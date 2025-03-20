Margaret Cho is an undeniable legend: a comedian with over three decades in the game, a trailblazing Emmy-nominated actor, a badass Grammy-nominated musician, and an LGBTQ+ icon. Margaret is out on her Live & Livid standup comedy tour and just released a new studio album Lucky Gift. It's an awesome album influenced by sounds from the 60s and 90s that you can stream right now. Margaret joins Feeling Seen to talk her new album, performing standup comedy in the current state of the world, and takes a walk down memory lane. You'll hear about the time Margaret saved Cyndi Lauper from a wardrobe malfunction at Red Rock, how Janeane Garofalo forced Margaret to move to Los Angeles, and Margaret's expertise as the world's leading figurehead on Sandra Bernhard. Plus, Margaret boards the tour bus to discuss Kate Hudson's portrayal of Penny Lane in the 2000 comedy drama film Almost Famous. Muses, music, and more!For LA locals: Margaret Cho at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday, April 1st for a special performance and conversation about her new album.
MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.
--------
51:27
BOCO TEASER | Canonically Queer: X-Men and X-2
It's MaxFunDrive and we are giving you a peak behind the curtain. We're serving you up a bonus episode with one of the producers of this show: Daniel Huecias. Jordan and Daniel discuss two of the gayest films in cinematic history: X-Men and X-2. Our first entries into the Canonically Queer Foyer! Mutants, the Master of Magnetism, and a teleporting blue devil in the form of an insanely handsome Alan Cumming. Plus, a game inspired by America's FIRST top model Tyra Banks.You wanna be on top? Become a member of Maximum Fun and get into the full episode right now!
MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.
--------
6:55
‘Novocaine’ Directors Dan Berk & Bobby Olsen on ‘Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey’
For the past ten years, Dan Berk and Bobby Olsen have teamed up to bring you some amazing films. You may have seen their directorial debut Body, their black comedy horror Villains, or the science fiction thriller Significant Other. Their most recent collaboration is Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid as Nathan Caine, a mild-mannered introvert with a rare disorder, congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP), who must rescue the girl of his dreams who has been taken hostage in a bank robbery. The film is action-packed with an incredible cast: Quaid, Amber Midthunder, and Ray Nicholson. It’s in theaters right now.Dan & Bobby join us to talk about Novocaine, the movie posters that graced their college dorm, and the alien Station from Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey. Plus, praise for practical effects and the enduring charm of Jack Quaid. Then, Jordan turns the page to talk about journalist Emily St. James' new book Woodworking. It's a beautiful coming-of-age story that you must read.
MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.
--------
46:12
Paul W.S. Anderson on ‘In the Lost Lands’ and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’
Paul W.S. Anderson has directed some of the most iconic films in genre cinema: Mortal Kombat, the infinitely terrifying Event Horizon, and the British crime drama Shopping, a "reckless orgy of destruction" on screen. Paul has also directed and produced the Resident Evil series with six films spanning nearly 15 years alongside his wife and frequent collaborator Milla Jovovich. Paul’s most recent film brings to life the work of author George R. R. Martin. It’s called In the Lost Lands and it’s in theaters right now! The film stars Jovovich alongside Dave Bautista as a witch and a hunter who journey into a dangerous landscape.Paul joins Feeling Seen to talk about the film, his early years as a British director in Hollywood, and the persistent fanfare surrounding Resident Evil. Plus, we get into the 1985 coming-of-age film St. Elmo’s Fire and MARKER! A potential film showcasing Sharpies.Then, Jordan has one quick thing about the science fiction thriller series Paradise on Hulu. Sterling K. Brown, our personal savior in this post-apocalyptic political hellscape.
MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.
--------
48:22
Shea Whigham on ‘American Primeval’ and ‘Tender Mercies’
Shea Whigham is an all-star actor with more credits to his name than we can mention. You may have seen him in Take Shelter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Boardwalk Empire, Lake George, The Righteous Gemstones, or Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning. Shea recently starred in the western miniseries American Primeval, alongside the incredible Betty Gilpin and Taylor Kitsch. The miniseries was created and written by Mark L. Smith and directed by Peter Berg. You can stream it right now on NETFLIX. Shea joins Feeling Seen to talk about American Primeval, his character Jim Bridger, and Robert DuVall’s performance as Mac Sledge in the 1983 drama Tender Mercies. Plus, words of wisdom by Meryl Streep and praise for the eternal talent of Ellen Barkin. Then Jordan honors the legacy of actress Michelle Tratchtenberg, who recently passed at the age of 39.
MaxFunDrive ends on March 28, 2025! Support our show now and get access to bonus content by becoming a member at maximumfun.org/join.Feeling Seen is hosted by Jordan Crucchiola and is a production Maximum Fun.Need more Feeling Seen? Keep up with the show on Instagram and Bluesky.
On Feeling Seen, writer and general enthusiast Jordan Crucchiola invites filmmakers, writers, comedians, and artists to discuss the movie characters that made them "feel seen." It's about that instant when a person connects to a piece of art so deeply that they see themselves reflected in it. Every week Jordan gabs it up with a guest about those magical moments when they were watching a film and realized, "That's me!" It's an informative, funny, and comforting show about our intimate relationship with movies, the impact they have on our lives, and how they influence our art.