Rounding out the Golic in Dublin week, Jason Fitz joins GoJo on the last official episode of the podcast formerly known as GoJo to talk about how badly they wished they were in Dublin Ireland. (03:40) - Marginally rich Mike couldn't make it over to Dublin to watch ND kick off the season and Marginally sized Jason wonders why he didn't get the invite. (05:00) - Gojo previews Notre Dame's season and realizes he's not fun to be around during these games. (12:02) - As the favorite to win the Heisman again this season, Caleb Williams is becoming one of the most interesting players off the field. Gojo and Fitz discuss Caleb's apprehensions about having his name, image, and likeness featured in the newest EA Sports College football reboot. They also chat about Caleb considering not going into the draft at the end of the season. (19:41) - 3 BIG (12) Questions: Which program has to have the more successful season: Texas or Oklahoma? (22:42) Is the whole country sleeping on the state of Kansas and its football teams? (25:50) What should we expect from the Big 12 newcomers like UCF, Cincinnati and Houston? (28:05) - National Champion & Super Bowl Champion QB Joe Montana joins the show! The Pro Football Hall of Famer talks about his family joining him in Dublin thanks to Guinness, the new content they have coming out featuring himself alongside Joe Burrow. (30:50) Joe talks about Marcus Freeman heading into year two as Notre Dame's Head Coach, (33:15) the difficulties Sam Hartman might face early on, and (35:50) his thoughts on the Trey Lance situation in San Fransico. (38:15) Finally Golic asks Joe Montana if it's fair to label the run the Kansas City Chiefs has had with Patrick Mahomes a dynasty. (40:45) - This, That, and the Third: Giannis won't sign an extension with the Bucks, Michigan's succession plan during their 3-game Harbaugh ban, and Oscar Meyer's Hot Dog straws.