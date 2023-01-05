Building A High Fashion Empire While Breaking Into The Industry As A Black Designer.
On this episode of The Girl CEO Podcast, we are getting inside the head of a fashion entrepreneur who is currently blowing up – and with good reason! With her sumptuous designs, Anifa Mvuemba has caught the eye of everyone from Beyoncé to Naomi Campbell to Sarah Jessica Parker to Michelle Obama. And she’s sharing the secrets to her success – professional and personal – with Host Ronne Brown in this very personal conversation about how Anifa’s successful company, Hanifa, came to be and what has made it such a phenomenon. You’ll learn about this fashion visionary’s journey from college drop-out selling retail at Nordstrom’s to toast of the internet, displaying her designs at Nordstrom’s while being honored by Vogue Magazine! Her unique brand comes from an aesthetic that reflects every aspect of who Anifa is – from child of Congolese immigrants to CEO and chief delegator to pioneer on the digital runway. She’s sharing with Ronne advice for women who aspire to start their own businesses, including the importance of self-care and knowing when it’s time to bring experts into the mix. Whether you’re talking financial management, manufacturing, customer service, social media presence or sourcing materials, Anifa has been hands-on at every stage of Hanifa’s organic development. Keep up with all things Anifa @YouTube or @Instagram. Or shop Hanifa collections at this website. It’s all about designs for women without limits!If you enjoyed this episode and would like to hear more, you can listen, rate and review The Girl CEO Podcast at this link.Is it time to build brand clarity, develop a social strategy or create new revenue streams for your business? Visit Girl CEO Inc., a playground for female entrepreneurs ready to take their vision to the next level. Click here to become a Girl CEO Member and gain exclusive access.About Ronne:A brand expert, podcast host and TedX speaker, Ronne went from being a single mom mopping floors as a janitor to becoming a successful business owner and influencer. She has been a full-time entrepreneur since 2013, building GirlCEO from scratch. Featured by Forbes and NBC News, Ronne helps clients find their life design, develop brands and grow online audiences across industry sectors. Follow Ronne and Girl CEO:Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | [email protected]
| [email protected]
this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/girl-ceo-podcast/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy