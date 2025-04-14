Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

Powered by RND
SportsGolfLeisure
  • 2025 Masters: How Rory McIlroy finally captured the career Grand Slam
    0:00: We finally had a close Masters!03:30: Rory McIlroy's burden is finally lifted15:00: What it's like covering it on the ground at Augusta National20:00: Why was now the time for Rory to bust the drought?30:00: [whispers] Single-season Super Slam, anyone?34:00: Bryson DeChambeau duel fizzles41:00: Justin Rose gives it his all, again45:00: European Ryder Cupper dominance, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka disappoint again, and Nick Dunlap's struggles
  • 2025 Masters: It's the best-case scenario, Rory vs. Bryson for a green jacket
    0:00: Rory vs. Bryson – it doesn't get any better than this03:00: Biggest takeaways from McIlroy's second consecutive 66 to seize the third-round lead10:30: What DeChambeau needs to clean up before this final-round duel15:30: Our picks to win (and why) at the 89th Masters 
  • Masters Friday: Bryson, Rory, Scottie! A weekend unlike any other awaits
    0:00: Rex has had enough of these historical and statistical trends at the Masters06:00: How Rory McIlroy was able to recover from Thursday's nightmare finish11:30: Bryson DeChambeau is back in position at the Masters16:30: Scottie Scheffler plays in the worst of the winds – and still survives19:00: What to watch for Saturday at Augusta National
  • Masters Thursday: What the heck happened to Rory late?!
    0:00: A lot happening here at the Masters!03:00: Justin Rose takes the lead after a round even his peers couldn't believe08:30: Rory McIlroy has the start of his dreams – and then implodes late14:30: Scottie Scheffler looks primed to win for the third time in four years, huh?19:00: What to watch for Friday at Augusta National: higher winds on an already firm course!
  • Full Masters preview: Biggest storylines, top contenders, bold predictions
    0:00: Rex is the new president of the Golf Writers Association of America03:30: Biggest takeaways from the Masters chairman's press conference17:00: Why Rory McIlroy is story 1A this week at Augusta National24:30: What else we can't wait to see unfold, including LIV player performance31:30: Picks to win, top contenders and sleepers36:00: The guys' Concessions Champions Dinner41:00: Be sure to check us out on "Live From the Masters" the rest of the week 
GolfChannel.com writers discuss and debate the latest news from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA, Korn Ferry Tour, Champions Tour, College Golf, and the amateur game.
SportsGolfLeisure

