About The Good Grief Good God Show

Welcome to ”The Good Grief Good God Show,” hosted by Brad Warren, a Grammy nominee and Emmy award-winning hit songwriter known for 15 top #10 songs, including 9 #1s. Brad, drawing from his own heartbreaking experience of losing his eldest son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in May 2020, brings a powerful perspective shaped by experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare and 18 years of sobriety, creating a fabric of authenticity and vulnerability. The show, available in audio and video, serves as a platform for ”Raw, Honest Conversation about Surviving Things that Suck,” featuring a diverse range of special guests, from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow to Hall of Fame Songwriters and Olympic Gold Medalists. Together, they share narratives of hope, resilience, and addiction recovery. To learn more visit GoodGriefGoodGodShow.com. To learn more about Brad and the show visit GoodGriefGoodGodShow.com.