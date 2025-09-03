Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Good Grief Good God Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Good Grief Good God Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Good Grief Good God Show

Good Grief Good God Show
Health & WellnessMusic
The Good Grief Good God Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • Beyond the Songs: Amy Grant’s Journey Through Faith, Music & Mental Health
    Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/episodes to learn more about the show, host, and guest or see below.  🟥 GUEST: AMY GRANT Today’s guest is a true music pioneer. Amy Grant blazed the trail from Christian music into the mainstream, becoming one of the most celebrated female artists in contemporary music. With a career spanning decades, her chart-topping albums and genre-defying sound have earned her the highest honors across Gospel, Pop, and Country. From Grammy and Dove Awards to a Kennedy Center Honor and multiple Hall of Fame inductions, Amy’s innovative artistry and enduring impact have left an indelible mark on the music world. 🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020. Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business.  Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences.  🟥 THIS EPISODE IS PRESENTED BY Songwriter City brings the magic of Nashville’s hitmakers directly to your stage. Their exclusive events feature award-winning songwriters performing the chart-topping songs they wrote—along with the powerful stories behind them. From private gatherings to corporate events, Songwriter City creates unforgettable experiences where the songwriters take center stage. Learn more or book your next event at https://www.songwritercity.com/. 🟥 CONNECT 🎧 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3Ta8GCm 🎧 IHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-good-grief-good-god-show-h-103469396/ 🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Q33CbSC50WFJWC6NLjqSs 🎥 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1 ▶ Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGriefGoodGd ▶ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@goodgriefgoodgodshow ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodgriefgoodgodshow/ 🟥 CONTACT Matt Peveto, Executive Producer 🌐 Website: https://mattpeveto.com/ ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattpeveto/ ▶ Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:36:10
  • Closing a Season, Our Stories (Pt2): A Conversation w/ Lisa Boullt (Author & the show's Seg. Prod.)
    Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/s2ep12-boulltpevetoto learn more about the show, host, guest, & to access PT 1 & 2.  Subscribe on YouTube by clicking https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1. (Main) 🟥 GUEST: LISA BOULLT Lisa’s knowledge of the music business and the relationships she’s built through the years paid off by being a go-to for many things. Today she works with some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters/artists, who are also some of her best friends. It’s a perfect combination! Lisa’s background in Music made her realize the importance of how words and sharing a story can change people’s lives. This book resulted from Lisa’s grieving process of her sister, who passed in 1993. She was inspired to write Andrea’s story from her point of view, share the recipients’ fictitious stories, and bring awareness of Organ Donation to young adults. Lisa resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her better half, Mike, and their three fur babies. In her spare time, she volunteers with Faithfully Restored and is a producer on the Good Grief Good God podcast. 🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020. Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business. Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences. 🟥 CONNECT ▶ Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGriefGoodGd  ▶ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@goodgriefgoodgodshow  ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodgriefgoodgodshow/ 🟥 CONTACT Matt Peveto, Executive Producer 🌐 Website: https://mattpeveto.com/  ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattpeveto/  ▶ Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    36:33
  • Closing a Season, Our Stories (Pt1): A Conversation w/ Matt Peveto (w/ the show's Producer/Showrunner)
    Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/s2ep12-boulltpevetoto learn more about the show, host, guest, & to access PT 1 & 2.  Subscribe on YouTube by clicking https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1.  