you. It’s meant to show you what’s already possible.” Emily Andrew’s Links:Website: https://theangelcoach.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theangelcoachFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmilyTheAngelCoach/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theangelcoachLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emily-rivera-49456130/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTtE1R0sBADQo0e46KrrOsg Chapters:[00:00] - Introduction: Self-Love and Spiritual Awakening[02:30] - Emily Rivera's Journey to Becoming The Angel Coach[04:50] - Exploring Intuition and Divine Guidance[09:00] - Beyond the Physical: Understanding Spiritual Realities[15:20] - Forgetting and Remembering: The Role of Grace[23:00] - Embracing Your Gifts and Overcoming Challenges[30:00] - The Power of Surrender and Change[40:00] - Navigating Self-Doubt and Identity Transformation[45:00] - Creating Joy and Play in Life’s Journey[53:00] - Practical Steps to Connect with Your Higher Self[1:00:00] - Kelly’s Personal Transformative Experiences[1:07:30] - The Importance of Shifting Environments for Growth[1:15:00] - Audience Q&A: Personal and Spiritual Insights[1:20:00] - Receiving Divine Guidance in Everyday Life[1:25:00] - Final Thoughts and Embracing Spiritual Growth
Harder than Life Website: https://www.harderthanlife.com/Shop HTL merch: https://harderthanlifeshop.com/Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/Harder-than-Life-Overcoming-Addiction/dp/1544539126/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2V9ID7MLAX3XX&keywords=harder+than+life+kelly+siegel&qid=1673314631&sprefix=harder+than+life%2Caps%2C98&sr=8-1Business Website: https://www.trustntm.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harderthanlife.pod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kelly.siegel.71LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-siegel-0146a3YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCncVFeA5P2LrAovuofQQcDgTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kellysiegel71
1:07:57
113: Creating Emotional Safety in Relationships w/ Coach Kavita
In this episode of Harder Than Life, host Kelly Siegel sits down with Coach Kavita to explore the complexities of love, dating, and self-awareness in the modern world. With over 13 years of experience coaching men to find authentic love, Kavita shares her deeply personal journey, profound insights, and practical advice for navigating the dating world. The conversation covers everything from breaking free of the "nice guy" syndrome to navigating online dating, building genuine connections, and finding self-love. This episode is filled with actionable wisdom, real-life stories, and even a few laughs that you won't want to miss.Key Takeaways:Be Authentic: Authenticity is crucial in dating. Be genuine and true to yourself to attract the right partner.Vulnerability and Emotional Safety Matter: Create and provide emotional safety in relationships by listening and being open.Balance Self-Work with Dating: Don’t completely separate dating and self-growth; find a balance that allows you to connect while still growing.Online Dating Strategies: Great photos and a compelling profile can make all the difference.Avoiding Nice Guy Syndrome: Stop being overly agreeable; assertiveness and self-respect lead to better connections.“A man that cannot feel safe within himself cannot make a woman feel safe.” Coach Kavita’s Links:Website: https://www.kavitacoach.com/Check out Coach Kavita’s Huddle Eleven Elite Program!Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dashingdate/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV-X2AGexgElmOQTmNtXo6w Chapters:0:00 - Intro & Episode Overview0:07 - Introducing Coach Kavita: Expert in Dating & Relationships2:34 - Kavita’s Personal Journey and Transformations in Love11:16 - Why Is Dating So Hard?18:27 - Navigating “Nice Guy” Syndrome25:41 - Building Emotional Safety in Relationships30:28 - Online Dating Tips and Strategies39:47 - The Myth of “Focusing on Yourself” Before Dating49:04 - The Huddle Elite Program Overview58:34 - Fun Q&A: Perfect Date Night Ideas1:03:40 - Do’s and Don’ts of Dating1:10:20 - Final Advice for Finding Love1:14:00 - Closing Thoughts and Takeaways
1:16:26
112: Do Less Better w/ Lee Benson
In this episode of Harder Than Life, host Kelly Siegel welcomes Lee Benson, an accomplished entrepreneur and founder of Execute2Win. Lee shares powerful insights from his MIND methodology, a framework designed to help organizations focus on their "most important number" to drive impactful results. Known for his success in scaling his first company from three to 500 employees and achieving an impressive 20% annual growth rate for 15 consecutive years, Lee reveals the strategies that transformed his business success into a replicable system.Key Takeaways:MIND Methodology for Business Success: Lee Benson’s MIND methodology focuses on identifying and improving the “Most Important Number” (MIN) for each team or individual, ensuring everyone’s efforts align toward measurable goals. This approach has led companies to transformative growth, from increasing revenue to boosting team engagement.Value-Creation Culture: Creating a culture centered on value is essential. When each team member understands how they contribute to the organization's value, collaboration improves, and productivity skyrockets. Lee emphasizes that having clear, specific metrics keeps everyone focused on making meaningful contributions.Personal Application of MIND: The MIND methodology isn't just for businesses—individuals can apply it in their personal lives by identifying their own "most important number," whether related to health, relationships, or personal goals. This metric keeps them accountable and focused on what truly matters.