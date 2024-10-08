Fox Chatter - Episode 12

Join us as Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides his first podcast update to Swamp Fox Airmen in preparation for the September 2024 drill. This episode features Mr. Rob Wright, the A-Staff deputy chief of staff, and Staff Sgt. Mitch Dunkin with the 169th Operations Support Squadron intel office, providing information on how to prepare for the upcoming Combat Readiness Inspection.