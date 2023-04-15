Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Esme's Country Life in the App
Listen to Esme's Country Life in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Esme's Country Life

Esme's Country Life

Podcast Esme's Country Life
Podcast Esme's Country Life

Esme's Country Life

Esme Higgs
add
Content creator Esme Higgs chats about horses, country life and behind the scenes of her social media channels 'This Esme'&nbsp; More
LeisureSportsHealth & Fitness
Content creator Esme Higgs chats about horses, country life and behind the scenes of her social media channels 'This Esme'&nbsp; More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • How I started riding - with non horsey parents part 1
    It all had to start somewhere, and it didn't happen overnight, part 1 of my riding story explains how I started riding, and how my parents and I had to learn so much, so quickly, and not always getting it right first time...
    5/6/2023
    46:10
  • Poorly donkey, horse of the week, climbing Everest on horseback
    My poor boy Bruno hasn't been good, Duke is the 'horse of the week' for behaviour beyond his 2 years! I meet Max who claimed Everest on horseback....
    4/29/2023
    41:21
  • Casper's big day - cottage update - protesting against horse smuggling for slaughter
    Bumper packed episode this week everyone! Casper gets the celebrity treatment on a big day out, and I ride past Buckingham Palace, Big Ben all in aid of a really worth cause...
    4/22/2023
    38:39
  • Jobs before YouTube - the Vet Girl Era
    Believe it or not there was a life and a career path before YouTube came along - I talk about my jobs before YouTube , volunteering at a riding stables and what I had planned out before things got weird. 
    4/15/2023
    46:02
  • Weird Swimming Experiences
    In this weeks podcast I talk about swimming with your doggy,  cultural differences in Norway and why my brother never ever tried to pull a sicky.
    4/6/2023
    38:12

More Leisure podcasts

About Esme's Country Life

Content creator Esme Higgs chats about horses, country life and behind the scenes of her social media channels 'This Esme'
Podcast website

Listen to Esme's Country Life, Flower Power Garden Hour and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Esme's Country Life

Esme's Country Life

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Esme's Country Life: Podcasts in Family