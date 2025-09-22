Pastor Micah Stephens delivers a passionate sermon from 1 Corinthians 13 at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, emphasizing the preeminence of love as the foundation of all spiritual gifts and Christian living. Drawing from the church’s anchored reading program, he addresses the Corinthian church’s struggles with pride and division over spiritual gifts, particularly tongues, and uses Paul’s body analogy to highlight the equal importance of every role in the body of Christ. Stephens stresses that love, as defined by God, must precede all gifts—tongues, prophecy, knowledge, faith, and even martyrdom—warning that without love, these are meaningless. He challenges the congregation to embody God’s love, which is patient, kind, and enduring, and to avoid envy, pride, and rudeness. Through personal anecdotes about his marriage and fostering a seventh child, Stephens illustrates the transformative power of Christ-like love. The sermon concludes with a call to reflect Christ’s love in communion, proclaiming His death and resurrection as the ultimate act of love.Reference Verses:1 Corinthians 8 verses 1–3, 1 Corinthians 12 verses 1–31, 1 Corinthians 13 verses 1–13, 1 Corinthians 11 verse 26, Colossians 3 verse 17, Colossians 4 verse 6, Proverbs 15 verse 1, Philippians 2 verse 3, Romans 2 verse 4, Romans 15 verse 13, John 15 verse 13, Mark 2 verses 1–12, Mark 12 verses 41–44, Matthew 15 verse 18, 1 John 4 verse 8, Colossians 1 verses 17–18, Hebrews 1 verses 10–12, Ephesians 5 verse 2Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information! https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]
