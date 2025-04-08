Find a Grave (Genealogy TV Podcast)

Exploring FindAGrave: Tips, Tricks, and the Genealogy CommunityWe discuss the pros and cons of using FindAGrave for genealogical research, share personal experiences, tips, and tricks, and talk about the community-driven aspects of the platform. Whether you're building your family tree or just curious about your ancestors, this episode is packed with valuable insights to help you on your journey. We also touch on the importance of volunteer contributions, how to manage and transfer memorials, and the best-kept secrets of FindAGrave. 00:00 Introduction01:01 Meet Ashley01:54 FindAGrave.com02:12 What We Love About FindAGrave.com04:11 Incomplete Records and Abandoned Cemeteries04:49 Volunteers Take Photographs for You05:27 We are Genealogy TV06:10 Leaving Flowers on FindAGrave07:54 Virtual Cemeteries: the Best Kept Secret on FindAGrave09:34 Transferring Memorials12:38 The Ads on FindAGrave13:28 Click on the Photographer14:37 Cemeteries with QR Codes15:52 Getting Involved with FindAGrave17:21 GenealogyTV.org