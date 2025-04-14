Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

Full Masters preview: Biggest storylines, top contenders, bold predictions

0:00: Rex is the new president of the Golf Writers Association of America03:30: Biggest takeaways from the Masters chairman's press conference17:00: Why Rory McIlroy is story 1A this week at Augusta National24:30: What else we can't wait to see unfold, including LIV player performance31:30: Picks to win, top contenders and sleepers36:00: The guys' Concessions Champions Dinner41:00: Be sure to check us out on "Live From the Masters" the rest of the week