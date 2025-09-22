Powered by RND
Godspeak Calvary Chapel
Rob McCoy
  • Pulling Down Strongholds | 2 Corinthians 10:1–6 | Pastor Micah Stephens
    Senior Pastor Micah Stephens delivers a fiery, convicting sermon at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, inspired by the recent loss of Charlie Kirk, urging believers to engage in the spiritual battle with boldness and obedience. Drawing from 2 Corinthians 10, Pastor Micah emphasizes that the weapons of our warfare—God’s Word, prayer, and faith—are mighty for tearing down demonic strongholds. Reflecting on Kirk’s martyrdom, he calls for revival through repentance, challenging the congregation to train diligently, reject distractions, and live for Christ’s glory, aligning with Godspeak’s anchored reading program and mission to confront culture with biblical truth.Reference Verses:Acts 5 verses 33–39, 2 Corinthians 10 verses 1–6, James 1 verses 2–4, Romans 5 verses 3–5, Matthew 5 verses 10–12, John 11 verse 25, Ephesians 6 verses 14–17, Matthew 4 verses 1–4, Hebrews 12 verses 1–2, Revelation 19 verses 11–16Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information!https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]. Also, let us know if you need prayer for anything.Giving is part of our worship time, and in this season, the easiest way to do that is online. If you go to our website, godspeak.com, you will see the "Give" tab in the top right corner. Or you can simply click this link https://pushpay.com/g/godspeakAny questions?Please feel free to email us, comment here, or DM us on Instagram any questions that you may have.Please Subscribe to this channel and turn on your notifications to be notified when our Livestreams start so you don’t miss out! We hope you are blessed by the service!-The Godspeak Team
    1:07:23
  • Charlie Kirk: Martyr's Seed Of Revival | Joshua 1:1-3 | Pastor Rob McCoy
    Pastor Rob McCoy, pastor emeritus at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, delivered a heartfelt sermon reflecting on the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, a Christian martyr and founder of Turning Point USA, who was tragically killed. Drawing from Job 1 and Joshua 1, McCoy emphasized God’s sovereignty and the power of truth in a broken world, urging the congregation to honor Kirk’s courage by continuing his mission of proclaiming the gospel and defending freedom. He shared personal anecdotes of Kirk’s faith, his impact on young people, and his global influence, such as inspiring Korean Christians to resist cultural decay. McCoy’s closing prayer called for God’s peace to comfort Kirk’s family and embolden believers to carry forward the torch of truth.Reference Verses: Job 1 verse 21, Job 13 verse 15, Galatians 3 verses 24–25, Isaiah 6 verses 1–8, Romans 1 verses 28–32, Acts 7 verses 17–22, Joshua 1 verses 1–3, Revelation 21 verse 8Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information! https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]. Also, let us know if you need prayer for anything.Giving is part of our worship time, and in this season, the easiest way to do that is online. If you go to our website, godspeak.com, you will see the "Give" tab in the top right corner. Or you can simply click this link https://pushpay.com/g/godspeakAny questions?Please feel free to email us, comment here, or DM us on Instagram any questions that you may have.Please Subscribe to this channel and turn on your notifications to be notified when our Livestreams start so you don’t miss out! We hope you are blessed by the service!-The Godspeak Team
    1:10:53
  • A More Excellent Way | 1 Corinthians 13 | Pastor Micah Stephens
    Pastor Micah Stephens delivers a passionate sermon from 1 Corinthians 13 at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, emphasizing the preeminence of love as the foundation of all spiritual gifts and Christian living. Drawing from the church’s anchored reading program, he addresses the Corinthian church’s struggles with pride and division over spiritual gifts, particularly tongues, and uses Paul’s body analogy to highlight the equal importance of every role in the body of Christ. Stephens stresses that love, as defined by God, must precede all gifts—tongues, prophecy, knowledge, faith, and even martyrdom—warning that without love, these are meaningless. He challenges the congregation to embody God’s love, which is patient, kind, and enduring, and to avoid envy, pride, and rudeness. Through personal anecdotes about his marriage and fostering a seventh child, Stephens illustrates the transformative power of Christ-like love. The sermon concludes with a call to reflect Christ’s love in communion, proclaiming His death and resurrection as the ultimate act of love.Reference Verses:1 Corinthians 8 verses 1–3, 1 Corinthians 12 verses 1–31, 1 Corinthians 13 verses 1–13, 1 Corinthians 11 verse 26, Colossians 3 verse 17, Colossians 4 verse 6, Proverbs 15 verse 1, Philippians 2 verse 3, Romans 2 verse 4, Romans 15 verse 13, John 15 verse 13, Mark 2 verses 1–12, Mark 12 verses 41–44, Matthew 15 verse 18, 1 John 4 verse 8, Colossians 1 verses 17–18, Hebrews 1 verses 10–12, Ephesians 5 verse 2Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information! https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]. Also, let us know if you need prayer for anything.Giving is part of our worship time, and in this season, the easiest way to do that is online. If you go to our website, godspeak.com, you will see the "Give" tab in the top right corner. Or you can simply click this link https://pushpay.com/g/godspeakAny questions?Please feel free to email us, comment here, or DM us on Instagram any questions that you may have.Please Subscribe to this channel and turn on your notifications to be notified when our Livestreams start so you don’t miss out! We hope you are blessed by the service!