Five Games for Doomsday
Five Games for Doomsday
Five Games for Doomsday

Ben Maddox
Five Games for Doomsday
  • Frank West on Tariffs
    In this news flash Ben talks to the owner of The City of Games, Frank West about the tariffs and the challenges in production.
    50:16
  • Harold Buchanan
    This week's guest is the designer of Liberty or Death, Harold Buchanan. We talk about the energy industry, polemic versus history and running a game convention...but which games did he choose? Empire of the Sun John Company Combat Commander Twilight Struggle Liberty or Death
    1:14:41
  • News Flash-C D Hunter on Tariffs
    Ben talks to lawyer Colin David Hunter on the tariffs and their impliactions.
    46:11
  • News Flash-Jonny Pac on Final Frontier Games
    In this news flash designer Jonny Pac discusses the situation at recently folded company Final Frontier Games from the perpective of someone who has worked with them
    1:13:20
  • News Flash-Tariffs with Marc Specter of Grand Gamers Guild
    Ben talks to Marc Specter of Grand Gamers Guild about the tariffs and the effects on the board game industry.
About Five Games for Doomsday

Five games for Doomsday is a show in which people are thrust into a cabin in the woods but can only take five of their games with them. Which will they choose?
