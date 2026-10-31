A sharp, funny politics podcast for people who want the news without the crashout.

Each week, Getting Hammered® takes a hammer to the headlines, breaking down politics, media spin, and cultural meltdowns with skepticism and fun. Overcaffeinated and Underprepared®, moderately right and moderately reliable, we never take ourselves too seriously. But keep you informed on serious topics with no panic and no partisan loyalty tests. Just laughs, well-earned side-eye, and occasional libations. Sponsorship and partnership inquiries: lfaire.media@gmail.com