Know Your Legal Risks: Professional Liability Part 2

Sometimes, bad things happen to good federal employees. Those who are the subject of an adverse administrative action, disciplinary proceeding, or civil lawsuit could be wiped out emotionally and financially trying to defend themselves. This scenario happens more than you think. Even if the allegation is baseless, the ordeal can take a toll, not only on you, but also your family. This week, we are continuing coverage on the trifecta of legal risks and the disciplinary processes that federal professionals could face each day that could take away their livelihood. During the conclusion of this two-part series, FEDtalk will provide examples of some real-life cases that federal employees have faced in their scope of service. FEDtalk host Tony Vergnetti, President and Founder of FEDS Protection and the attorneys from Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C, will discuss the emotional, physical, and financial tolls taken on federal employees and the different outcomes based on those with and without professional liability protection during the legal process. FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.