Margaret Cho on ‘Almost Famous’

Margaret Cho is an undeniable legend: a comedian with over three decades in the game, a trailblazing Emmy-nominated actor, a badass Grammy-nominated musician, and an LGBTQ+ icon. Margaret is out on her Live & Livid standup comedy tour and just released a new studio album Lucky Gift. It's an awesome album influenced by sounds from the 60s and 90s that you can stream right now. Margaret joins Feeling Seen to talk her new album, performing standup comedy in the current state of the world, and takes a walk down memory lane. You'll hear about the time Margaret saved Cyndi Lauper from a wardrobe malfunction at Red Rock, how Janeane Garofalo forced Margaret to move to Los Angeles, and Margaret's expertise as the world's leading figurehead on Sandra Bernhard. Plus, Margaret boards the tour bus to discuss Kate Hudson's portrayal of Penny Lane in the 2000 comedy drama film Almost Famous. Muses, music, and more!For LA locals: Margaret Cho at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday, April 1st for a special performance and conversation about her new album. MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.