The Untold Stories Found in Historical NewspapersWe explore historical newspapers and social columns. We discuss the colorful and sometimes shocking stories unearthed from old newspapers, including murders and family mysteries. Hear how these social columns served as the social media of their day, revealing intimate and vital details about people's lives. We also emphasize the importance of documenting family stories and preserving them for future generations. Chapters:00:00 Introduction01:02 The Fascinating World of Social Columns02:01 Unraveling a Family Murder Mystery 04:33 The Search for Clues06:35 A Breakthrough in the Case07:34 The Shocking Truth Revealed12:58 A New Family Story Begins13:08 A Grandfather's Hidden Past15:34 The Black Hands and Family Threats18:00 Coal Mining Accident and Family Impact19:58 Researching Family History Through Newspapers20:46 Solving a Client's Family Mystery21:55 Tragic Family Story Uncovered26:40 Importance of Research Notes28:08 Interviewing Elders for Family History32:47 Preserving Family Stories in the Digital Age34:03 The 200 Year Rule36:12 Using AI for Genealogy Research37:12 Conclusion
--------
38:06
Searching for Biological Parents (Genealogy TV Podcast)
Finding Biological Parents: Genealogy Tips and Personal StoriesIn this episode of the Genealogy TV podcast, join host Connie Knox and co-host Ashley as they look into the highly sensitive and impactful journey of finding biological parents. They share personal stories, discussing the emotions and challenges faced during such searches, and offer valuable tips and tricks for using DNA and traditional genealogy methods. Learn about the concept of Non-Paternal Events (NPEs), the role of DNA Painter, and how to approach delicate conversations when connecting with newfound relatives. Whether you're an adoptee searching for biological parents or trying to uncover a missing ancestor, this episode provides insightful advice and resources to guide you through the process.00:00 Introduction01:31 Today's Topic: Searching Biological Parents03:00 Understanding NPE: Non-Paternity Event05:11 Ashley's Personal Genealogy Story09:26 Connie's Adoption Story13:19 Combining Traditional Genealogy with DNA17:15 The Most Recent Common Ancestor 17:47 Tips for Adoptees: Getting Started with DNA Testing23:14 Social Groups That Can Help24:03 DNA Search Angels25:19 Cautions and Sensitivity in Genetic Genealogy31:18 Support Groups and Final Tips32:17 GenealogyTV.org
--------
32:48
Find a Grave (Genealogy TV Podcast)
Exploring FindAGrave: Tips, Tricks, and the Genealogy CommunityWe discuss the pros and cons of using FindAGrave for genealogical research, share personal experiences, tips, and tricks, and talk about the community-driven aspects of the platform. Whether you're building your family tree or just curious about your ancestors, this episode is packed with valuable insights to help you on your journey. We also touch on the importance of volunteer contributions, how to manage and transfer memorials, and the best-kept secrets of FindAGrave. 00:00 Introduction01:01 Meet Ashley01:54 FindAGrave.com02:12 What We Love About FindAGrave.com04:11 Incomplete Records and Abandoned Cemeteries04:49 Volunteers Take Photographs for You05:27 We are Genealogy TV06:10 Leaving Flowers on FindAGrave07:54 Virtual Cemeteries: the Best Kept Secret on FindAGrave09:34 Transferring Memorials12:38 The Ads on FindAGrave13:28 Click on the Photographer14:37 Cemeteries with QR Codes15:52 Getting Involved with FindAGrave17:21 GenealogyTV.org