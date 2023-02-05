a (safe) space dedicated to providing resourceful wellness information via casual + everyday chats about mindfulness, intentionality, and self-awareness. More
everything is temporary | part 002
life is full of ebbs and flows + today we just want to simply remind you that everything is temporary. make an effort to embrace + have gratitude for every part of the human experience even when you feel like you shouldn't. because everything is temporary.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/FTHH today to get 10% off your first month.
5/2/2023
54:44
embracing the unknown.
embracing the unknown is something that we’ve been practicing for quite a while now. we often fear the unknown because we’re so stuck in survival mode expecting the worst possible scenario to happen. but what if we stopped living in the past, detached from our traumas, and expected the absolute fairy tale life of our dreams to come true? i’ll tell you. we’d look forward to all of the uncertainty and realize that everything is pure potentiality. the life you want is possible. we deserve all good things. we just have to believe we can have it.
4/25/2023
48:18
protect your peace + take care of your energy.
in today's episode, we discuss the importance of protecting your peace and provide practical tactics that we practice daily to take care of our energy.
4/4/2023
43:22
Q&A: burn out, self sabotage + feeling behind in life.
our first Q&A! in today's episode, we answer some of your questions about burn out, self sabotage, anxiety, feeling behind and so much more! we hope you enjoy!
3/28/2023
46:22
friends.
a causal convo about friends- how past friendships have shaped our approach with new friends, trauma bonding, self-worth in relationships, making friends as an adult + more.
