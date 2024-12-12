EVOLVE with Dr. Tay: the podcast for parents of autistic kids

142 | navigating your autistic child’s educational rights (including due process) with special education attorney Ashley Barlow

In this episode, Dr. Tay welcomes back Ashley Barlow, a special education attorney and advocate, for her third appearance. The discussion dives into the complexities of special education disputes, specifically focusing on mediation, due process, and parental rights. They explore the challenges parents face with school systems, legal options available, and the importance of advocacy and negotiation. Essential resources and strategies for navigating these situations are also shared, providing parents with valuable insights to better support their children’s education.00:00 Introduction and Guest Reintroduction00:33 Overview of Today's Topic01:18 Host and Guest Backgrounds02:43 Challenges in Special Education03:59 Navigating Special Education Law05:21 Advocacy and Negotiation Strategies10:36 Understanding Due Process23:32 Legal Counteractions in School Disputes24:05 Understanding Independent Educational Evaluations (IEE)24:43 Financial Considerations and Attorney Fees26:24 The Role of Due Process in Special Education28:50 Navigating 504 Plans and Anti-Discrimination Laws36:44 Alternative Approaches to Due Process41:32 Final Thoughts and Resources for Parents44:08 Wrap-Up and Next StepsRESOURCES⚡️ listen to episodes 53 and 57 for more information about special education from Ashley as well as her podcast The Collaborative IEP⚡️ see all that Ashley has to offer here, including her newly launched IEP Guru Academy ⚡️ follow Ashley on Instagram @thecollaborativeiep⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approach and current services offered? visit drtaylorday.com⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay*please note: PDA is referenced in this episode. it is a theorized profile of autism and not a clinical diagnosis. however, it has been a helpful conceptualization for many parents to learn about how their child's brain is wired. our knowledge of PDA is currently unfolding and I do my best to share up-to-date, balanced information. to learn more about PDA, please listen to episode 110