Closing a Season, Our Stories (Pt1): A Conversation w/ Matt Peveto (w/ the show's Producer/Showrunner)
Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/s2ep12-boulltpevetoto learn more about the show, host, guest, & to access PT 1 & 2. Subscribe on YouTube by clicking https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1.
🟥 GUEST: MATT PEVETO
🌐 Website: MattPeveto.com
While earning my degree in Journalism at Texas A&M University, I worked in TV sports production with ABC Sports, ESPN, and FOX Sports, and at the PBS station on the A&M campus. Also, while at A&M, I founded Mustang Music Group, launching my career in the music industry.
After graduating from Texas A&M in 2000, I dove headfirst into the music business, building Mustang Music Group into one of Southeast's largest independently owned booking agencies. As a booking agent, I played a key role in launching the careers of influential artists such as 2x ACM Award winner Jack Ingram, Randy Rogers Band (recognized in 2024 for surpassing one billion streams), 2012 ACM Song of the Year winner Eli Young Band, Cory Morrow and Jason Boland. In addition to booking, I founded the ZiegenBock Music Festivals, expanding them across three Texas markets. From 1997 to 2012, I also managed Lake Bryan, a 600-acre public lake and live music venue. In late 2012, I decided to transition out of the music industry.
In the summer and fall of 2012, I briefly worked in the Houston Rockets' marketing department before joining WWE in 2013 as a Live Event Marketing Manager in their Atlanta office. In that role, I oversaw ticketing and marketing for events across the Southeastern region. I left WWE in 2014.
From 2015 to 2024, I served as a sales manager and live event consultant at Etix, where I maintained nearly 100% client retention while securing some of the company's largest live music venues and event clients. I also consulted for live music venues, festivals, and event producers on optimizing bookings, ticketing strategies, streamlining operations, and increasing profitability. I resigned from Etix in July 2024.
Since 2019, I have served as an Executive Producer and Showrunner, overseeing every aspect of multi-camera productions, from set design and concept development to post-production, marketing, and distribution. I have produced over 70 episodes across various shows, including
The Jackin' Around Show, hosted by two-time ACM Award winner Jack Ingram; The Good Grief Good God Show, hosted by Emmy Award winner Brad Warren and the upcoming Up Close and Personal, hosted by actor Eric Close, known for his roles in Nashville , Without a Trace, and Suits. I have booked and hosted various high-profile guests, including Grammy-winning artists, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and Olympic gold medalists.
Beyond my career, I am a man of strong faith and a devoted Christian. My wife, Dori, has worked in management for nearly 20 years at Southwest Airlines; I am the proud father of two teenage boys, Preston and Jack, and a baby girl, Perri.
🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS
Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020.
Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business.
Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences.
