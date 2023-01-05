Those aren't your problems, they're MINE. #GMfaves
*I'm in the Holy Land this week, returning with new episodes on May 10th! I love you and I'm with you!* #ChantingforChange: Day 7 EmailIt's like a switch get's flipped from me seeing my 11-year-old,to feeling the Christ where I see my 11-year-old.It happens just that fast.But it's not me.God is remembering in me,God is pulling the veil back like,"See, that's not your child she's Mine,that's not your house, that's Mine,these aren't your problems, they're Mine,that's not your health, not your body , it's Mine.That's not you breathing, that's Me.And the weight gets lifted,and the Silence gets louder,and the Love gets stronger,and there's only Gratitude.I Love you,[email protected]
's Quotes: "The flower doesn’t know it is giving fragrance. Does it even say, “I want to give a nice smell. Here is a nice person. I want to be extra nice to him?” A candle doesn’t know it is giving light. It doesn’t worry you, “Look. I’m wasting my time; I’m melting away. Come and read something with my light.” Does the candle ask you that? No, it is just there, the same as a Karma Yogi. Because of his very presence, people enjoy the light; people enjoy the smell, and people get the benefit."-Swami Sadchidananda"Your power source is your Heart but most of the time you're in your head wondering why you don't feel very powerful."[email protected]
via IG "God's activities are so subtle, and simultaneously so profound that the mind is blind to them but not the heart."-Yogananda "All I know is Love, and I find my heart infinite and everywhere."-Hafiz"In marriage, you are neither the husband or the wife, you're the Love between the two."-Nisargadatta Maharaj