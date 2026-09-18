Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsForum of Passion
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Forum of Passion
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Forum of Passion

Forum of Passion
ArtsMusic
Forum of Passion
Latest episode

179 episodes

  • Forum of Passion

    FOP 178- Pat Flynn

    09/18/2026 | 2h 57 mins.
    Pat Flynn of Have Heart, Fiddlehead, How Much Art? and much more.
    Support the show
  • Forum of Passion

    FOP 177- Tate St. Clair

    09/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Interview with Tate St. Clair of Start Today and The Difference. 
    Support the show
  • Forum of Passion

    FOP 176- Payson Power

    08/21/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Interview with Payson Power of Tomb Mold and Daydream Plus.
    Support the show
  • Forum of Passion

    FOP 175- Emmett Morris

    08/07/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    Interview with Emmett Morris of Wild Side, Best Wishes, and a lot more.
    Support the show
  • Forum of Passion

    FOP 174- Mark Jones

    07/17/2026 | 2h 20 mins.
    Mark Jones of Killing Pace, Downfall, Copperhead, Naysayer, Reckoning Force, and more.
    Support the show
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Forum of Passion
An interview podcast highlighting individuals within Hardcore, Punk, and Metal music.
Podcast website
ArtsMusicSociety & Culture

Listen to Forum of Passion, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.17.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/20/2026 - 7:04:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK