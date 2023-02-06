Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Getting Hammered

Nebulous Media
It's not easy keeping up with the news—especially when you're a parent. Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus know that well. And while they can't get your kids to s... More
Society & CultureKids & FamilyParentingNewsNews Commentary
  • Almost Functional
    Today we are discussing the latest regarding the debt ceiling, Covid, the Little mermaid, James Vander Beek, and junk food. Want more Getting Hammered? Follow us on Instagram @gettinghammeredpodcast Time Stamps: 05:32 Debt Ceiling Update 16:24 Covid Is Over 30:13 Uncancelled 39:51 James Vander Beek speaks out 47:28 Junk Food 52:39 General Mills
    6/2/2023
    55:42
  • The Jingle Show
    Today we are catching up with the 2024 presidential candidates, debt ceiling negotiations, State Farm Insurance's latest decision, and the Life of Brian. Time Stamps: 7:09 Memorial Day 14:52 Debt Ceiling 25:34 Controversial Sports 39:37 California Insurance 43:48 Uncancelled Want more Getting Hammered? Follow us on Instagram @gettinghammeredpodcast Questions? Comments? Email is at [email protected]
    5/31/2023
    50:24
  • A Boondoggle
    Today we are chatting about DeSantis’s botched campaign launch, the debt ceiling, a boondoggle and a Virginia lottery.  Follow us on Instagram Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected] Time Stamps:  11:20 | 2024 Update  23:00 | Debt 31:14 | Debunking Day 35:29 | A Boondoggle  41:05 | Virginia
    5/26/2023
    48:27
  • Beer and Baseball
    Today we are talking about the 2024 election, following up on a recent tax law and we're unpacking woke beer and baseball. Want more Getting Hammered? Follow us on Instagram @gettinghammeredpodcast Time Stamps: 9:30 | 2024 Updates 38:34 | Tax Day 44:03 | Beer and Baseball Questions? Comments? Email is at [email protected]
    5/24/2023
    58:25
  • A Monkey Pox Moment
    Today we are investigating a NYC paparazzi chase, the current state of San Francisco, pandemic school policies, and dumb phones. Times Stamps: 03:49 Getting Hammered Investigates 19:10 San Francisco 29:19 Pandemic Policies 41:58 Debt Limit Update 52:33 Dumb Phone Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected]
    5/19/2023
    1:00:37

About Getting Hammered

It's not easy keeping up with the news—especially when you're a parent. Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus know that well. And while they can't get your kids to school on time (and without ketchup in their hair—ask Mary Katharine about that one), they can break down the news you need to know. Put the kids to bed, pour yourself a drink, and join us twice a week for Getting Hammered.
