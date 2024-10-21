Domestic Violence Awareness Month: the Sandra White story

Sandra White was a 39-year-old nurse living in Henry County, Georgia. She had a 16-year-old son, Arkeyvon and was 8 months pregnant in April of 2019. When she didn't show up to work at the hospital and wasn't answering her siblings calls, 911 was called and the 16 hour stand off with her boyfriend, Anthony Bailey, began… leaving 4 dead and 2 injured. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence resources are availableDV hotline: 800-799-7233DV text line: 77877