(Bonus) From On Investing: 2025 Market Outlook, Part 2

After you listenRead Cooper Howard's 2025 Municipal Bond Outlook.Read Collin Martin's 2025 Corporate Bond Outlook.Read Kathy Jones's 2025 Treasury Bonds and Fixed Income Outlook.Follow the Schwab Center for Financial Research on X @SchwabResearch.Is the bond market caught between the Federal Reserve's plans to cut interest rates and the risk of higher inflation and federal debt levels? In Part 2 of our 2025 Market Outlook, we focus on the fixed income markets, including corporate and muni bonds. First, Kathy Jones interviews Collin Martin about his outlook for investment-grade corporate bonds, floating-rate notes, and preferred securities.Next, Cooper Howard offers his outlook on the municipal bond market. He and Kathy also discuss credit quality and the implications of potential tax law changes.Finally, Kathy gives her 2025 outlook for Treasuries and the fixed income markets overall. On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. 