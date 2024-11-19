112: Do Less Better w/ Lee Benson

In this episode of Harder Than Life, host Kelly Siegel welcomes Lee Benson, an accomplished entrepreneur and founder of Execute2Win. Lee shares powerful insights from his MIND methodology, a framework designed to help organizations focus on their "most important number" to drive impactful results. Known for his success in scaling his first company from three to 500 employees and achieving an impressive 20% annual growth rate for 15 consecutive years, Lee reveals the strategies that transformed his business success into a replicable system.Key Takeaways:MIND Methodology for Business Success: Lee Benson’s MIND methodology focuses on identifying and improving the “Most Important Number” (MIN) for each team or individual, ensuring everyone’s efforts align toward measurable goals. This approach has led companies to transformative growth, from increasing revenue to boosting team engagement.Value-Creation Culture: Creating a culture centered on value is essential. When each team member understands how they contribute to the organization's value, collaboration improves, and productivity skyrockets. Lee emphasizes that having clear, specific metrics keeps everyone focused on making meaningful contributions.Personal Application of MIND: The MIND methodology isn't just for businesses—individuals can apply it in their personal lives by identifying their own "most important number," whether related to health, relationships, or personal goals. This metric keeps them accountable and focused on what truly matters.“Do Less, Better”: Lee champions the idea of focusing on fewer, high-impact actions to maximize results. By honing in on core activities that drive value, individuals and businesses can make faster, more meaningful progress.Holistic Value Creation: Lee’s approach to success extends beyond business—he stresses balancing material, emotional, and spiritual value creation. True fulfillment, he argues, comes from creating value across all areas of life.Trust the Struggle: Lee encourages embracing challenges as opportunities for growth. He suggests that struggles, whether in business or personal life, often lead to breakthroughs, making them an essential part of long-term success.Transparency and Accountability: In organizations, transparency in metrics fosters accountability and collaboration. The MIND framework’s clarity allows team members to see how their efforts impact overall goals, creating a unified, motivated workplace.The Power of Language in Shaping Culture: Changing the language around goals and metrics can have a profound impact on culture. When teams start talking about their “most important number,” it shifts focus toward accountability and value creation. "If you can’t show your team the bullseye, don’t expect them to hit it." Lee Benson’s Links:Website: https://etw.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lee-j-benson/Book: https://etw.com/books/Podcast: https://etw.com/show-your-value/ Harder than Life Website: https://www.harderthanlife.com/Shop HTL merch: https://harderthanlifeshop.com/Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/Harder-than-Life-Overcoming-Addiction/dp/1544539126/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2V9ID7MLAX3XX&keywords=harder+than+life+kelly+siegel&qid=1673314631&sprefix=harder+than+life%2Caps%2C98&sr=8-1Business Website: https://www.trustntm.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harderthanlife.pod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kelly.siegel.71LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-siegel-0146a3YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCncVFeA5P2LrAovuofQQcDgTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kellysiegel71