Ever wondered what 300-pound men talk about while stretching each other's hamstrings? What it's like to get to the big game and blow it? What cookies taste like...
Sports
Ever wondered what 300-pound men talk about while stretching each other's hamstrings? What it's like to get to the big game and blow it? What cookies taste like...
Available Episodes

5 of 342
  • Joe Montana on Guinness, Sam Hartman, Trey Lance and Chiefs Dynasty Talk + GoJo & Fitz on Dublin FOMO, 3 Big (12) Questions, Caleb Williams and Hot Dog Straws
    Rounding out the Golic in Dublin week, Jason Fitz joins GoJo on the last official episode of the podcast formerly known as GoJo to talk about how badly they wished they were in Dublin Ireland. (03:40) - Marginally rich Mike couldn’t make it over to Dublin to watch ND kick off the season and Marginally sized Jason wonders why he didn’t get the invite. (05:00) - Gojo previews Notre Dame’s season and realizes he’s not fun to be around during these games. (12:02) - As the favorite to win the Heisman again this season, Caleb Williams is becoming one of the most interesting players off the field. Gojo and Fitz discuss Caleb’s apprehensions about having his name, image, and likeness featured in the newest EA Sports College football reboot. They also chat about Caleb considering not going into the draft at the end of the season. (19:41) - 3 BIG (12) Questions: Which program has to have the more successful season: Texas or Oklahoma? (22:42) Is the whole country sleeping on the state of Kansas and its football teams? (25:50) What should we expect from the Big 12 newcomers like  UCF, Cincinnati and Houston? (28:05) - National Champion & Super Bowl Champion QB Joe Montana joins the show! The Pro Football Hall of Famer talks about his family joining him in Dublin thanks to Guinness, the new content they have coming out featuring himself alongside Joe Burrow. (30:50) Joe talks about Marcus Freeman heading into year two as Notre Dame’s Head Coach, (33:15) the difficulties Sam Hartman might face early on, and (35:50) his thoughts on the Trey Lance situation in San Fransico. (38:15) Finally Golic asks Joe Montana if it’s fair to label the run the Kansas City Chiefs has had with Patrick Mahomes a dynasty. (40:45) - This, That, and the Third: Giannis won’t sign an extension with the Bucks, Michigan’s succession plan during their 3-game Harbaugh ban, and Oscar Meyer’s Hot Dog straws. Click here to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!  If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/25/2023
    52:47
  • Cooper Beebe, OL for BIG 12 Champions Kansas St + What's next for Trey Lance after Sam Darnold wins backup QB job? Will Jonathan Taylor land a deal before deadline?
    Click here to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!  If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/24/2023
    54:21
  • Wilder Wednesdays w/ Jason Fitz — Charlotte on James Harden's $100k Fine, Taylor Swift & the Super Bowl's Bad Blood, Swamp Kings Fumbled, and Fyre Fest: Round 2
    Gojo, Jason Fitz, and Charlotte Wilder are here tryin’ to get caked up for the Fall! Today 🎶 the three best friends that anyone could have 🎶 talk about… (04:00) - The NBA fining James Harden $100K for calling Sixers President Daryl Morey a liar. “This is just the cost of doing business!” Gojo explains why sending a message to ownership has always come at a cost for athletes. (12:02) - Jason Fitz explains to Gojo and Charlotte why Taylor Swift continues to turn down offers from the NFL to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.  (19:41) - The crew reviews “Swamp Kings” the newest Netflix Untold Docuseries allegedly revealing truths about the Florida Gators under Urban Meyer but obvious details were omitted. Gojo claims the series has “become unreliable at telling the stories we want to hear. (24:46) Charlotte talks about the balance between access and authenticity that documentarians struggle with while trying to tell the truth.  (36:30) - Why are all these joint practices in NFL training camps getting canceled? Gojo has an explanation. (41:24) -  This, That, and the Third: Lonzo Ball claps back at Stephen A. Smith, A’ja Wilson WENT OFF for 53-pts tying the WNBA record, and buckle up, Billy McFarland is out and ready for Fyre Fest 2. Click here to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!  If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/23/2023
    52:31
