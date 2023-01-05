Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Girl CEO Podcast

Girl CEO Podcast

Podcast Girl CEO Podcast
Podcast Girl CEO Podcast

Girl CEO Podcast

EYL Network
The Girl CEO Podcast is the playground for Entrepreneurs. A podcast for women to learn, grow, be honest about their shortfalls, and most importantly, play.
Business, Entrepreneurship, Education, Self-Improvement
The Girl CEO Podcast is the playground for Entrepreneurs. A podcast for women to learn, grow, be honest about their shortfalls, and most importantly, play. This... More

  • The Inside Scoop: Retiring at 22 After Launching A 6 figure Rolled Ice Cream Business
    Welcome to this week's episode of The Girl CEO Show, where we're joined by two young entrepreneurs who turned their hunger for freedom into a thriving business. Meet (Bari) and (Maliyah), the founders of (Rolled Forever), a rolled ice cream shop that's become a hit in their community.In this interview, (Bari) and (Maliyah) share their inspiring journey of starting their own business in their 20’s, discussing their initial idea and how they turned it into a perfect place called rolled ice cream.They also talk about the challenges they faced as young entrepreneurs, including navigating the legal and financial aspects of starting a business, and finding the right location and staff. They share their experiences of overcoming these obstacles, as well as the rewards of seeing their business grow and become successful.Work with Ronne: https://rehabmybrand.comFollow Girl CEO https://www.instagram.com/girlceoincFollow Ronne On Social: https://www.instagram.com/RonnebrownShop Ronne's Plant Based Skincare & Feminine Care Brand: https://www.shopherlistic.comText Ronne: https://my.community.com/ronneFollow Ronne Behind the Scene: YouTube.com/ronnebrownFollow Rolled Forever: instagram.com/rolled4evericecreamSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    49:09
  • Friendenemies; Identifying Toxic Friendships & Building Healthy Ones
    In this episode of the Girl CEO Show, Ronne Brown and Nur Brent share their insights on building a healthy and lasting friendship. Drawing on their own 10+ year friendship, they discuss the importance of values such as confidentiality, forgiveness, respect, grace, and a code of honor amongst women. From building businesses together to raising children, they have navigated life's ups and downs together, creating a bond that feels like chosen family. Tune in to hear their inspiring discussion on the power of sisterhood and what it takes to sustain a strong friendship over time. Be sure to share this episode with a friend!Work with Ronne: https://course.rehabmybrand.com/6weekFollow Girl CEO https://www.instagram.com/girlceoincFollow Ronne On Social: https://www.instagram.com/RonnebrownShop Ronne's Plant Based Skincare & Feminine Care Brand: https://www.shopherlistic.comText Ronne: https://my.community.com/ronneFollow Ronne's Behind The Scene:  YouTube.com/ronnebrownFollow Nur Brent : instagram.com/nurbrentWork with Nur: https://kimberlyscott.exitrealtyenterprises.com/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=linktree&utm_campaign=find+your+home+%F0%9F%8F%A1Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/3/2023
    44:54
  • Outwork Your Negative Thoughts | Brutally Honest Business Advice From Ronne
    Are you tired of letting negative thoughts and self-doubt hold you back from pursuing your dreams? Are you constantly comparing yourself to others and feeling like you'll never measure up?Well, fear not, because in this episode , Ronne tells you how to outwork those negative thoughts, overcome the comparison trap, and start over with confidence.As a successful girl CEO herself, she knows firsthand how challenging it can be to overcome the mental blocks that come with entrepreneurship. That's why this " Real Talk With Ronne" episode is GOLD! You're able to get up close and personal with Ronne. As you know Ronne doesn't hold back on building resilience, bouncing back from setbacks, and embracing failure as a learning opportunity.And the best part? You are able to participate in the live Q&A session, so you can ask her anything and get personalized advice on your own journey towards Girl CEO success! She answers them on-air and may even shout you out during the show.So, grab your notebook and pen, and get ready to level up your mindset and take action towards your goals. It's time to show those negative thoughts who's boss and start living your best life as a successful Girl CEO. Let's do this!Be sure to share this episode with a friend !Work with Ronne: https://course.rehabmybrand.comFollow Ronne On Social: https://www.instagram.com/RonnebrownShop Ronne's Plant Based Skincare & Feminine Care Brand: https://www.shopherlistic.comText Ronne: https://my.community.com/ronneFollow Ronne's Behind The Scene: https://www.youtube.com/@RonneBrownSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/13/2023
