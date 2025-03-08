Gardening Utah is BACK, baby! 2025 Garden Season is upon us, and we have some amazing episodes and guests lined up for this year and Season 5 of Gardening Utah! Episodes will drop every weekend so make sure to follow the show on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts! Here are some links mentioned in today's show: saltlakehomeandgardenshow.com instagram.com/gardeningutah instagram.com/42ndstreetgreenhouse instagram.com/melonmonologues We also have all past episodes loaded with amazing Gardening information now uploaded to Youtube on our YouTube channel! https://youtube.com/gardeningutah
Talking Trees with Salt Lake City's Urban Forester Tony Gliot
Rooted in Utah: A Green Journey with Tony Gliot, Director of Salt Lake City's Urban Forestry Division Today, we're delving into the fascinating world of Urban Forestry with Tony Gliot, the Director of Salt Lake City's Urban Forestry Division. In today's episode, you'll learn about the power of shade, the benefits of trees, and more! • Tony's journey and his role as the Director of Salt Lake City's urban forestry division. • Insights into the amazing story of trees in Utah. • A glimpse into his favorite tree and why it holds a special place in his heart. • Tony's advice on caring for trees, including tips on maintaining their health. • Exploring the beauty of park strips and proper planting techniques. • Insights into the ideal times for planting trees and ensuring their thriving growth. • The importance of water in urban forestry and the role of every tree needing a person. • The numerous benefits of having trees in urban areas. • Tony's insights into the art of watering trees and maintaining a healthy urban forest. • Exploring the significance of shade in urban environments. • Tony's recommendations for suitable tree varieties and those to avoid. Learn more at WWW.SLCPUBLICLANDS.COM
Gardening Tips from a Practical Gardener Episode 81
Gardening Tips from a Practical Gardener Episode 81
Jana's Husband Eric makes his Podcast debut! In this hilarious Memorial Day special, Eric shares practical gardening tips that anyone can implement.
State Fair Winner for Agriculture, Catch up and Ketchup
State Fair Winner for Agriculture, Catch up and Ketchup
Gardening Utah is BACK, baby! In this quick episode, Jana catches us up on what's been going on since last fall. Hear the funny story of her State Fair winning squash, (shoutout to Lanny for paying her State Fair entry fees!) potential flooding and more.
It's Planting Season Episode 79
It's Planting Season Episode 79
Fall is planting season! Cameron Allcott with Progressive Plants joins Jana to discuss some amazing perennials to plant this time of year to enjoy for years to come! Learn the benefits of Fall planting as well as some unique and interesting varieties of perennials you may not even know exists! Proven Winners ColorChoice shrub of the week: Reminiscent™ roses https://www.progressiveplants.com/catalog.html?0=remin+coral https://www.progressiveplants.com/catalog.html?0=bee+balm
