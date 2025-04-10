Powered by RND
Chapter-A-Day Audio Bible

John Stange, Pastor and Audio Bible Reading Plan
Are you looking for a daily Bible reading plan? Join Pastor John Stange each morning as he reads one chapter of Scripture, followed by a time of prayer. Togethe...
  • Exodus 18
    6:50
    6:50
  • Exodus 17
    6:03
    6:03
  • Exodus 16
    8:37
    8:37
  • Exodus 15
    6:49
    6:49
  • Exodus 14
    8:20
    8:20

About Chapter-A-Day Audio Bible

Are you looking for a daily Bible reading plan? Join Pastor John Stange each morning as he reads one chapter of Scripture, followed by a time of prayer. Together, we'll dive deep into the Bible and discover the riches that God has for us. If you're looking for an audio Bible podcast, this is the one for you. Study the Bible with Us! 📖 Go Deep into Each of the Psalms📖 Study Proverbs in-depth📖 Work through the entire Old Testament and New Testament📖 Listen to all the Major and Minor Prophets📖 Unpack the Gospels in a dynamic, prayerful way Listen to Pastor John Stange's other podcasts: Dwell on These ThingsDaily Devotions with Pastor John Find more resources, devotionals, and Bible studies from John at https://www.biblestudyheadquarters.com/
