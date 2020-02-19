Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hannah's Story

Hannah's Story

Podcast Hannah's Story
Podcast Hannah's Story

Hannah's Story

It was one of the most horrific acts of domestic violence Australia has seen. On Wednesday the 19th of February 2020 Hannah Clarke and her three young children
True Crime
It was one of the most horrific acts of domestic violence Australia has seen. On Wednesday the 19th of February 2020 Hannah Clarke and her three young children... More

  • 4. The Inquest
    Two years have passed since the unimaginable murder of Hannah and her children. Now the Coronial Inquest begins, with new evidence drawing back the curtain on how this young family’s life was lived and lost. Disturbing details made public for the first time, along with CCTV footage, phone calls, a secret letter and police camera recordings. Intense interest surrounds the Inquest as Hannah’s parents watch on, reliving the worst day of their lives, over and over again. Learn more here about Small Steps 4 Hannah  If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please reach out for help. 1800 RESPECT  1800 737 732 Mensline  1300 78 99 78 Lifeline  13 11 14 Beyond DV  Episode 5: Lessons Learned, coming June 12See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/4/2023
    1:10:23
  • 3. 19th February, 2020
    It was a day that shocked Australia: the day Rowan Baxter killed Hannah Clarke and their three children, dousing them in petrol and setting them on fire in a quiet suburban street. We return to the scene of the crime with witnesses, journalists, the lead paramedic - complete strangers caught up in the unthinkable devastation, who are now sharing their story publicly for the first time.  Hannah’s family tells of their final precious moments together as Australia was being told the incomprehensible news. Learn more here about Small Steps 4 Hannah  If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please reach out for help. 1800 RESPECT  1800 737 732 Mensline  1300 78 99 78 Lifeline  13 11 14 Beyond DV Episode 4: The Inquest coming June 5. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/28/2023
    1:04:14
  • 2. Red Flags
    When Hannah left Rowan Baxter things took a dramatic turn, his behaviour escalating from concerning to dangerous. Those around them understood, for the first time, just how controlling he was. By putting the relationship under a microscope we can identify the tactics he used, and how he manipulated everyone around him. As the power dynamic between the couple tilted, Rowan tried everything to regain control. Learn more here about Small Steps 4 Hannah  If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please reach out for help. 1800 RESPECT  1800 737 732 Mensline  1300 78 99 78 Lifeline  13 11 14 Beyond DV  Episode 3: February 19th 2020 coming Monday May 28See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/21/2023
    1:04:59
  • 1. Hannah Clarke
    In February 2020, the name Hannah Clarke was etched into the national consciousness. But who was Hannah? She was a natural leader, full of energy and positivity. She was a supportive friend, loyal daughter and sister, but most of all an incredible mother.  As we try to understand the evolution of Hannah’s relationship with Rowan Baxter, her family and friends open up their hearts to share their most intimate memories, and their heartbreak, watching a strong woman change before their eyes.  Learn more here about Small Steps 4 Hannah  If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please reach out for help. 1800 RESPECT  1800 737 732 Mensline  1300 78 99 78 Lifeline  13 11 14 Beyond DVSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/21/2023
    52:08
  • Introducing: Hannah’s Story
    In February 2020 the name Hannah Clarke was etched into the national consciousness after her estranged husband killed her and their three young children in one of the most horrific acts of domestic violence Australia has seen. It sparked outrage, shock and a community conversation about a form of domestic violence few had even heard of; coercive control. Now, Nine News Presenter Melissa Downes, alongside Producer Jess Lodge, explore every layer of that conversation with those connected to the tragedy, some speaking for the first time to tell the whole story: Hannah’s Story. Subscribe now - Coming May 22.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/9/2023
    2:46

About Hannah's Story

It was one of the most horrific acts of domestic violence Australia has seen.

On Wednesday the 19th of February 2020 Hannah Clarke and her three young children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey were killed by Rowan Baxter, their father &amp; Hannah’s estranged husband - set on fire in their car in a quiet Brisbane street. 

It sparked outrage, shock and a community conversation about a form of domestic violence few had even heard of - coercive control.

Now, Nine News Presenter Melissa Downes, alongside Producer Jess Lodge, delve deeper to better understand what happened: speaking to family, friends, first responders, witnesses, domestic violence experts and political leaders - some speaking for the very first time to reveal the whole story... Hannah’s Story.

This podcast explores details from the days, months, even years, leading up to the crime that the public hasn’t been told. Details that will shock you, disappoint you and leave you asking - how did this happen? And what needs to be done to make sure it never happens again? What needs to change to protect other women, and men, in abusive relationships?

We also hope to help spread the messages Hannah’s parents Sue &amp; Lloyd are advocating, through their organisation Small Steps 4 Hannah.

New episodes weekly, starting Monday May 22nd.

  • Episode 1: Hannah Clarke - May 22
  • Episode 2: Red Flags - May 22
  • Episode 3: 19th February 2020 - May 29
  • Episode 4: The Inquest - June 5
  • Episode 5: Lessons Learned - June 12
  • Episode 6: Hannah’s Legacy  - June 19