🟥 GUEST: MATT PEVETO 🌐 Website: MattPeveto.com Since 2019, I have served as an Executive Producer and Showrunner, overseeing every aspect of multi-camera productions, from set design and concept development to post-production, marketing, and distribution. I have produced over 70 episodes across various shows, including The of hf te rte owned ticketing providers. While earning my degree in Journalism at Texas A&M University, I worked in TV sports production with ABC Sports, ESPN, and FOX Sports, and at the PBS station on the A&M campus. Also, while at A&M, I founded Mustang Music Group, launching my career in the music industry. After graduating from Texas A&M in 2000, I dove headfirst into the music business, building Mustang Music Group into one of Southeast's largest independently owned booking agencies. As a booking agent, I played a key role in launching the careers of influential artists such as 2x ACM Award winner Jack Ingram, Randy Rogers Band (recognized in 2024 for surpassing one billion streams), 2012 ACM Song of the Year winner Eli Young Band, Cory Morrow and Jason Boland. In addition to booking, I founded the ZiegenBock Music Festivals, expanding them across three Texas markets. From 1997 to 2012, I also managed Lake Bryan, a 600-acre public lake and live music venue. In late 2012, I decided to transition out of the music industry. In the summer and fall of 2012, I briefly worked in the Houston Rockets' marketing department before joining WWE in 2013 as a Live Event Marketing Manager in their Atlanta office. In that role, I oversaw ticketing and marketing for events across the Southeastern region. I left WWE in 2014. From 2015 to 2024, I served as a sales manager and live event consultant at Etix, where I maintained nearly 100% client retention while securing some of the company's largest live music venues and event clients. I also consulted for live music venues, festivals, and event producers on optimizing bookings, ticketing strategies, streamlining operations, and increasing profitability. I resigned from Etix in July 2024. Since 2019, I have served as an Executive Producer and Showrunner, overseeing every aspect of multi-camera productions, from set design and concept development to post-production, marketing, and distribution. I have produced over 70 episodes across various shows, including The Jackin' Around Show, hosted by two-time ACM Award winner Jack Ingram; The Good Grief Good God Show, hosted by Emmy Award winner Brad Warren and the upcoming Up Close and Personal, hosted by actor Eric Close, known for his roles in Nashville , Without a Trace, and Suits. I have booked and hosted various high-profile guests, including Grammy-winning artists, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and Olympic gold medalists. Beyond my career, I am a man of strong faith and a devoted Christian. My wife, Dori, has worked in management for nearly 20 years at Southwest Airlines; I am the proud father of two teenage boys, Preston and Jack, and a baby girl, Perri. 🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020. Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business. Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences. 🟥 CONNECT ▶ Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow  ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGriefGoodGd  ▶ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@goodgriefgoodgodshow  ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodgriefgoodgodshow/ 🟥 CONTACT Matt Peveto, Executive Producer 🌐 Website: https://mattpeveto.com/  ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattpeveto/  ▶ Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:10:34
  • Granger Smith (Pt2): From the Stage to the Pulpit & the Shared Grief with Brad of Losing a Son
    Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/s2ep11-grangersmith to learn more about the show, host, guest, & to access PT 1 & 2.   🟥 GUEST: GRANGER SMITH Granger Smith is a country music singer, songwriter, and author known for his heartfelt lyrics, high-energy performances, and deep connection with fans. Born on September 4, 1979, in Dallas, Texas, Smith began his music career in the early 2000s, independently building a loyal following through relentless touring and grassroots marketing. His breakout came with the 2016 hit "Backroad Song," which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and solidified his place in mainstream country music. He also found success with songs like "If the Boot Fits" and "Happens Like That." Beyond his music career, Smith created the comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., a patriotic, rough-around-the-edges country boy who became a viral sensation, leading to widespread recognition and additional creative opportunities. In 2019, Smith and his family faced unimaginable tragedy when his three-year-old son, River, tragically drowned in a backyard accident. The loss deeply impacted Smith’s life and career, inspiring him to share his journey of grief and faith with others. He and his wife, Amber, established the River Kelly Fund to support organizations dedicated to children's safety, education, and the arts. In 2023, Smith made the life-changing decision to step away from country music to pursue ministry, feeling called to share his faith and help others through their struggles. He released his book "Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache," detailing his personal journey of loss, healing, and spiritual transformation. Today, Smith continues to inspire through his faith-based mission, speaking engagements, and devotion to his family. 🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020.   Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business.     Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences.     🟥 CONNECT, LISTEN, VISIT, & WATCH 🎧 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3Ta8GCm 🎧 IHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-good-grief-good-god-show-h-103469396/ 🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Q33CbSC50WFJWC6NLjqSs 🎥 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1 ▶ Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGriefGoodGd ▶ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@goodgriefgoodgodshow ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodgriefgoodgodshow/   🟥 CONTACT Matt Peveto, Executive Producer 🌐 Website: https://mattpeveto.com/ ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattpeveto/ ▶ Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    42:58
