Life Visioning With Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith presents Your Destiny Awaits You at GaiaSphere Event Center June 10-11 Gaia.com/events-plus. Early-bird ticket pricing is available through April 30. You have a life purpose waiting to express in, as, and through your life. The question is: are you ready to give your consent to let it happen? Michael Bernard Beckwith, originator of the Life Visioning Process, teaches this evolutionary technology as together we explore: - How to identify your gifts, talents, and skills, and deliver them in the world. - How your profession can be a simultaneous expression of creativity and prosperity. - How to navigate the inevitable times of challenge we experience and open to the “soul cleansing” they offer. Host: Michael Beckwith Visit GaiaPodcast.com for more information.
4/26/2023
52:51
The Wisdom of Atlantis and Lemuria with Tom T. Moore
Visit GaiaPodcast.com for more information. Millennia ago, Lemuria and Atlantis were wiped from our planet, but the wisdom of these civilizations live on with us today. In this interview, Regina Meredith and Tom T. Moore discuss their experiences of past lives in Atlantis and Lemuria and how tapping into the wisdom of those times directly connects to humanity's work in the present and future. As we each follow the paths of our soul contracts, we have the potential to end all conflict in the world, moving humanity to a higher vibration in service of the greater good. Host: Regina Meredith Guest: Tom T. Moore
4/12/2023
49:49
Past Lives, Soul Groups & Our Purpose with Linda Backman
Visit GaiaPodcast.com for more information. How do past life experiences help us evolve in this life? Past life regressionist Linda Backman, Ed.D. teaches her clients how to become their own channel to work through lessons from past lives on a more personal and visceral level. In this episode, Backman shares her encounters with souls including Moses, angels, and those from Babylonia and the Indus Valley region, who continue to incarnate on Earth to this day. She offers a unique perspective on the ultimate divine power explaining how we can overcome obstacles in this life by understanding lessons from our past lives. Linda Backman has been a regression therapist for more than 40 years. She is the author of the book Souls on Earth: Exploring Interplanetary Past Lives, and was previously featured on Gaia’s Inspirations with Lisa Garr in Spiritual Healing Through Past Life Exploration. Host: George Noory Guest: Linda Backman
3/30/2023
42:54
Dreams: Decoding Your Subconscious Realms with Doris E. Cohen
Visit GaiaPodcast.com for more information. Nearly everyone dreams, but not everyone understands what the subconscious is trying to tell us or the challenges we face from past lives. Doris E. Cohen has spent decades decoding the symbolic language of the subconscious mind, as expressed through dreaming and past life regressions. She explains the symbols found in different types of dreams we have, cyclical patterns from past lives, and how we can understand these subtle communications from the unconscious realms. Doris E. Cohen, Ph.D., is an internationally renowned clinical psychologist and psychotherapist and has been in the private practice for more than 30 years. Her unique approach uses psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, Past-Life Regressions and Dream analysis. Host: Regina Meredith Guest: Doris E. Cohen
3/16/2023
1:00:00
The Quantum Quilt of Reality with Jonny Enoch
Visit GaiaPodcast.com for more information.Throughout history various figures have claimed to be able to access a quantum field of information, such as Nikola Tesla, Rudolf Steiner, Walter Russell, Edgar Cayce, and Srinivasa Ramanujan. Esoteric researcher Jonny Enoch provides evidence for consciousness working as a quantum field, not a phenomenon limited to within the brain. Host: Jonny Enoch
