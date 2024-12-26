Things are getting real on Fort Marshall. A LOT IS HAPPENING. A. LOT. Frank is still MIA. Denise is trying to fly to Iraq (mind you in the ealry 2000s). CJ and Roland are taken hostage (WHAT?!?) because someone who won't be named (Joan... sorrynotsorry) failed to report a certain Sergeant Belgrad's previous breakdowns, in theater and at home. We are just doing are best here, that's all anyone can hope for. If you are enjoying the show, please consider supporting Fort Life by subscribing HERE A special Fort Life salute to our tribe members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help keep the show going. Victoria O'Brien Jaimie Griffiin Nichole Rovella Penny B David R
44:13
Brigid Brannagh
Brigid Brannagh, a.k.a. Pamela Moran a.k.a. Pockets, a.k.a. MAMA (good stretch) stops by to discuss all things Army Wives and life in Charleston. She set such a high bar for all of us on and off set, so much so that both of us are still influenced by our time with her to this day. This was a special one.
38:33
The Art of Separation
Season 1 Episode 3 Nothing is off the the table. Cutest couple? Amanda WHO?? CJ and Michael are die-hard Sting fans??? And that's only in the first 3 min... WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!?! There's only one way to find out. Do the thing. Press Play
39:29
After Birth
Season 1 Episode 2 Sally and Drew have their hands full with this one... Coming out hot, was the second episode able to live up to the magic of the first??? The jury is out. We guess you have to press play and find out.
43:24
Ben Younger
Today we have a very special guest - Ben Younger. Ben was the director of the pilot episode and instrumental in establishing not only the look and feel of the show, but also had a major hand in casting some of your favorite characters. Sit back and enjoy!
What’s going on Army Wives tribe?
It’s been a long time… We’ve missed you. We’ve missed Roxy, we’ve missed Trevor, but mostly, we’ve missed all the stories we were able to tell. So much so we’re gonna run it back, but this time, with a couple extra and very important bonuses.
Welcome to the Fort Life podcast - where each week we will be doing a deep dive into every episode along with everything that made this show so special, mainly, YOU and your dedication to the Armed Services.