One of Our Own

Things are getting real on Fort Marshall. A LOT IS HAPPENING. A. LOT. Frank is still MIA. Denise is trying to fly to Iraq (mind you in the ealry 2000s). CJ and Roland are taken hostage (WHAT?!?) because someone who won't be named (Joan... sorrynotsorry) failed to report a certain Sergeant Belgrad's previous breakdowns, in theater and at home. We are just doing are best here, that's all anyone can hope for. If you are enjoying the show, please consider supporting Fort Life by subscribing HERE A special Fort Life salute to our tribe members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help keep the show going. Victoria O'Brien Jaimie Griffiin Nichole Rovella Penny B David R