Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsBusinessFinancial Decoder
Listen to Financial Decoder in the App
Listen to Financial Decoder in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Financial Decoder

Podcast Financial Decoder
Charles Schwab
Cognitive and emotional biases can have a big impact on your financial life. Each episode of Financial Decoder looks closely at one financial decision--and the ...
BusinessInvestingEducationSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • What Steps Can You Take to Avoid Cyber Fraud?
    After you listen:Explore more of Schwab’s education on fraud prevention.In this episode, Mark Riepe discusses the rising threat of cybercrime, focusing on the psychological tactics used by modern fraudsters to exploit their victims. Featured guest and Certified Fraud Examiner Lisa Lang emphasizes the importance of skepticism and awareness among other strategies for protecting yourself from financial scam attempts.Links mentioned in this episode:Identity Theft Central | Internal Revenue ServiceGuide to Identifying and Avoiding Securities Fraud | SEC.gov Financial Decoder is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/FinancialDecoder. If you enjoy the show, please leave us a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Reach out to Mark on X @MarkRiepe with your thoughts on the show.Follow Financial Decoder on Spotify to comment on episodes.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.(0325-1CDT)
    --------  
    13:41
  • How Can You Set the Right Financial Goals?
    After you listen:Visit Schwab Moneywise to learn more about financial literacy.Read more insights from experts like Cindy Scott on Schwab's Money Talk.In this episode of Financial Decoder, Mark Riepe discusses the complexities of setting financial goals with Cindy Scott. They explore the emotional challenges of goal setting, the importance of specificity, and how to prioritize multiple goals. The conversation also touches on aligning financial goals and relationships, the impact of social media on financial planning, and the strategies for overcoming financial anxiety. Listeners are encouraged to create a financial plan based on their personal values and to celebrate their progress along the way.Financial Decoder is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/FinancialDecoder. If you enjoy the show, please leave us a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Reach out to Mark on X @MarkRiepe with your thoughts on the show.Follow Financial Decoder on Spotify to comment on episodes.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.  All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information. The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.0225-W84J
    --------  
    34:48
  • (Bonus) From On Investing: 2025 Market Outlook, Part 2
    After you listenRead Cooper Howard's 2025 Municipal Bond Outlook.Read Collin Martin's 2025 Corporate Bond Outlook.Read Kathy Jones's 2025 Treasury Bonds and Fixed Income Outlook.Follow the Schwab Center for Financial Research on X @SchwabResearch.Is the bond market caught between the Federal Reserve's plans to cut interest rates and the risk of higher inflation and federal debt levels? In Part 2 of our 2025 Market Outlook, we focus on the fixed income markets, including corporate and muni bonds. First, Kathy Jones interviews Collin Martin about his outlook for investment-grade corporate bonds, floating-rate notes, and preferred securities.Next, Cooper Howard offers his outlook on the municipal bond market. He and Kathy also discuss credit quality and the implications of potential tax law changes.Finally, Kathy gives her 2025 outlook for Treasuries and the fixed income markets overall. On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.​Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors. Lower rated securities are subject to greater credit risk, default risk, and liquidity risk.Preferred securities are a type of hybrid investment that share characteristics of both stock and bonds. They are often callable, meaning the issuing company may redeem the security at a certain price after a certain date. Such call features, and the timing of a call, may affect the security's yield. Preferred securities generally have lower credit ratings and a lower claim to assets than the issuer's individual bonds. Like bonds, prices of preferred securities tend to move inversely with interest rates, so their prices may fall during periods of rising interest rates. Investment value will fluctuate, and preferred securities, when sold before maturity, may be worth more or less than original cost. Preferred securities are subject to various other risks including changes in interest rates and credit quality, default risks, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, deferral risk, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors.All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.Tax-exempt bonds are not necessarily a suitable investment for all persons. Information related to a security's tax-exempt status (federal and in-state) is obtained from third parties, and Schwab Center for Financial Research does not guarantee its accuracy. Tax-exempt income may be subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). Capital appreciation from bond funds and discounted bonds may be subject to state or local taxes. Capital gains are not exempt from federal income tax.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax, legal, or investment planning advice. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, you should consult with a qualified tax advisor, CPA, Financial Planner, or Investment Manager.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices. Neither Bloomberg nor Bloomberg's licensors approves or endorses this material or guarantees the accuracy or completeness of any information herein, or makes any warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained therefrom and, to the maximum extent allowed by law, neither shall have any liability or responsibility for injury or damages arising in connection therewith.(1224-CMBF)