    48:25
  • Real Love & Real Estate: Building A Multi Million Dollar Portfolio with your spouse.
    Building an empire with your spouse sounds hard but Kyara believes that it’s totally worth it. In this interview, Kyara Gray of Charm City Buyers talks about her journey of building a multi million dollar real estate portfolio with her husband (Khalil Uqdah ) in Baltimore, Maryland. They were financially independent before 30 years old. They are currently building a 50+ community of townhomes in Baltimore, MD and teaching others how to break into the industry as well. Charm City Buyers is transforming the community and neighborhoods where they invest, and they’re passionate about bringing other along with them. Kyara opens up about keeping her relationship strong and spicy while building wealth with the love of her life. If you and your partner are serious about leveling up this is the interview for you. About Ronne:A brand expert, podcast host and TedX speaker, Ronne went from being a single mom mopping floors as a janitor to becoming a successful business owner and influencer. She has been a full-time entrepreneur since 2013, building GirlCEO from scratch. Featured by Forbes and NBC News, Ronne helps clients find their life design, develop brands and grow online audiences across industry sectors. Is it time to build brand clarity, develop a social strategy or create new revenue streams for your business? Visit Girl CEO Inc., a playground for female entrepreneurs ready to take their vision to the next level. Click here to become a Girl CEO Member and gain exclusive access. https://igniteyourbrand.mn.co/landingFOLLOW Ronne Brown: https://www.instagram.com/ronnebrownFOLLOW GIRL CEO: https://www.instagram.com/girlceoincFOLLOW THE CHARM CITY BUYERS: : https://www.instagram.com/charmcitybuyersShop Ronne’s Plant Based Skin Care Line: https://www.shopherlistic.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/27/2023
    55:24
  • Building A High Fashion Empire While Breaking Into The Industry As A Black Designer.
    On this episode of The Girl CEO Podcast, we are getting inside the head of a fashion entrepreneur who is currently blowing up – and with good reason! With her sumptuous designs, Anifa Mvuemba has caught the eye of everyone from Beyoncé to Naomi Campbell to Sarah Jessica Parker to Michelle Obama. And she’s sharing the secrets to her success – professional and personal – with Host Ronne Brown in this very personal conversation about how Anifa’s successful company, Hanifa, came to be and what has made it such a phenomenon. You’ll learn about this fashion visionary’s journey from college drop-out selling retail at Nordstrom’s to toast of the internet, displaying her designs at Nordstrom’s while being honored by Vogue Magazine! Her unique brand comes from an aesthetic that reflects every aspect of who Anifa is – from child of Congolese immigrants to CEO and chief delegator to pioneer on the digital runway. She’s sharing with Ronne advice for women who aspire to start their own businesses, including the importance of self-care and knowing when it’s time to bring experts into the mix. Whether you’re talking financial management, manufacturing, customer service, social media presence or sourcing materials, Anifa has been hands-on at every stage of Hanifa’s organic development. Keep up with all things Anifa @YouTube or @Instagram. Or shop Hanifa collections at this website. It’s all about designs for women without limits!If you enjoyed this episode and would like to hear more, you can listen, rate and review The Girl CEO Podcast at this link.Is it time to build brand clarity, develop a social strategy or create new revenue streams for your business? Visit Girl CEO Inc., a playground for female entrepreneurs ready to take their vision to the next level. Click here to become a Girl CEO Member and gain exclusive access.About Ronne:A brand expert, podcast host and TedX speaker, Ronne went from being a single mom mopping floors as a janitor to becoming a successful business owner and influencer. She has been a full-time entrepreneur since 2013, building GirlCEO from scratch. Featured by Forbes and NBC News, Ronne helps clients find their life design, develop brands and grow online audiences across industry sectors. Follow Ronne and Girl CEO:Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | [email protected] | [email protected] this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/13/2023
    44:46

About Girl CEO Podcast

The Girl CEO Podcast is the playground for Entrepreneurs. A podcast for women to learn, grow, be honest about their shortfalls, and most importantly, play. This podcast is an extension of Ronne Browns Girl CEO community and an opportunity for you to hear from her and her amazing guests each week.

Podcast website

