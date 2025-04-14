Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

2025 Masters: How Rory McIlroy finally captured the career Grand Slam
0:00: We finally had a close Masters!03:30: Rory McIlroy's burden is finally lifted15:00: What it's like covering it on the ground at Augusta National20:00: Why was now the time for Rory to bust the drought?30:00: [whispers] Single-season Super Slam, anyone?34:00: Bryson DeChambeau duel fizzles41:00: Justin Rose gives it his all, again45:00: European Ryder Cupper dominance, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka disappoint again, and Nick Dunlap's struggles
53:13
2025 Masters: It's the best-case scenario, Rory vs. Bryson for a green jacket
0:00: Rory vs. Bryson – it doesn't get any better than this03:00: Biggest takeaways from McIlroy's second consecutive 66 to seize the third-round lead10:30: What DeChambeau needs to clean up before this final-round duel15:30: Our picks to win (and why) at the 89th Masters
18:32
Masters Friday: Bryson, Rory, Scottie! A weekend unlike any other awaits
0:00: Rex has had enough of these historical and statistical trends at the Masters06:00: How Rory McIlroy was able to recover from Thursday's nightmare finish11:30: Bryson DeChambeau is back in position at the Masters16:30: Scottie Scheffler plays in the worst of the winds – and still survives19:00: What to watch for Saturday at Augusta National
23:13
Masters Thursday: What the heck happened to Rory late?!
0:00: A lot happening here at the Masters!03:00: Justin Rose takes the lead after a round even his peers couldn't believe08:30: Rory McIlroy has the start of his dreams – and then implodes late14:30: Scottie Scheffler looks primed to win for the third time in four years, huh?19:00: What to watch for Friday at Augusta National: higher winds on an already firm course!
22:20
Full Masters preview: Biggest storylines, top contenders, bold predictions
0:00: Rex is the new president of the Golf Writers Association of America03:30: Biggest takeaways from the Masters chairman's press conference17:00: Why Rory McIlroy is story 1A this week at Augusta National24:30: What else we can't wait to see unfold, including LIV player performance31:30: Picks to win, top contenders and sleepers36:00: The guys' Concessions Champions Dinner41:00: Be sure to check us out on "Live From the Masters" the rest of the week