U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, joins us to discuss the upcoming 3rd Go event, the planned exercise in March, and to introduce Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen.
--------
26:03
Fox Chatter - Episode 15
U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, discusses the DEOCS survey results and speaks with retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Dean Widener, who is visiting the base this upcoming drill to discuss benefits for Airmen. Bowes also highlights award winners across the organization.
--------
25:03
Fox Chatter - Episode 14
Col. Shaun Bowes, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, speaks with Master Sgt. Justin Cayton and Chief Master Sgt. Kenny Monroe about recruitment and benefits. Master Sgt. Jennifer Harrison previews this year’s Winterfest, and Rico Brown, Director of Psychological Health, highlights key mental health resources for Swamp Fox Airmen.
--------
32:17
Fox Chatter - Episode 13
Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander speaks with Col. Sean Renbarger, the 169FW deputy commander, about what to expect for the upcoming combat readiness inspection. Bowes also speaks with Master Sgt. Jory Middleton about the 3rd Go organization on base and how it supports Swamp Fox Airmen.
--------
26:46
Fox Chatter - Episode 12
Join us as Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides his first podcast update to Swamp Fox Airmen in preparation for the September 2024 drill. This episode features Mr. Rob Wright, the A-Staff deputy chief of staff, and Staff Sgt. Mitch Dunkin with the 169th Operations Support Squadron intel office, providing information on how to prepare for the upcoming Combat Readiness Inspection.
The Fox Chatter podcast is a channel to receive updates from the 169th Fighter Wing commander in an effort to maximize communication with wing Airmen. The wing commander will discuss priorities, upcoming events, and provide feedback to relevant comments sent through the Comment Box in the 169th Fighter Wing app.