Content creator Esme Higgs chats about horses, country life and behind the scenes of her social media channels 'This Esme' More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
How I started riding - with non horsey parents part 1
It all had to start somewhere, and it didn't happen overnight, part 1 of my riding story explains how I started riding, and how my parents and I had to learn so much, so quickly, and not always getting it right first time...
5/6/2023
46:10
Poorly donkey, horse of the week, climbing Everest on horseback
My poor boy Bruno hasn't been good, Duke is the 'horse of the week' for behaviour beyond his 2 years! I meet Max who claimed Everest on horseback....
4/29/2023
41:21
Casper's big day - cottage update - protesting against horse smuggling for slaughter
Bumper packed episode this week everyone! Casper gets the celebrity treatment on a big day out, and I ride past Buckingham Palace, Big Ben all in aid of a really worth cause...
4/22/2023
38:39
Jobs before YouTube - the Vet Girl Era
Believe it or not there was a life and a career path before YouTube came along - I talk about my jobs before YouTube , volunteering at a riding stables and what I had planned out before things got weird.
4/15/2023
46:02
Weird Swimming Experiences
In this weeks podcast I talk about swimming with your doggy, cultural differences in Norway and why my brother never ever tried to pull a sicky.