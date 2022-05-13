FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

America's premier investigative documentary series since 1983. We answer only to you.
FRONTLINE presents audio versions of select full-length episodes for list... More
Available Episodes
5 of 143
Michael Flynn's Holy War
How did Michael Flynn go from being an elite soldier overseas to waging a “spiritual war” in America?
11/10/2022
56:17
Lies, Politics and Democracy
Ahead of the 2022 midterms, FRONTLINE investigates American political leaders and choices they’ve made that have undermined and threatened democracy in the U.S.
9/9/2022
1:59:08
American Reckoning
Who killed Wharlest Jackson Sr.? In investigating the unsolved 1967 murder of a local NAACP leader, "American Reckoning" reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance.
The feature-length documentary from FRONTLINE and Retro Report, with support from Chasing the Dream, draws on rarely seen footage filmed by Ed Pincus and David Neuman more than 50 years ago in Natchez, Mississippi, and made available through the Amistad Research Center. In following the Jackson family’s search for answers, "American Reckoning" also taps into the groundbreaking reporting of journalist Stanley Nelson, who investigated allegations of the involvement of a Ku Klux Klan offshoot, known as the Silver Dollar Group.
From acclaimed directors, producers and journalists Brad Lichtenstein ("When Claude Got Shot," "As Goes Janesville") and Yoruba Richen ("The Killing of Breonna Taylor," "The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show"), "American Reckoning" is the latest component of FRONTLINE’s multiplatform initiative "Un(re)solved," telling the stories of more than 150 victims of civil rights era killings for whom there has been no justice.
6/22/2022
1:27:29
Police on Trial
FRONTLINE and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters from our local journalism partner Star Tribune examine one of the most pivotal events in the history of race and policing in America. "Police on Trial" draws on unique on-the-ground reporting and filming, from the earliest days after George Floyd’s death, to documenting the trial and murder conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin, to ongoing struggles for police accountability and reform in Minneapolis.
6/22/2022
1:26:41
The Power of Big Oil (Part Three: Delay)
In an epic three-part documentary series, FRONTLINE investigates the decades-long failure to confront the threat of climate change and the role of the fossil fuel industry.
As leading climate scientists issue new warnings about climate change, Part Three examines how the fossil fuel industry worked to delay the transition to renewable energy sources — including by promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative.
America's premier investigative documentary series since 1983. We answer only to you.
FRONTLINE presents audio versions of select full-length episodes for listening on the go. Want more full-length FRONTLINE Audiocasts? Please leave a review and let us know what you think.