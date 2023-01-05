Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Start your mornings off right with a mini meditation retreat to feel better, get more done, and live this life confidently, energetically, and abundantly.
Start your mornings off right with a mini meditation retreat to feel better, get more done, and live this life confidently, energetically, and abundantly. Each ... More

  • Those aren't your problems, they're MINE. #GMfaves
    *I'm in the Holy Land this week, returning with new episodes on May 10th! I love you and I'm with you!*    #ChantingforChange: Day 7 EmailIt's like a switch get's flipped from me seeing my 11-year-old,to feeling the Christ where I see my 11-year-old.It happens just that fast.But it's not me.God is remembering in me,God is pulling the veil back like,"See, that's not your child she's Mine,that's not your house, that's Mine,these aren't your problems, they're Mine,that's not your health, not your body , it's Mine.That's not you breathing, that's Me.And the weight gets lifted,and the Silence gets louder,and the Love gets stronger,and there's only Gratitude.I Love you,[email protected]'s Quotes:  "The flower doesn’t know it is giving fragrance. Does it even say, “I want to give a nice smell. Here is a nice person. I want to be extra nice to him?” A candle doesn’t know it is giving light. It doesn’t worry you, “Look. I’m wasting my time; I’m melting away. Come and read something with my light.” Does the candle ask you that? No, it is just there, the same as a Karma Yogi. Because of his very presence, people enjoy the light; people enjoy the smell, and people get the benefit."-Swami Sadchidananda"Your power source is your Heart but most of the time you're in your head wondering why you don't feel very powerful."[email protected] via IG "God's activities are so subtle, and simultaneously so profound that the mind is blind to them but not the heart."-Yogananda "All I know is Love, and I find my heart infinite and everywhere."-Hafiz"In marriage, you are neither the husband or the wife, you're the Love between the two."-Nisargadatta Maharaj#ChantingForChange Newsletter--Day 1 EmailDay 2 EmailDay 3 EmailDay 4 EmailDay 5 Email Day 6 EmailSupport the show
    5/2/2023
    7:30
  • The May Challenge- Keep Your Foot on the Gas #GMfaves
    *I'm in the Holy Land this week, returning with new episodes on May 10th! I love you and I'm with you!*    #ChantingforChange: Day 6 Email Stop stopping feeling Love.Feeling Love is the only way you're going to get to where you want to go.Felt-Love is the direct route to God. Spoiler: You're (t)here now. You're That now. But keep Loving, anyway. Keep going. Keep knowing.I Love you,[email protected]'s Quotes: "When doubts come to an end, the light of God enters into one's heart."-Amma "Worry is either about acquiring what is out of reach or holding on to what is already acquired.  When you know that it is the Divine who brings you what is out of reach and protects what you have, you are free of worry."-Ravi Shankar"Prayer is the simple act of turning our hearts and minds toward God, just as a flower turns toward the sun."-Anandamayi Ma"We don't have to heal 'you', only recognize You. Because in spite of the way it seems, Spirit is the real life of you and that is perfect and eternal."-Herb Fitch #ChantingForChange Newsletter--Day 1 EmailDay 2 EmailDay 3 Email Day 4 EmailDay 5 Email Day 6 EmailSupport the show
    5/1/2023
    8:59
  • The felt-Presence of God turns down your belief in thoughts #GMweekends
    Day 5's #ChantingForChange Email! The felt-Presence of God turns down your belief in thoughts,it turns down your belief in problems,it turns down your belief in other powers,powers other than God.The whole world has God behind it,you just have to keep turning God up,and turning the world down.I Love [email protected]_______________________Today's Quotes:“People try to get away from it all—to the country, to the beach, to the mountains. You always wish that you could too. Which is idiotic: you can get away from it anytime you like. By going within. Nowhere you can go is more peaceful—more free of interruptions—than your own soul.”-Marcus Aurelius, Meditations"Turn my headphones up." -Dave Chappelle "When you begin to sit still and you look upon the mind, the thoughts, you witness the thoughts, you watch the thoughts, the mind slows down. As you continue witnessing the thoughts, watching the thoughts, the mind becomes weaker and weaker and weaker and you become happier and happier and happier. Bliss comes when the mind is at rest. Unalloyed happiness comes when the mind is inactive."-Robert Adams #ChantingForChange Newsletter--Day 1 EmailDay 2 EmailDay 3 Email Day 4 EmailSupport the show
    4/30/2023
    6:27
  • When You Forget You're the Watcher, You Become the Thinker #GMweekends
    #ChantingForChange: Day 4 EmailThere's no 'you' watching anything. There's just watching, always, already.  In each moment we practice waking up from the dream of being the thinker, into a truer reality of being the formless Watching.You watch the anger,you watch the fear,you watch the breath.And when you watch your Self,You know God.There’s only God.I Love you,[email protected]_______________________Today's Quotes: "Breath is the cause of thought, it will create thought when there is no one watching it."-Swami Lakshmanjoo"The winds of God's grace are always blowing, it is for us to raise our sails."-Ramakrishna "Mind and breath have the same source. Hence breath is controlled when mind is controlled and mind when breath is controlled. Breath is the gross form of the mind."-Ramana Maharshi #ChantingForChange Newsletter--Day 1 EmailDay 2 EmailDay 3 Email Day 4 EmailSupport the show
    4/29/2023
    4:29
  • If the Self is Gained, All Desires Are Fulfilled #GMfaves
    When felt-Love is as continuous as your breathing,as your heart beating,as this Silence,all you'll have are Go(o)d experiences. All you'll know is Love. I Love you,[email protected]_______________________Today's Quotes:"As soon as you want something from the silence, you are moved outside of the silence again."-Adyashanti "Confine yourself to the present."-Marcus Aurelius "If the Self is gained all the desires are fulfilled."-Sri Ramana Maharshi "Until we know that God lives in us and we can see Him there, a great poverty we suffer."-Rabia"I was sleeping on myself, but I'm woke now."-Unknown via IG  "I give people what they want in the hopes that someday they'll want what I want to give them."-Shirdi Sai Baba"All I know is Love, and I find my heart infinite and everywhere."-Rumi  Support the show
    4/28/2023
    6:28

Start your mornings off right with a mini meditation retreat to feel better, get more done, and live this life confidently, energetically, and abundantly. Each day I'll share quick and easy access doors to help you find Peace in chaos, Love in fear, Silence in noise, and Light in darkness. You’ll start recognizing the GoOD in everything, including yourself. Listen anywhere you get your podcasts, and please subscribe, rate, and review GoOD Mornings on Apple Podcasts if you enjoy it! And be sure share these guided meditations and practical spirituality tips with a friend that needs it! Catch new episodes of ‘GoOD Mornings with CurlyNikki’ 5 days a week, each morning, before 7am ET.
*10% of revenue generated from this podcast will be donated to "Showering Love" a non-profit organization that restores good mornings, dignity, hope and health to people experiencing homelessness by providing showers and other supportive services.
