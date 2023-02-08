Always College Football: Will Notre Dame and Oregon make a jump in ‘23 - plus B1G expansion

All the talk right now is if the BIG 10 should go after Oregon and Washington out west, but why not go after Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson and others to put the pressure on the SEC? McElroy explains. Plus Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech had good season’s under 1st year head coaches, can they take the next step? | Always College Football Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices