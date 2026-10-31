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469 episodes
- The news without the crash out, in election week. Mary Katharine Ham and co-host Vic Matus of the Washington Free Beacon discuss:
The Michigan Senate race: Mike Rogers vs. Abdul El-Sayed, the Meet the Press coverage, and a viral ad Van Jones called anti-Jewish. They review Obama on the campaign trail, Obamacare's broken promises, and Kamala Harris's possible Ali comeback.
In Alaska's Senate race, ranked-choice voting, and a second candidate named Dan Sullivan and MK does a ballot measure roundup: wealth and income taxes, transgender policy, abortion, and felon voting.
Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation, the DOJ's latest attempt to go after James Comey, and Virginia state senator Louise Lucas's legal troubles.
Finally, a food segment on foie gras bans and the Cheesecake Factory!
Watch or listen, tell a friend, and leave us a review. Reviews help the show and our sponsors. Thanks for getting hammered responsibly.Sponsor: XX-XY Athletics. Use code HAMMERED for 20% off at xx-xyathletics.com.
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- Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus talk the unrest in France, the gentle parenting of rioters, demoralizing updates on Russia and Ukraine, and how D.C. plans to solve all its problems with a socialist mayor and new taxes! They also have updates on former White House Press Secretary Katie Zachariah and Indiana politician Jamie West, plus Zuckerberg tries a Guinness!
This episode is sponsored by XX-XY Athletics. Shop at http://xx-xyathletics.com/hammered and use code HAMMERED for 20% off.
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- Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus talk about Halloween, novice drivers, and cover debate clips, good, bad, and drunk! They talk about the debut of the new White House Press Secretary, Kimberley Guilfoyle's troubles and resignation. Talarico goes missing from the trail, which the media doesn't care about, but then a bunch of independent "journalists" on the right fabricate a story about his absence. No one can be trusted! Finally, Kelly Clarkson vs. animatronic bird store in Brooklyn.
This episode is sponsored by XX-XY Athletics. Shop at http://xx-xyathletics.com/hammered and use code HAMMERED for 20% off!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus talk about the plague in Russia, the rioting in France, the spying in Germany, and the IRGC's midterm election message for Americans. They also cover a strangely close race in Minnesota, thanks to a strong campaign from Michelle Tafoya and an anti-incumbent feeling about all the fraud her opponent Peggy Flanagan oversaw. Plus, Peggy Flanagan cuts a weird ad and Angela Paxton might have cut a weirder one! They check them out. And finally, a miracle flight saved from disaster near the anniversary of Oct. 7 and some bad news about the DSA and Mamdani's plan to combat anti-Semitism. There are two big Getting Hammered announcements you'll want to stay tuned for.
This episode is sponsored by XX-XY Athletics. Shop at http://xx-xyathletics.com/hammered and use code HAMMERED for 20% off!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Vic Matus and Mary Katharine Ham talk about the many possible scenarios for the midterms, the freak-outs, the polls and panic, the money and the maps. They cover a foiled terror plot in Briton and spotlight a TV host's epic rant on it. An Iran update, an examination of the sexual assault allegations at Cornell, and they can't not talk about the lesbian bar that has finally made the Left say no to be being bullied over Zoom by they/thems.
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About Getting Hammered®
A sharp, funny politics podcast for people who want the news without the crashout. Each week, Getting Hammered® takes a hammer to the headlines, breaking down politics, media spin, and cultural meltdowns with skepticism and fun. Overcaffeinated and Underprepared®, moderately right and moderately reliable, we never take ourselves too seriously. But keep you informed on serious topics with no panic and no partisan loyalty tests. Just laughs, well-earned side-eye, and occasional libations. Sponsorship and partnership inquiries: lfaire.media@gmail.com
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