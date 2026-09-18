Mark Jones of Killing Pace, Downfall, Copperhead, Naysayer, Reckoning Force, and more. Support the show

Interview with Emmett Morris of Wild Side, Best Wishes, and a lot more. Support the show

Interview with Payson Power of Tomb Mold and Daydream Plus. Support the show

Interview with Tate St. Clair of Start Today and The Difference. Support the show

Pat Flynn of Have Heart, Fiddlehead, How Much Art? and much more. Support the show

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