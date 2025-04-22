In this news flash Ben talks to the owner of The City of Games, Frank West about the tariffs and the challenges in production.Support the show hereBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/five-games-for-doomsday--5631121/support.
--------
50:16
Harold Buchanan
This week's guest is the designer of Liberty or Death, Harold Buchanan. We talk about the energy industry, polemic versus history and running a game convention...but which games did he choose? Empire of the Sun John Company Combat Commander Twilight Struggle Liberty or Death
--------
1:14:41
News Flash-C D Hunter on Tariffs
Ben talks to lawyer Colin David Hunter on the tariffs and their impliactions.
--------
46:11
News Flash-Jonny Pac on Final Frontier Games
In this news flash designer Jonny Pac discusses the situation at recently folded company Final Frontier Games from the perpective of someone who has worked with them
--------
1:13:20
News Flash-Tariffs with Marc Specter of Grand Gamers Guild
Ben talks to Marc Specter of Grand Gamers Guild about the tariffs and the effects on the board game industry.
