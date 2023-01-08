Girlfriends (A Podcast for Catholic Women)

9 Things to Do Every Day

Do ever think about what your priorities are and wonder if your days are lining up with them. Danielle is sharing ideas for small, basic things we can and should do every day to take care of ourselves and love and serve others. Pray. Duh! We know this one, but let's make sure we are deliberately setting aside time for daily prayer. Move your body. It doesn't matter if it's an official exercise program or just turning up the music and dancing in your living room, make sure you are moving every day. Enjoy something. It might be a conversation with a friend or a glass of iced tea. Be present to small pleasures in your life. Connect. Hug your kids! Kiss your husband! Text a friend! We are built for community, so make sure you are engaging with yours. Create! Whether it's a berry pie, a poem, or a piece of music, you can boost your happiness by looking for ways to be creative every day. Make a healthy swap. This idea is based on a concept I learned about in Mini Habits: Smaller Habits, Bigger Results. Make one tiny healthy each day, like drinking water instead of soda. Say thank you. Gratitude makes you happy! Pray a daily examen or find another way to incorporate deliberate gratefulness in every day. Go outside. Human beings are meant to be part of the natural world. Take at least a small break and step outside! Learn something new. Take a class, read a book, or use YouTube or an app, keep your brain alive by learning, at least a little bit, each day. At the end of today's show, Danielle answers a question from Jennifer who asks about encouraging and supporting her children as they discern their vocations.