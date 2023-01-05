Outwork Your Negative Thoughts | Brutally Honest Business Advice From Ronne

Are you tired of letting negative thoughts and self-doubt hold you back from pursuing your dreams? Are you constantly comparing yourself to others and feeling like you'll never measure up?Well, fear not, because in this episode , Ronne tells you how to outwork those negative thoughts, overcome the comparison trap, and start over with confidence.As a successful girl CEO herself, she knows firsthand how challenging it can be to overcome the mental blocks that come with entrepreneurship. That's why this " Real Talk With Ronne" episode is GOLD! You're able to get up close and personal with Ronne. As you know Ronne doesn't hold back on building resilience, bouncing back from setbacks, and embracing failure as a learning opportunity.And the best part? You are able to participate in the live Q&A session, so you can ask her anything and get personalized advice on your own journey towards Girl CEO success! She answers them on-air and may even shout you out during the show.So, grab your notebook and pen, and get ready to level up your mindset and take action towards your goals. It's time to show those negative thoughts who's boss and start living your best life as a successful Girl CEO. Let's do this!Be sure to share this episode with a friend !