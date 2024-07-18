Your financial goals matter. Good credit can make them real.
Meet Kikoff - the best way to build credit fast - try your first month for FREE. Must sign up via https://getkikoff.com/fafu for promotion to apply.
Users under 600 can grow +28 points in their 1st month.
No credit checks, hidden fees, or interest. Ever.
▶️ ORIGINAL EPISODE HERE: https://youtu.be/DwlQ_5A2mKU?feature=shared ◀️
▶EDUCATION:
1) Bundle my budgeting, debt + investing program for 25% off: https://calebhammer.com/classpack/
2) The best budgeting program online: https://calebhammer.com/budget
3) Get my investing class and I’ll give you a $100 moomoo cash reward: https://calebhammer.com/investing
4) Win with GOOD debt and get out of BAD debt correctly, learn in my debt program: https://calebhammer.com/formula
5) Get your own free Hammer Financial Score: https://www.calebhammer.com
_______________________
▶RESOURCES
1) Checking & Savings: Get up to 4.60% APY, pay no account fees, and earn up to $300 when you sign up and set up direct deposits. Terms apply: https://creator.sofi.com/c/5535481/2068695/19219?adcampaignid=bank&adnetwork=brand *affiliate link
2) Important: The creator is a paid influencer and not affiliated with Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI") or its affiliates. Content outside of the moomoo ad has not been reviewed by MFI and reflects the influencer's own views. MFI does not endorse any strategies mentioned and is not responsible for the influencer's services.
Click this link https://j.moomoo.com/Caleb to get up to 15 free stocks from moomoo U.S when you make a qualified deposit + earn 4.6% on uninvested cash + an additional 3.5% APY Coupon for 3 months for new users!! Terms & Conditions Apply
3) Get $20 from Acorns for free: sign up to get your bonus https://acorns.com/caleb
4) CourseCareers: Land a high-paying job with no experience or degree by going through an affordable online course: https://coursecareers.com/a/calebhammer
5) The credit building debit card: First 100,000 people to sign up for Fizz with code: HAMMER10 get $10: https://www.joinfizz.com/caleb (paid ad)
6) Advising: Book your free strategy session https://dmnmny.co/caleb to work with Adrianna or any of the other CFPs at Domain Money today!
7) Helium Mobile: save a ton on your phone bill, sign up and get 30 days of FREE trial when using promo code CALEB https://hellohelium.com/
8) Online security: Protect your online privacy and security NOW and for free by following my link Aura: https://aura.com/hammer
_______________________
▶OTHER CHANNELS:
1) Your Week In Money: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammeryourweekinmoney
2) Financial Audit: https://www.youtube.com/@calebhammer
_______________________
▶EXTRA
1) My website: https://calebhammer.com
2) My socials: https://linktr.ee/calebhammer
3) Want to be a guest on Financial Audit? We film weekdays in our studio in Austin, Texas (in person only)! To apply, visit: http://calebhammer.com/apply
Any questions? Email [email protected]
_______________________
These are some fun words: Caleb Hammer, financial audit, Graham Stephan, Dave Ramsey, Ramsey Show, George Kammel, Rich Dad Poor Dad, Podcast, Budgeting, Investing, Stock Trading, IRA, Roth IRA, 401k, health savings, HSA, 403b, college costs, student loans, debt, snowball, avalanche, pension, retirement, financial independence retire early.
_______________________
▶*Some of the links and other products that appear in this video are from companies for which Caleb Hammer will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available. This is not investment advice.
▶Sponsorship and business inquiries: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices