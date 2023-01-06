Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Gotta Be Done - A Bluey Podcast

Two Melbourne mums obsessed with ABC TV's Bluey, episode by episode! Email [email protected] or say hi on our socials #blueypod Artwork by J-F Tranquille, m...
Kids & FamilyParentingTV & Film
Available Episodes

5 of 182
  • Smoochy Kiss (aka Maybe That’s the Fairytale and This Is the Reality)
    So Gotta Be Done isn't here to call out annoying habits - but if Smoochy Kiss goes there, do Mary and Kate maybe kind of have to?! From what (on earth) Bandit's doing in his first scene, to best kitchen weaponry that's not too weapony (and how saucepan lids pre-date shields, actually?!), crimes against laundry sinks, boxes big enough for grown-ups, inversion and flipping the chase (music), and whether it's toughening up or softening up that makes a relationship work.  In short, it's just another day in the Heeler household/ Blueyverse/ Gotta Be Done... works for us!  Oh, and courtesy of the Bluey magazine... what's the stinkiest planet?? Jokes aside, it takes some serious analysis! ++ Gotta Be Done is ex-journos and Adelaide/ Melbourne mums Kate McMahon and Mary Bolling, as we deep-dive every Bluey episode, with plenty of detours into mama life, childhood memories, and everything else we're bingeing, too! Follow us on Insta at @blueypod @marytbolling @katejmcmahon or on Twitter at @blueypodcast - and use #blueypod to join in.
    7/13/2023
    55:59
  • Dirt (aka Need a Redemption Arc in Our Lives)
    Gotta Be Done is back after a break, and redeeming oneself is the theme of this recap - in all the ways. Morning, Wendy! Memories of mud piles and doubts about overly-clean modern life (is Insta to blame??), and is that dirt under fingernails, or potential neural connections?  Oh, and what IS a chow chow? Well if a dog and a lion had a very adorable baby... that's Wendy and Judo!   Also, parents modelling to children is a big theme of Dirt - but hang on, has Bluey been modelling to everyone all along?! Du-du-du-dirt!  ++ Gotta Be Done is ex-journos and Adelaide/ Melbourne mums Kate McMahon and Mary Bolling, as we deep-dive every Bluey episode, with plenty of detours into mama life, childhood memories, and everything else we're bingeing, too! Follow us on Insta at @blueypod @marytbolling @katejmcmahon or on Twitter at @blueypodcast - and use #blueypod to join in.
    6/29/2023
    58:32
  • VINTAGE GOTTA BE DONE: The Show (aka Advice for the Ages)
    CONTENT WARNING: In this episode, Mary and Kate talk pregnancy loss, infertility, and grief... and life in lockdown, because this is a 2020 throwback. It can get heavy.    Bluey is known for tackling big issues - and in 2023 we know there's definitely a miscarriage storyline in The Show. (Back then and now, there's still plenty of hope, hilarity and happiness to take from this gorgeous episode too.) And in these overwhelming times (i.e, all times!), who doesn't need a helpful checklist on hand?   While this trip down memory lane takes Gotta Be Done deep into July 2020 feelings, it gets happy again, via Aussie power pop memory lane, as we compare episode notes with Lenka's The Show! Also, exactly when are jacarandas meant to be blooming?! (Thanks for sticking with a weightier episode of Gotta Be Done. It was a tough one to record - but as usual and of course, the show must go on.)  Big thanks to episode sponsors mathsonline.com.au in Australia, and mathonline.com in the US!   ++ Gotta Be Done is ex-journos and Adelaide/ Melbourne mums Kate McMahon and Mary Bolling, as we deep-dive every Bluey episode, with plenty of detours into mama life, childhood memories, and everything else we're bingeing, too! Follow us on Insta at @blueypod @marytbolling @katejmcmahon or on Twitter at @blueypodcast - and use #blueypod to join in.
    6/1/2023
    45:45
  • Onesies (aka Getting People Up to Speed on Kid Chaos)
    Content warning: This episode of Gotta Be Done covers topics around fertility, pregnancy loss and grief.  Onesies broke hearts and healed them again, and Mary and Kate wade into "the messy middle" to work out how.  In summary: Families are hard, children who have complaints about the presents they receive are annoying but predictable, incredible Australian actor Rose Byrne (who plays Brandy!) is lovely (even if she's not who we think she is!) And, two years on, the moving miscarriage storyline in Bluey episode The Show is finally confirmed, thanks to the beautiful book Hard to Bear by Isabelle Odeberg.  Yep, we're all crying, but are we okay? We will be.  Big thanks to episode sponsors mathsonline.com.au in Australia, and mathonline.com in the US!   ++ Gotta Be Done is ex-journos and Adelaide/ Melbourne mums Kate McMahon and Mary Bolling, as we deep-dive every Bluey episode, with plenty of detours into mama life, childhood memories, and everything else we're bingeing, too! Follow us on Insta at @blueypod @marytbolling @katejmcmahon or on Twitter at @blueypodcast - and use #blueypod to join in.
    5/25/2023
    58:08
  • Granny Mobile (aka Muffin’s Shiny New Career as a Hostage Negotiator)
    Gotta Be Done loves doing the slow crawl past a garage sale, and Granny Mobile brings more Bluey delights than a giant bargain table!  Mary and Kate talk the endless possibilities for types of grannies (nobody puts granny in a corner!), the Muffin redemption arc (can toddlers really grow out of their tantrums?!), and weapon-of-mass-destruction qualities of a Glomesh handbag.  Plus the historical details/ The Crown facts captured by royal wedding plates (spoiler alert, they hated each other), why Bizet is perfect Muffin mood (Joff Bush says: "deliciously grouchy!"), and more of the glorious garage sale treasures.  Also, MY HIPS HURT!  Big thanks to episode sponsors mathsonline.com.au in Australia, and mathonline.com in the US!   ++ Gotta Be Done is ex-journos and Adelaide/ Melbourne mums Kate McMahon and Mary Bolling, as we deep-dive every Bluey episode, with plenty of detours into mama life, childhood memories, and everything else we're bingeing, too! Follow us on Insta at @blueypod @marytbolling @katejmcmahon or on Twitter at @blueypodcast - and use #blueypod to join in.
    5/18/2023
    55:20

About Gotta Be Done - A Bluey Podcast

Two Melbourne mums obsessed with ABC TV's Bluey, episode by episode! Email [email protected] or say hi on our socials #blueypod Artwork by J-F Tranquille, music by Ari Danaher-Flavell
Podcast website

