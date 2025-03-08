Talking Trees with Salt Lake City's Urban Forester Tony Gliot

Rooted in Utah: A Green Journey with Tony Gliot, Director of Salt Lake City's Urban Forestry Division Today, we're delving into the fascinating world of Urban Forestry with Tony Gliot, the Director of Salt Lake City's Urban Forestry Division. In today's episode, you'll learn about the power of shade, the benefits of trees, and more! • Tony's journey and his role as the Director of Salt Lake City's urban forestry division. • Insights into the amazing story of trees in Utah. • A glimpse into his favorite tree and why it holds a special place in his heart. • Tony's advice on caring for trees, including tips on maintaining their health. • Exploring the beauty of park strips and proper planting techniques. • Insights into the ideal times for planting trees and ensuring their thriving growth. • The importance of water in urban forestry and the role of every tree needing a person. • The numerous benefits of having trees in urban areas. • Tony's insights into the art of watering trees and maintaining a healthy urban forest. • Exploring the significance of shade in urban environments. • Tony's recommendations for suitable tree varieties and those to avoid.