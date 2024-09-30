National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) and Juror #2 (2024)
In the final regular Film Stories episode of 2024, we start with a 1989 movie that's gone on to become something of a Christmas favourite.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation saw John Hughes writing again, and a first time director in Jeremiah Chechik. The former protected the latter from studio notes, and even a potential lack of snow turned into the opposite problem. Still: what happened to the UK cinema release?
Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 remains one of the more curious film stories of 2024. A movie made for a modest sum, that Warner Bros then gave the impression of simply not really wanting to release it.
Stories of both are told in this episode...
In conversation with director J C Chandor: Margin Call, Kraven The Hunter, All Is Lost and more
It took some time for writer/director J C Chandor to break into the movie business. When he did, it was with the mini-budget Margin Call, a film that would snag him an Oscar nomination.
Since then, he's brought to the screen All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year, Triple Frontier and now Kraven The Hunter, arguably his highest profile feature to date. In this special episode, he talks through his new film, and a whole lot more...
Dirty Harry (1971) and Anita And Me (2002)
It's fairly well known that the role of Detective Harry Callahan was originally set to be played by Frank Sinatra, before he had to pull out as production neared. Yet when Clint Eastwood decided to accept, he had several versions of a script to choose from - and decided to put a call into someone he trusted: Don Siegel. The pair would go on to fashion a cinema classic.
The journey to 2002's Anita And Me meanwhile began with the publication of Meera Syal's semi-autobiographical novel in 1996. Work began to then turn it into a film - but the challenge of making an independent film in the UK, with two young, unknown leads? That'd be quite the test.
Stories of both are told in this episode.
In conversation with Kevin Smith - The 4.30 Movie, Waterworld, indie cinema and more
In a potty-mouthed Film Stories podcast special, Simon welcomes back Kevin Smith. It's a chat centred around Smith's new film,. The 4.30 Movie - and how he came to make it. That tale involves buying a cinema, and digging deep into his own youth.
Beyond that, they chat about the length of the end credits, they segue into Waterworld, and consider some of the bumps in life. Not least reviews, and a rejection from the Sundance Film Festival.
The 4.30 Movie is available to buy and rent on video on demand.
In conversation with Kevin Costner and John Debney - Horizon: An American Saga, and more
In a special episode of Film Stories, Simon is joined by Kevin Costner and John Debney.
Costner is, of course, the star, director and co-writer of Horizon: An American Saga, which he conceived and part-financed. Debney is a composer working on his fourth Kevin Costner-related project. The pair share their stories of making Horizon.
The conversation also looks at funding films, a few films from both Kevin Costner and John Debney's back catalogues, and a whole lot more...
