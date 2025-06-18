Public lands are at risk again! Here's another quick update on public lands and the Senate's current plans to liquidate them. Please call your Senator at (202) 224-3121. It's easy and takes less than a minute!
--------
13:22
Episode 33: Jordan Horak Interview
Jared and Matt talked with Jordan Horak and went deep into bird dog training focusing on Jordan's unique approach to training.
Check out Jordan's Cato Boards and follow along on Instagram. You can also follow Jordan onJuggernaut Gundog's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Go Flush Yourself is an upland hunting podcast focusing on hunting with flushing dogs. On top of hunting, training, and living with flushers, we also discuss shotguns, upland hunting in general, and gear. If you want to hear more about labradors, cockers, goldens, springers, and the rest of the flushing breeds check us out! If you want to help support us, please consider becoming a Patreon member.
Hosted by Jared Kirk and Matt Millbauer
Browse and purchase Go Flush Yourself merch.
Check us out on Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and X or email us.
--------
1:35:05
Episode 32: Patrick Berry Interview
Matt interviewed Patrick Berry about his experience with and passion for English springer spaniels. You may know Patrick best from his role as President and CEO of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and we do get into public lands at the end of episode, but we spend most of the time chatting about our springers.
Go Flush Yourself is an upland hunting podcast focusing on hunting with flushing dogs. On top of hunting, training, and living with flushers, we also discuss shotguns, upland hunting in general, and gear. If you want to hear more about labradors, cockers, goldens, springers, and the rest of the flushing breeds check us out! If you want to help support us, please consider becoming a Patreon member. Thank you to all of our current Patreon members, you all are why awe are able to have a podcast!
Hosted by Jared Kirk and Matt Millbauer
Browse and purchase Go Flush Yourself merch.
Check us out on Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and X or email us.
--------
58:57
SAVE OUR PUBLIC LANDS
Matt hops on the show for a quick minute to ask you to please reach out to your representatives in Washington D.C. and ask them to save our public lands from being sold off! You can use the Pheasants Forever link below or call (202) 224-3121. It's easy and takes less than a minute!
pheasantsforever.quorum.us/campaign/standforpubliclands2025
--------
5:13
Episode 31: Chris Midgette Interview
In this episode, Jared and Matt chat with Chris Midgette. Chris is a lifelong Boykin Spaniel guy. He gets the most out of the breed, hunting waterfowl and upland birds over his Boykins. Chris is an outdoor writer who has been published in a variety of publications including Gun Dog and Wildfowl. You can find more about Chris on his website, The Hunting Traveller, and on Instagram.
Go Flush Yourself is an upland hunting podcast focusing on hunting with flushing dogs. On top of hunting, training, and living with flushers, we also discuss shotguns, upland hunting in general, and gear. If you want to hear more about labradors, cockers, goldens, springers, and the rest of the flushing breeds check us out! We are also an ad-free podcast and are supported purely by our listeners. If you want to help support us, please consider becoming a Patreon member.
Hosted by Jared Kirk and Matt Millbauer
Browse and purchase Go Flush Yourself merch.
Check us out on Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and X/Twitter or email us.
Go Flush Yourself is an upland hunting podcast focusing on hunting with flushing dogs. On top of hunting, training, and living with flushers, we also discuss shotguns, upland hunting in general, and gear.