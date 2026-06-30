On this episode, Amanda Trinh sits down with Assistant Nurse Manager Tiffany Brisken to unpack the realities of hepatitis in honor of Hepatitis Awareness Month. Together, they break down the various types of hepatitis and how they are transmitted, prevented, and treated.

They also highlight how social determinants of health disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and the critical role the Disease Control branch plays in education, prevention, outreach, and connecting communities to care.

Tune in to learn more about the people and processes working to protect and promote public health in our community.