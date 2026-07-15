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FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

FRONTLINE
TV & Film
FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS
Latest episode

179 episodes

  • FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

    Baby Brokers

    07/15/2026 | 54 mins.
    Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
  • FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

    The President vs. the Fed

    05/27/2026 | 53 mins.
    FRONTLINE examines President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempts to assert control over the most powerful institution in the U.S. economy: the Federal Reserve.
  • FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

    The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador

    05/05/2026 | 53 mins.
    In collaboration with the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, FRONTLINE examines the deal between presidents Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele to hold U.S. deportees at CECOT and what each leader stood to gain.
  • FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

    Caught In The Crackdown

    04/28/2026 | 53 mins.
    In collaboration with ProPublica, FRONTLINE traces the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the United States.
  • FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS

    Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question

    04/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question by FRONTLINE
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About FRONTLINE: Film Audio Track | PBS
America's premier investigative documentary series since 1983. We answer only to you. FRONTLINE presents audio versions of select full-length episodes for listening on the go. Want more full-length FRONTLINE Audiocasts? Please leave a review and let us know what you think.
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