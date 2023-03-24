FEDTalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. More
Celebrate & Advocate: Recognizing Public Servants in May
In May, the federal community recognizes both Public Service Recognition Week and National Police Week. During this time, we celebrate and honor those in public service. It is also a time to advocate for the interests of public servants and public safety officers. This week, organizations representing and supporting federal employees discuss how they have been active this month highlighting the work of public servants and advocating for policies that improve that work.
FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with Chad Hooper, Executive Director of both the Professional Managers Association and the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys; Larry Cosme, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; and Robyn Kehoe, Executive Director of the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.
5/19/2023
58:45
Know Your Legal Risks: Professional Liability Part 2
Sometimes, bad things happen to good federal employees. Those who are the subject of an adverse administrative action, disciplinary proceeding, or civil lawsuit could be wiped out emotionally and financially trying to defend themselves. This scenario happens more than you think. Even if the allegation is baseless, the ordeal can take a toll, not only on you, but also your family.
This week, we are continuing coverage on the trifecta of legal risks and the disciplinary processes that federal professionals could face each day that could take away their livelihood. During the conclusion of this two-part series, FEDtalk will provide examples of some real-life cases that federal employees have faced in their scope of service.
FEDtalk host Tony Vergnetti, President and Founder of FEDS Protection and the attorneys from Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C, will discuss the emotional, physical, and financial tolls taken on federal employees and the different outcomes based on those with and without professional liability protection during the legal process.
5/5/2023
53:24
Prioritize Protecting Yourself: Professional Liability Part 1
This week, we are covering the trifecta of legal risks and the disciplinary processes that federal professionals could face each day that could take away their livelihood. FEDtalk will break down why professional liability insurance is more than a nice to have – but a need to have in an ever-challenging landscape of federal service.
FEDtalk host Tony Vergnetti, President and Founder of FEDS Protection and Eric Impraim, FEDS Protection Marketing Director, will discuss in this first of a two-part series on how professional liability insurance could be the difference between happiness and hopelessness if allegations of wrongdoing are brought against you in the course and scope of your job.
4/21/2023
53:24
Neurodiversity and National Security: Harnessing the Potential of Unique Cognitive Talents
This week, FEDtalk is discussing Neurodiversity and National Security. It is no secret that our nation needs to harness a wide variety of skills, talents, and abilities to meet growing national security concerns. On this episode, agencies will learn how they can harness the potential of unique cognitive talents to improve their workforce and mission delivery.
FEDtalk host Natalia Castro sits down with Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg, President of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, and the Intelligence and National Security Foundation; Teresa Thomas, Neurodiverse Talent Enablement and Cyber Engagement Program Lead at MITRE Corporation; and Cortney Weinbaum, Senior Management Scientist at RAND Corporation.
The show is based around the 2023 RAND Corporation report “Why National Security Needs Neurodiversity:
Drawing on a Wider Range of Cognitive Talents to Tackle National Security Challenges.”
Read the full report here: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1875-1.html
Check out a shorter research brief here: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_briefs/RBA1875-1.html
4/7/2023
53:22
Government Engagement at South by Southwest
This week, we are covering South by Southwest – an annual conference centered around technology, film, music, education, and culture. The 10-day event rapped up last week, and FEDtalk sits down with government attendees to learn about what they saw and why government attendance is important.
FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Trish Martinelli, Executive Director of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum; Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary Office of Field Policy and Management for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and Mika Cross, Workforce Transformation Strategist & Strategic Advisor.