“Do Less, Better”: Lee champions the idea of focusing on fewer, high-impact actions to maximize results. By honing in on core activities that drive value, individuals and businesses can make faster, more meaningful progress.Holistic Value Creation: Lee’s approach to success extends beyond business—he stresses balancing material, emotional, and spiritual value creation. True fulfillment, he argues, comes from creating value across all areas of life.Trust the Struggle: Lee encourages embracing challenges as opportunities for growth. He suggests that struggles, whether in business or personal life, often lead to breakthroughs, making them an essential part of long-term success.Transparency and Accountability: In organizations, transparency in metrics fosters accountability and collaboration. The MIND framework’s clarity allows team members to see how their efforts impact overall goals, creating a unified, motivated workplace.The Power of Language in Shaping Culture: Changing the language around goals and metrics can have a profound impact on culture. When teams start talking about their “most important number,” it shifts focus toward accountability and value creation. "If you can’t show your team the bullseye, don’t expect them to hit it." Lee Benson’s Links:Website: https://etw.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lee-j-benson/Book: https://etw.com/books/Podcast: https://etw.com/show-your-value/
1:07:58
111: Functional Medicine & Optimal Health w/ Dr. James Lewerenz
In this riveting episode of Harder Than Life, Kelly Siegel sits down with the trailblazer of functional and regenerative medicine, Dr. James Lewerenz. With over 27 years of experience, Dr. Lewerenz has dedicated his career to helping people thrive through innovative health approaches. As the founder of the Longevity Health Institute and fellow podcast host of The Deep Six Podcast, he blends traditional medicine with cutting-edge functional approaches to ensure his patients live longer, healthier lives.Key Takeaways:Proactive vs. Reactive Health: Dr. Lewerenz emphasizes that true health comes from a proactive approach—focusing on prevention long before symptoms appear.Hormonal Health Is Critical: Hormones play a huge role in how we age, and balancing them can be key to maintaining energy, vitality, and longevity.AI in Medicine: New AI technologies like the Grail Galleri test are transforming how we detect diseases like cancer early, potentially saving lives.The 6-Point Model: Achieving optimal health requires addressing six key areas: hormones, genetics, gut health, detoxification, mind-body connection, and structural health. "You can’t solve everything in a 7-minute doctor visit. Real healthcare requires deep dives and proactive planning for decades ahead." Dr. James Lewerenz’s Links:Website: https://longevityhealthinstituteinc.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/longevity_health_institute/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LongevityHealthInstituteLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/longevity-health-institute/about/Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-six/id1733753748
1:12:04
110: From Partying to Peak Performance w/ Clifford Stephan
In this episode of Harder Than Life, host Kelly Siegel sits down with Clifford Stephan, founder of Booze Vacation, a wellness company that helps high-performing individuals take a break from alcohol to unlock their true potential. Clifford shares his personal journey of going alcohol-free, how it transformed his life, and why he’s passionate about helping others take "booze vacations" to improve their health and overall well-being.Key Takeaways:Alcohol’s Impact on Health: Clifford explains how alcohol erodes critical systems like sleep, diet, and fitness, and even small amounts can shrink the prefrontal cortex, increase stress, and damage impulse control.Benefits of a Booze Vacation: Taking an extended break from alcohol can lead to clearer skin, better sleep, improved relationships, and higher performance at work and in life.Customized Wellness Programs: Clifford offers free resources, including a playbook and weekly check-ins, to help guide individuals through their booze vacation. He also provides one-on-one coaching for those looking for more personalized support.It’s Not About Sobriety: Clifford emphasizes that the goal isn’t necessarily long-term sobriety but rather giving people the tools to make conscious decisions about their health and lifestyle. "Even small amounts of alcohol can shrink your prefrontal cortex, increase stress, and damage impulse control." Clifford Stephan’s Links:Website: https://boozevacation.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cliffordstephan/
I’m Kelly Siegel, and this is Harder than Life. A podcast about self-love, self-awareness, business, and health. We tell outrageous stories and boil everything down to simple, practical advice you can start using today. Let’s get living!