  • Chip Kelly, UCLA Head Football Coach, on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Pac-12’s demise and UCLA’s current QB battle + Jason Fitz on Jonathan Taylor, Hugging & BAL Moneyline
    With Golic in transit to Ireland for the Notre Dame - Navy game, Gojo is joined today by a friend of the show, Jason Fitz! (02:35) The old co-workers chat about Fitz jinxing the Ravens' 24-game Preseason win streak by betting the Baltimore moneyline for last night’s game against the Washington Commanders. When the shaming ends, the guys address… (05:00) - The embarrassing handshake moment between new Washington owner Josh Harris and Joe Buck during last night’s Preseason Monday Night Football broadcast. Fitz says this is exactly why he’s a hugger while Gojo is impressed by Joe Buck’s professionalism while a billionaire assaulted his hand. (10:50) - Gojo calls for everyone to stop criticizing the Commanders for celebrating their Preseason victory. (12:20) - Gojo and Fitz discuss the Indianapolis Colts allowing star running back Jonathan Taylor to see a trade while still on his rookie contract. (19:35) - UCLA Head Football Coach Chip Kelly joins the show! Going into his sixth year with the Bruins, Coach talks about the success his former QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has experienced this NFL preseason and how he’s adjusted to no longer having DTR running his offense. (24:30) Chip Kelly on the current QB battle at UCLA and the recruiting challenges with the transfer portal. (33:30) Coach also shares his feelings on the PAC-12 being in their last days as a conference and how making college football independent from other sports would solve many problems. (38:40) Coach Chip Kelly ends his time with the Golics discussing Kenny Chesney and Mumford & Sons concerts. (42:10) - This, That, and the Third: Stephen A. Smith says Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo, Michigan self-imposes 3-game ban for Jim Harbaugh, and Sha'Carri Richardson’s revenge tour begins after winning 100m title. Click here to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!  If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/22/2023
    54:28
  • HurriQuake Stories, NFL's Best RB + WR Combo, Aaron Judge ain't Jordan, 3 Big ACC Questions (i.e. will any ACC team beat Notre Dame) and NYSNC is Back!
    Gojo and Golic have great news! At the end of this week, we have meaningful football BACK for the foreseeable future! After hearing Golic talk about his upcoming trip to see Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, Gojo, and his Dad dive into…  (05:00) - In honor of the land, air attack of HurriQuake 2023, the Golics look at the Top 5 running back, wide receiver combos in the NFL. (12:03) Golic looks at the RB + WR combos that could have been with Free Agency breaking up some league leaders from last season. (14:45) - Gojo sheds light on the New York Yankees' historic down slide topped off by Aaron Judge embarrassingly recreating the Michael Jordan 6 rings photo to announce his signing with Jordan Brand: “Who thought this was a winning formula for Judge?” Gojo maintains the PR faux pas is another reason every company should have disinterested millennial green lighting things that end up online. (19:42) - Gojo asks his Dad 3 Big Questions about the ACC, a conference led by Florida State, a preseason Top 10 team. Does this conference still belong to Clemson? (27:54) Does Drake Maye have a real Heisman Chance this season? (33:39) Will any ACC team beat Notre Dame this season? (40:53) - This, That, and the Third: Messi helps Inter Miami win their first League Cup, Spain wins the World Cup, and fresh new NYSNC fire for the Fall. Click here to subscribe, rate, and review the newest episodes of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr!  If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NJ/ NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. New customers only. Min. $5 deposit required. Eligibility restrictions apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/21/2023
    52:40

About GoJo with Mike Golic Jr.

Ever wondered what 300-pound men talk about while stretching each other’s hamstrings? What it’s like to get to the big game and blow it? What cookies taste like dunked in mayonnaise? Welcome home. Mike Golic Jr and Brandon Newman take their experience as former Notre Dame Football teammates, best friends and sports media members, and use it to tackle sports, pop culture, and whatever else you can think of.
