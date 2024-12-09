Rainwater Harvesting with Kevin Espiritu

In Episode 117 of the Encyclopedia Botanica podcast, host Hillary Dahl discusses rainwater harvesting with Kevin Espiritu of Epic Gardening. Kevin details the extensive rainwater harvesting system he installed on his suburban San Diego property. They talk about the importance of capturing rainwater in a low-rainfall climate like San Diego’s and the logistics of such systems. Kevin provides insights into the economic and practical aspects of rainwater harvesting, while Hilary shares her experiences and thoughts on integrating these systems into home gardens. They also discuss the environmental benefits, costs, and challenges of rainwater harvesting, while offering practical advice for those considering similar projects. YouTube video of Kevin's rainwater harvesting system