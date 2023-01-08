Girlfriends (A Podcast for Catholic Women)

Danielle shares advice, encouragement, and connection for Catholic women in all walks of life.
How to Raise Catholic Kids (with John Bosio)
Our special guest this week is author John Bosio. Married 50 years, John and his wife, Teri, are parents of two daughters. He has led religious education and marriage enrichment programs at the parish and diocesan level for many years. John has a Master’s Degree in Theology and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. For 13 years he served three parishes in Kansas as a marriage and family therapist. In the fall 2022 John published Raising a Catholic Family: Building a Domestic Church – a handbook for parents. The book was awarded second place at the annual book awards of the Catholic Media Association in June 2023.
At the end of the show, Danielle answers a question from Melissa, a listener who struggles with her husband’s work schedule.
Other links from this episode:
John Bosio's website
Register for our summer series!
Snippet From the Show
“Little habits are so critical to the relationships within the family and that's how we talk about love. Love is made up of little actions.” – John Bosio”
8/1/2023
8/1/2023
47:30
9 Things to Do Every Day
Do ever think about what your priorities are and wonder if your days are lining up with them. Danielle is sharing ideas for small, basic things we can and should do every day to take care of ourselves and love and serve others.
Pray.
Duh! We know this one, but let’s make sure we are deliberately setting aside time for daily prayer.
Move your body.
It doesn’t matter if it’s an official exercise program or just turning up the music and dancing in your living room, make sure you are moving every day.
Enjoy something.
It might be a conversation with a friend or a glass of iced tea. Be present to small pleasures in your life.
Connect.
Hug your kids! Kiss your husband! Text a friend! We are built for community, so make sure you are engaging with yours.
Create!
Whether it’s a berry pie, a poem, or a piece of music, you can boost your happiness by looking for ways to be creative every day.
Make a healthy swap.
This idea is based on a concept I learned about in Mini Habits: Smaller Habits, Bigger Results. Make one tiny healthy each day, like drinking water instead of soda.
Say thank you.
Gratitude makes you happy! Pray a daily examen or find another way to incorporate deliberate gratefulness in every day.
Go outside.
Human beings are meant to be part of the natural world. Take at least a small break and step outside!
Learn something new.
Take a class, read a book, or use YouTube or an app, keep your brain alive by learning, at least a little bit, each day.
At the end of today’s show, Danielle answers a question from Jennifer who asks about encouraging and supporting her children as they discern their vocations.
Other links from this episode:
Register for our summer series!
Snippet From the Show
“What are some of these basic little things that we should be thinking about, and making time and space for, every day? I’ve got a list of 9 things to share with you!”
7/25/2023
7/25/2023
46:02
Start Your Day With God (and Father Kirby)
Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, an author, speaker, and host of Morning Offering With Fr. Kirby, joins us this week to talk about the power of prayer, especially the power of praying the Morning Offering every day and offering your day as a gift to God.
Fr. Kirby shares especially about the value of offering up our suffering, something that praying every morning can help us to do.
At the end of today’s show, Danielle shares emails from Cheryl and Barb who, after listening to the recent episode about life-changing books, have titles they want to recommend for summer reading.
Other links from this episode:
Learn more about Fr. Kirby, his work, and ministry
Morning Offering With Fr. Kirby on YouTube
Snippet From the Show
“If we take these sufferings and anxieties and we offer them to the Lord, then it's called redemptive suffering, and they're not wasted. Moments of anxiety, frustration, concern, whatever it might be – they're given to the Lord and they actually have spiritual power.” - Fr. Jeffrey Kirby
7/18/2023
7/18/2023
33:10
How to Make Time for Your Marriage
We are focused on ways to make time for your marriage this week. Are you deliberate about setting aside time to focus on your marriage every day and every week? If we are not careful, other priorities like work, kids, and social activities can fill up our calendars, and without meaning to, married couples can begin to drift apart. Some ideas Danielle shares in today’s episode:
Snippet From the Show
We need to be deliberate about choosing the other person, about choosing the other person, choosing marriage, and saying YES to our spouse again, every single day.
7/12/2023
7/12/2023
35:58
Throwback Tuesday: How to Handle Your Husband
After a special announcement, Danielle shares a throwback episode. In fact, this is one of the most popular Girlfriends episodes ever.
Do you cringe when Ephesians 5 gets read at Mass? Many people are uncomfortable with this Scripture passage which can seem politically incorrect in today’s world. Men are the heads of their wives? Wives should submit to their husbands? What on earth can this mean?
Snippet From the Show
You can’t understand the passage of Ephesians 5 outside the context of love. You can’t. It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t sound right.
For episode shownotes, text GIRLFRIENDS to 33-777 or visit www.ascensionpress.com/girlfriends.