  • Granger Smith (Pt1): From the Stage to the Pulpit & the Shared Grief with Brad of Losing a Son
    Visit (or click 👉) https://goodgriefgoodgodshow.com/s2ep11-grangersmith to learn more about the show, host, guest, & to access PT 1 & 2.   🟥 GUEST: GRANGER SMITH Granger Smith is a country music singer, songwriter, and author known for his heartfelt lyrics, high-energy performances, and deep connection with fans. Born on September 4, 1979, in Dallas, Texas, Smith began his music career in the early 2000s, independently building a loyal following through relentless touring and grassroots marketing. His breakout came with the 2016 hit "Backroad Song," which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and solidified his place in mainstream country music. He also found success with songs like "If the Boot Fits" and "Happens Like That." Beyond his music career, Smith created the comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., a patriotic, rough-around-the-edges country boy who became a viral sensation, leading to widespread recognition and additional creative opportunities. In 2019, Smith and his family faced unimaginable tragedy when his three-year-old son, River, tragically drowned in a backyard accident. The loss deeply impacted Smith’s life and career, inspiring him to share his journey of grief and faith with others. He and his wife, Amber, established the River Kelly Fund to support organizations dedicated to children's safety, education, and the arts. In 2023, Smith made the life-changing decision to step away from country music to pursue ministry, feeling called to share his faith and help others through their struggles. He released his book "Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward After Loss and Heartache," detailing his personal journey of loss, healing, and spiritual transformation. Today, Smith continues to inspire through his faith-based mission, speaking engagements, and devotion to his family. 🟥 HOST: BRAD WARREN of the WARREN BROTHERS Hosted by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning songwriter Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, this show dives into RAW, HONEST CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SURVIVING THINGS THAT SUCK. Brad's songwriting career includes over two dozen Top 10 hits—including #1 songs for artists like Taylor Swift and Tim McGraw. But his journey took a heartbreaking turn after the tragic loss of his son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020.   Now, through candid storytelling, deep reflection, and 18 years of sobriety, Brad creates a space for healing, hope, and faith—helping others navigate grief, addiction, and life's toughest challenges while offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at show business.     Featuring guests like Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow, Grammy, ACM, & CMA winners, Hall of Fame songwriters, and Olympic Gold Medalists, The Good Grief Good God Show is about the power of connection and shared experiences.     🟥 CONNECT, LISTEN, VISIT, & WATCH 🎧 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3Ta8GCm 🎧 IHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/338-good-grief-good-god-show-h-103469396/ 🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Q33CbSC50WFJWC6NLjqSs 🎥 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goodgriefgoodgodshow?sub_confirmation=1 ▶ Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/GoodGriefGoodGodShow ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodGriefGoodGd ▶ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@goodgriefgoodgodshow ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodgriefgoodgodshow/   🟥 CONTACT Matt Peveto, Executive Producer 🌐 Website: https://mattpeveto.com/ ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattpeveto/ ▶ Email: [email protected]  
    --------  
    41:34

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Good Grief Good God Show

Welcome to ”The Good Grief Good God Show,” hosted by Brad Warren, a Grammy nominee and Emmy award-winning hit songwriter known for 15 top #10 songs, including 9 #1s. Brad, drawing from his own heartbreaking experience of losing his eldest son, Sage, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in May 2020, brings a powerful perspective shaped by experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare and 18 years of sobriety, creating a fabric of authenticity and vulnerability. The show, available in audio and video, serves as a platform for ”Raw, Honest Conversation about Surviving Things that Suck,” featuring a diverse range of special guests, from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow to Hall of Fame Songwriters and Olympic Gold Medalists. Together, they share narratives of hope, resilience, and addiction recovery. To learn more visit GoodGriefGoodGodShow.com. To learn more about Brad and the show visit GoodGriefGoodGodShow.com.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMusicMental HealthMusic Interviews

Listen to The Good Grief Good God Show, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/8/2025 - 12:06:53 PM