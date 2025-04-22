Ben talks to Marc Specter of Grand Gamers Guild about the tariffs and the effects on the board game industry. Support the show hereBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/five-games-for-doomsday--5631121/support.

In this news flash designer Jonny Pac discusses the situation at recently folded company Final Frontier Games from the perpective of someone who has worked with them

Ben talks to lawyer Colin David Hunter on the tariffs and their impliactions.

This week's guest is the designer of Liberty or Death, Harold Buchanan. We talk about the energy industry, polemic versus history and running a game convention...but which games did he choose? Empire of the Sun John Company Combat Commander Twilight Struggle Liberty or Death

In this news flash Ben talks to the owner of The City of Games, Frank West about the tariffs and the challenges in production.

Five games for Doomsday is a show in which people are thrust into a cabin in the woods but can only take five of their games with them. Which will they choose?