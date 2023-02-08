ESPN College Football is your one-stop podcast feed to catch all of ESPN’s original college football podcast titles, including ESPN College GameDay, Always Coll...
College GameDay Podcast: Big Ten Preview
Rece Davis and Pete Thamel begin their march through conference preview season beginning with the Big 10. Can Michigan stay out of its own way? How will Ohio State deal with a massive transition at quarterback? Can Penn State puncture their way into the Big Ten title game? The guys cover every team in the conference. Plus, Pete provides an update on the Pac-12 and conference realignment.
[1:36] Preview Start
[2:54] Michigan
[13:50] Ohio State
[25:22] Penn State
[31:57] Maryland
[36:40] Michigan State
[39:54] Indiana
[43:19] Rutgers
[47:58] Wisconsin
[53:40] Iowa
[59:04] Illinois
[1:05:00] Minnesota
[1:10:45] Nebraska
[1:12:16] Purdue
[1:13:52] Northwestern
[1:16:29] Conference Realignment Update
8/4/2023
1:31:03
Always College Football: Will Notre Dame and Oregon make a jump in ‘23 - plus B1G expansion
All the talk right now is if the BIG 10 should go after Oregon and Washington out west, but why not go after Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson and others to put the pressure on the SEC? McElroy explains. Plus Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech had good season’s under 1st year head coaches, can they take the next step? | Always College Football
8/3/2023
45:40
The Matt Barrie Show: Paul Finebaum on the Landscape in College Football
Paul Finebaum joins Matt Barrie to discuss the crumbling of the Pac-12, why Colorado joining the Big 12 could be an indicator for the future of College Football. All that and much more!
8/2/2023
32:06
Always College Football: LSU and USC look to make a year 2 jump plus PAC-12 media rights
Year 1 for Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes and Kalen DeBoer were a HUGE success. What will they do for an encore? Is the PAC-12 media rights deal enough to keep the league together and should Utah consider leaving? Plus South Carolina is on FIRE on the recruiting trail. | Always College Football
8/2/2023
39:36
Always College Football: Hugh Freeze, Deion Sanders, Matt Rhule and other head coaches under pressure in year 1
Colorado, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Auburn, Louisville, Cincinnati and others all have new head coaches in 2023. Can Freeze get Auburn back to National Championship level? Is Rhule the answer at Nebraska? Can Brohm come home and get Louisville over the top? So many questions and McElroy is here to look at the pressure and what is expected this season. | Always College Football
