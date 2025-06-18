Episode 32: Patrick Berry Interview

Matt interviewed Patrick Berry about his experience with and passion for English springer spaniels. You may know Patrick best from his role as President and CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and we do get into public lands at the end of episode, but we spend most of the time chatting about our springers. Go Flush Yourself is an upland hunting podcast focusing on hunting with flushing dogs. On top of hunting, training, and living with flushers, we also discuss shotguns, upland hunting in general, and gear. If you want to hear more about labradors, cockers, goldens, springers, and the rest of the flushing breeds check us out! If you want to help support us, please consider becoming a Patreon member. Thank you to all of our current Patreon members, you all are why awe are able to have a podcast! Hosted by Jared Kirk and Matt Millbauer Browse and purchase Go Flush Yourself merch. Check us out on Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and X or email us.