EVOLVE with Dr. Tay: the podcast for parents of autistic kids

146 | a mindset shift to presume competence in her autistic adult son with Betsy Hicks
ABOUT THIS EPISODE (+ scroll for resources) 👇Dr. Tay hosts Betsy Hicks (@betsyonthego) who discusses her journey parenting her 31-year-old non-speaking autistic son, Joey. The conversation delves into Betsy's experiences with autism awareness over the years, the impact of nutrition on Joey's behavior, and the significant breakthrough they experienced with Spelling to Communicate. Betsy shares the process and emotional experience of Joey moving out and gaining independence, emphasizing the importance of following one's intuition as a parent. Dr. Tay and Betsy also address the challenges and nuances of parenting within the autism community and the role of social media in providing support and spreading awareness.00:00 Introduction and Guest Overview02:23 Betsy's Journey Begins03:40 Discovering the Impact of Diet04:27 A New Chapter with John05:55 The Shift in Understanding Autism07:34 Spelling to Communicate09:14 Reflections and Insights15:25 Navigating Social Media and Advocacy29:27 Joey's Progress and Moving Out31:54 Realizing Children's Independence33:44 Joey's New Caregiver: Nick's Story35:29 The Apartment Community's Support42:03 Navigating Section 8 Housing45:39 Balancing Caregiving and Independence49:25 The Importance of Nutrition54:30 Wrapping Up and Final ThoughtsRESOURCES⚡️ Follow Betsy @betsyonthego on TikTok and Instagram and learn about her resources betsyonthego.com⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approach and current services offered? visit drtaylorday.com⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay
--------
55:28
145 | seclusion rooms exposed: the need for awareness and advocacy
In this heartfelt mini-episode, Dr. Tay sheds light on the disturbing practice of using seclusion rooms for dysregulated children, often presented under names like 'calm down rooms' or 'regulation rooms.' Highlighting the traumatic impact of these practices, Dr. Tay empowers parents with information on how to identify and advocate against the use of these rooms. The episode includes practical tips for parents on educating themselves about state laws, inquiring about school policies in IEP meetings, and proposing proactive, humane solutions. Dr. Tay calls for community unity in advocating for neurodiversity-affirming care and ensuring autistic children are treated with dignity and respect.00:00 Introduction to a Difficult Topic00:29 Understanding Seclusion Rooms01:42 Real-Life Stories and Impact02:56 Advocating for Change08:32 Proactive Strategies and Solutions15:35 Final Thoughts and Call to ActionRESOURCES⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approach and current services offered? visit drtaylorday.com⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay
--------
19:06
144 | REPLAY of “preparing for the holiday season: mindful approaches and tips for families with autistic children”
ABOUT THIS EPISODE (+ scroll for resources) 👇in this episode, Dr. Tay talks about helpful tips and strategies for autism families navigating the holiday season. we discuss the importance of preparing for potential disruptions to routines, setting realistic expectations, giving choices, and setting boundaries. Dr. Tay addresses several elements including helping your child anticipate upcoming events, being mindful of safe foods, empowering your child by involving them in the process, and handling comments from others. there is an emphasis on the importance of being present during these moments and cherishing the progress that your child has made since the last holiday season. RESOURCES⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approachᵀᴹ and current services offered? schedule a free consult call here or email [email protected] if you have questions.⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay
--------
30:29
143 | an episode for family + friends: supporting your autistic loved one this holiday season
In this special mini-episode Dr. Tay, a child psychologist specializing in autism, discusses how extended family members can better support parents of autistic children during the holiday season. Drawing on over a decade of experience and direct feedback from parents, Dr. Tay shares practical advice, such as understanding triggers, recognizing the effort parents put into preparing for events, and ways to offer meaningful help. This episode is what your loved one wants you to know! A special thank you to the parents who submitted their insights and are featured on this episode. 00:00 Introduction to the Podcast01:12 Understanding Autism and Neurodiversity02:21 Holiday Support for Autistic Children03:29 Parental Insights and Requests06:38 Common Misunderstandings and Challenges15:07 Sensory and Social Considerations18:38 Creating a Supportive Environment for Neurodivergent Children19:05 Offering Help and Dropping Judgment20:21 Understanding Meltdowns and Neurodivergence21:11 Challenges in Getting Diagnoses and Support21:51 Validating Parents' Efforts and Experiences23:23 Navigating Family Traditions and Accommodations27:18 Grief and Emotional Complexity in Parenting32:08 Final Thoughts and EncouragementRESOURCES⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approach and current services offered? visit drtaylorday.com⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay
--------
35:00
142 | navigating your autistic child’s educational rights (including due process) with special education attorney Ashley Barlow
In this episode, Dr. Tay welcomes back Ashley Barlow, a special education attorney and advocate, for her third appearance. The discussion dives into the complexities of special education disputes, specifically focusing on mediation, due process, and parental rights. They explore the challenges parents face with school systems, legal options available, and the importance of advocacy and negotiation. Essential resources and strategies for navigating these situations are also shared, providing parents with valuable insights to better support their children’s education.00:00 Introduction and Guest Reintroduction00:33 Overview of Today's Topic01:18 Host and Guest Backgrounds02:43 Challenges in Special Education03:59 Navigating Special Education Law05:21 Advocacy and Negotiation Strategies10:36 Understanding Due Process23:32 Legal Counteractions in School Disputes24:05 Understanding Independent Educational Evaluations (IEE)24:43 Financial Considerations and Attorney Fees26:24 The Role of Due Process in Special Education28:50 Navigating 504 Plans and Anti-Discrimination Laws36:44 Alternative Approaches to Due Process41:32 Final Thoughts and Resources for Parents44:08 Wrap-Up and Next StepsRESOURCES⚡️ listen to episodes 53 and 57 for more information about special education from Ashley as well as her podcast The Collaborative IEP⚡️ see all that Ashley has to offer here, including her newly launched IEP Guru Academy ⚡️ follow Ashley on Instagram @thecollaborativeiep⚡️ want to learn more about Dr. Tay's Whole Family Approach and current services offered? visit drtaylorday.com⚡️ join the Evolve Facebook community to participate in the episode Q+As >> facebook.com/groups/evolveautism⚡️ learn from me and submit your questions [could be featured on a future episode] >>Instagram @the.dr.tayTikTok @the.dr.tayLinkedIn @the-dr-tay*please note: PDA is referenced in this episode. it is a theorized profile of autism and not a clinical diagnosis. however, it has been a helpful conceptualization for many parents to learn about how their child's brain is wired. our knowledge of PDA is currently unfolding and I do my best to share up-to-date, balanced information. to learn more about PDA, please listen to episode 110
About EVOLVE with Dr. Tay: the podcast for parents of autistic kids
welcome to a parenting space actually designed for YOU! where you can get answers about navigating a life that includes autism.
I’m Dr. Tay, a licensed child psychologist specializing in autism and neuroaffirming care. I have supported 100s of autistic children and their families and have been in the autism field for over a decade.
on this podcast, we focus on supporting your autistic child AND your whole family, including you! every topic is on the table, and your questions (which you can submit through my social media) inspire the episodes created. I share some of my personal stories growing up with a brother who was diagnosed at 23 months of age as well as feature other families' stories so you know you are not navigating this journey alone. this is a space for you to be SEEN. HEARD. SUPPORTED. and get reputable and reliable information about autism instead of searching Google endlessly for hours. I am so dang grateful that you are here.
***disclaimer: not clinical advice, for educational purposes only***
subscribe to this podcast by hitting the plus or follow button so you don't miss an episode.