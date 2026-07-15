In collaboration with ProPublica, FRONTLINE traces the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the United States.

In collaboration with the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, FRONTLINE examines the deal between presidents Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele to hold U.S. deportees at CECOT and what each leader stood to gain.

FRONTLINE examines President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempts to assert control over the most powerful institution in the U.S. economy: the Federal Reserve.

About FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

About FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

About FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

America's premier investigative documentary series since 1983. We answer only to you. FRONTLINE presents audio versions of select full-length episodes for listening on the go. Want more full-length FRONTLINE Audiocasts? Please leave a review and let us know what you think.