    --------  
    28:56
  • (Bonus) From On Investing: 2025 Market Outlook, Part 1
    After you listenFollow the hosts on social media:Kathy Jones on X and LinkedIn.Liz Ann Sonders on X and LinkedIn.After another year of the bull market, what's in store for stocks in 2025? In this year-end episode, Schwab experts look ahead to consider what investors might expect from the markets in the new year.First, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist, speaks with senior investment strategist Kevin Gordon. Liz Ann and Kevin discuss their perspective on the direction of the U.S. economy and stock market. She and Kevin cover tariffs, immigration, and potential policy changes, among other topics. Uncertainty remains a major theme.Next, Kathy Jones, Schwab's chief fixed income strategist interviews Jeffrey Kleintop—Schwab's chief global investment strategist. He analyzes and explains what 2025 might hold for the global economy and markets.On Investing is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/OnInvesting.If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Important DisclosuresInvestors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.Digital currencies such as bitcoin are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Digital currencies lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument.International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs and expenses, and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices. Neither Bloomberg nor Bloomberg's licensors approves or endorses this material or guarantees the accuracy or completeness of any information herein, or makes any warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained therefrom and, to the maximum extent allowed by law, neither shall have any liability or responsibility for injury or damages arising in connection therewith.Apple, the Apple logo, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Podcasts are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.Spotify and the Spotify logo are registered trademarks of Spotify AB.(1224-BM0F)
    --------  
    34:30
  • What Year-End Tax Strategies Should You Consider for 2024?
    After you listen:Check out the 2024 tax rates and brackets.Learn more about donor-advised funds.Explore more tax-planning content.Mark Riepe breaks down important 2024 tax updates, covering changes to income tax brackets, standard deductions, and retirement contribution limits. He shares actionable year-end tax strategies to help you maximize savings, including tips on retirement account contributions, HSAs, and charitable donations. Plus, Mark provides key questions to ask yourself as you plan for the year ahead, ensuring you're making the most of every opportunity to reduce your tax liability and boost your financial efficiency. Follow Financial Decoder for free on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.Financial Decoder is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/FinancialDecoder. If you enjoy the show, please leave us a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.Reach out to Mark on X @MarkRiepe with your thoughts on the show.Follow Financial Decoder  on Spotify to comment on episodes.Important DisclosuresThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.This general information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax, legal, or investment planning advice and is not intended to be construed as tax advice. This information cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code or applicable state or local tax law provisions. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, Schwab recommends consulting with a qualified tax professional, CPA, financial planner, or investment manager. The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.(1224-A62X)
    --------  
    12:52

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Financial Decoder

Cognitive and emotional biases can have a big impact on your financial life. Each episode of Financial Decoder looks closely at one financial decision--and the biases that might cloud your judgment and cost you money. Host Mark Riepe, head of the Schwab Center for Financial Research, decodes the behavioral and psychological factors at play and shares strategies designed to improve the way you approach financial crossroads. Other experts join Mark to provide their unique perspective on behavioral economics, portfolio management, retirement planning, personal finance and more. Podcasts are for informational purposes only. This channel is not monitored by Charles Schwab. Please visit schwab.com/contactus for contact options.
Podcast website

Listen to Financial Decoder, Planet Money and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Financial Decoder: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/17/2025 - 12:56:57 AM