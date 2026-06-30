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47 episodes
- On this episode of EquiTEA, Health Equity Program Coordinators Irene and Tomi break down the Community Health Assessment (CHA) and the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), explaining how these tools help identify community health needs and guide action to improve health outcomes.
Tune in as they discuss how community voices, local data, and strong partnerships work together to shape Riverside County's health priorities and why meaningful community engagement is essential to advancing health equity.
To learn more about the CHA and CHIP, please visit:
https://www.ruhealth.org/ruhs-public-health/national-public-health-accreditation
If you are interested in joining the Housing, Mental Health, or Access to Care CHIP Action Groups, please email:
RivCoHealthEquity@ruhealth.org
- On this episode, Amanda Trinh sits down with Assistant Nurse Manager Tiffany Brisken to unpack the realities of hepatitis in honor of Hepatitis Awareness Month. Together, they break down the various types of hepatitis and how they are transmitted, prevented, and treated.
They also highlight how social determinants of health disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and the critical role the Disease Control branch plays in education, prevention, outreach, and connecting communities to care.
Tune in to learn more about the people and processes working to protect and promote public health in our community.
- On this episode of EquiTEA, epidemiologist Jenny Duong sits down with RUHS Public Health Lab Director Dr. Syreeta Steele and Community Outreach Coordinator Janet Garcia. Together, they provide a behind-the-scenes look at the public health lab, explaining how it operates and the critical role it plays in the community.
They also explore what health equity looks like in practice, offering real-world insights from their day-to-day work and its impact on advancing community health.
To find out more about the Riverside County Public Health lab, please visit:
https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/laboratory-services
- On this episode of EquiTEA, Juan speaks with Debra Williams of Building Resilient Communities (BRC). Together, they explore climate challenges facing the Inland Empire, highlight the communities most at risk, and discuss how BRC is working to close critical service gaps and strengthen local resilience.
To find out more about BRC or find disaster preparedness resources, please visit:https://brcus.org/
To register for the Ark of Safety Summit, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ark-of-safety-community-resiliency-summit-in-person-tickets-1982460598015?msockid=15da5e8b3acb672a26ac4a9a3b4f66e8
- On this episode of EquiTEA, Emile Ruiz sits down with Eddy Jara, Claudia Pelayo, Sophie Rodrigues, and Jasmine Martinez of the RUHS Nutrition Branch. In this conversation, they discuss how the new Cardiovascular Health Innovations (CVHI) Program is working to address the factors that impact people with or at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
To find out more about the CVHI Program, please visit:
https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/cardiovascular-health-innovation
To find out more about other programs the Nutrition Branch offers, please visit:
https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/nutrition-services
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About EquiTEA
We are the Riverside University Health System, Public Health Equity team. This podcast will disseminate culturally relevant public health information and resources to those who live, work, worship, play, learn, and visit Riverside County. We will advocate for under-served and under-resourced groups, bring awareness to social and racial injustices, and mobilize the community to achieve equity.Podcast website
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