-The Godspeak Team
    1:14:36
  • Even If He Doesn't | Philippians 1 | Shane Winnings
    Guest speaker Shane Winnings, CEO of Promise Keepers and former missionary, delivers a powerful message at Godspeak Calvary Chapel from Philippians 1, challenging believers to endure trials with unwavering faith and to live for Christ’s glory rather than worldly pursuits. Reflecting on his military and police background, including a grueling Seattle Marathon with a rucksack, Winnings emphasizes that true spiritual strength emerges through suffering, drawing parallels to Paul’s joy in prison. He urges the congregation to shift their perspective from fitting Christ into life’s plans to making Him the pursuit, using the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego’s resolve to trust God “even if” He doesn’t deliver. Winnings’ closing prayer calls for repentance and a renewed focus on Christ, aligning with Godspeak’s mission of biblical application and cultural engagement.Reference VersesProverbs 11 verse 30, Matthew 13 verses 3–23, Romans 5 verses 3–5, Psalm 139 verse 8, Matthew 6 verses 25–34, Philippians 1 verses 1–30, Philippians 2 verses 14–16, 1 John 3 verse 2, 1 John 4 verse 17, John 17 verse 3, Romans 6 verse 23, Proverbs 16 verse 9, Daniel 3 verses 16–18, 1 Peter 4 verse 12, Matthew 19 verse 24Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information! https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]. Also, let us know if you need prayer for anything.Giving is part of our worship time, and in this season, the easiest way to do that is online. If you go to our website, godspeak.com, you will see the "Give" tab in the top right corner. Or you can simply click this link https://pushpay.com/g/godspeakAny questions?Please feel free to email us, comment here, or DM us on Instagram any questions that you may have.Please Subscribe to this channel and turn on your notifications to be notified when our Livestreams start so you don’t miss out! We hope you are blessed by the service!-The Godspeak Team
    49:40
  • All To The Glory Of God | 1 Corinthians 10:23–33 | Pastor Micah Stephens
    Pastor Micah Stephens delivers a convicting message from 1 Corinthians 10, urging believers to navigate Christian liberty with discernment in a pagan culture akin to modern California. Drawing from the church’s anchored reading program, he contrasts Rome’s theological legalism with Corinth’s moral struggles, using the example of eating meat offered to idols to illustrate the tension between what’s permissible and what’s edifying. Stephens shares a personal anecdote about his six young children testing boundaries, likening it to Christians flirting with sin’s edge, and challenges the congregation to prioritize glorifying God and building others up over selfish desires. His closing prayer seeks conviction and humility, aligning with Godspeak’s mission to apply biblical truth amidst cultural challenges like AB 495, which he references as a threat to parental rights.Reference VersesRomans 15 verse 1, Romans 16 verses 17–18, 1 Corinthians 10 verses 20–21, 1 Corinthians 10 verses 23–33, 1 Corinthians 11 verse 1, Romans 8 verse 1, James 2 verses 14–26, Romans 5 verse 20, Romans 6 verse 1, Hebrews 10 verse 25, Galatians 5 verse 13, 1 Corinthians 8 verse 7, Deuteronomy 14 verse 26, Psalm 127 verses 3–5Make sure you subscribe to this channel and follow us on all our platforms to always stay up to date with our latest content!And you can always head over to our website for any general information! https://godspeak.comPrayer/NeedsIf you have any needs, or have a willingness to be used to meet various need in the body, please email [email protected]. Also, let us know if you need prayer for anything.Giving is part of our worship time, and in this season, the easiest way to do that is online. If you go to our website, godspeak.com, you will see the "Give" tab in the top right corner. Or you can simply click this link https://pushpay.com/g/godspeakAny questions?Please feel free to email us, comment here, or DM us on Instagram any questions that you may have.Please Subscribe to this channel and turn on your notifications to be notified when our Livestreams start so you don’t miss out! We hope you are blessed by the service!-The Godspeak Team
    59:02

About Godspeak Calvary Chapel

Liberty is not man's idea, it's God's. Listen to any of our services or episodes of Liberty Station here!
