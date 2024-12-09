In this episode of the Encyclopedia Botanica podcast, Kyle from Urban Farmstead discusses his experiences growing subtropical plants like oak leaf papaya and various guava varieties in his Sacramento backyard. Kyle shares insights into his zone 9B climate, how he adapts soil for his tropical plants, and specific techniques for growing and maintaining these crops. He also talks about the cold tolerance of different plant varieties, including lemon guava and white sapote, and mentions other noteworthy plants like Babaco papaya and ice cream bean. Check out Kyle's YouTube channel for a full garden tour and more detailed information on his diverse plant collection.
--------
33:57
Rainwater Harvesting with Kevin Espiritu
In Episode 117 of the Encyclopedia Botanica podcast, host Hillary Dahl discusses rainwater harvesting with Kevin Espiritu of Epic Gardening. Kevin details the extensive rainwater harvesting system he installed on his suburban San Diego property. They talk about the importance of capturing rainwater in a low-rainfall climate like San Diego’s and the logistics of such systems. Kevin provides insights into the economic and practical aspects of rainwater harvesting, while Hilary shares her experiences and thoughts on integrating these systems into home gardens. They also discuss the environmental benefits, costs, and challenges of rainwater harvesting, while offering practical advice for those considering similar projects.
YouTube video of Kevin's rainwater harvesting system
--------
25:08
Fragrance in the Garden with Stefani Bittner
In episode 116 of the Encyclopedia Botanica podcast, host Hilary Dahl interviews Stefani Bittner, owner of Homestead Design Collective and author, about her latest book, 'The Fragrant Flower Garden.' They discuss the often-overlooked importance of fragrance in gardens, the role of fragrant plants in attracting pollinators, and tips for integrating these plants into existing gardens. Bittner also shares insights on designing a garden with a variety of fragrant plants, the art of creating flower arrangements, and practical advice for small-space gardening using multifunctional, fragrant edibles. The episode concludes with a conversation about ongoing projects, including Bittner's design work in Italy and upcoming workshops.
Order "The Fragrant Flower Garden" from Bookshop.org
Stefani's business, Homestead Design Collective
Morning Sun Herb Farm (source for flowering basil)
--------
25:29
The Food Forward Garden with Christian Douglas
In episode 115 of the Encyclopedia Botanica podcast, host Hilary Dahl interviews Christian Douglas of Christian Douglas Design and the Backyard Farm Co. about his new book, The Food Forward Garden. They discuss Christian's principles of good food forward design. They also discuss integrating vegetable gardens into existing landscapes. Christian shares insights from his diverse background in horticulture, design, and permaculture, emphasizing the value of growing food for personal and environmental benefits.
Buy Christian's book from Bookshop.org: "The Food Forward Garden: A Complete Guide to Designing and Growing Edible Landscapes"
Shop the Freyr trellis and accessories: seattleurbanfarmco.com
--------
37:38
(Re-release) Drip Irrigation
In this episode we discuss the benefits and practicalities of installing and using drip irrigation systems in vegetable gardens. We delve into the specifics of drip irrigation, explaining how it delivers water efficiently to the soil, reduces weed pressure, and minimizes water waste. We also cover the basics of setting up a drip system and the maintenance required, as well as adapting watering schedules to various climates and soil types.