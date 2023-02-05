embracing the unknown.

embracing the unknown is something that we've been practicing for quite a while now. we often fear the unknown because we're so stuck in survival mode expecting the worst possible scenario to happen. but what if we stopped living in the past, detached from our traumas, and expected the absolute fairy tale life of our dreams to come true? i'll tell you. we'd look forward to all of the uncertainty and realize that everything is pure potentiality. the life you want is possible. we deserve all good things. we just have to believe we can have it.