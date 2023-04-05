"Agriculture you can relate to".
On Discover Ag hosts Natalie Kovarik and Tara Vander Dussen give their professional farming opinions on the top trending topic... More
084 | Saudi Arabia takes AZ water, animal abuse in NYC & Bill Gates and APEEL safety controversy
The top 3 trending food and agriculture news pieces you need to know this week are: Saudi company draws unlimited Arizona ground water to grow alfalfa amid drought | Read the Story Here Stop Taking Rides In The Horse Drawn Carriages Of New York City | Read the Story Here Posts misrepresent safety of produce-protecting solution from Apeel | Read the Story Here Watch on YouTube Discover Ag Podcast Follow Us on Instagram! @NatalieKovarik | @TaraVanderDussen | @DiscoverAg_ Catch the FULL show notes here: https://www.thehandsthatfeedus.com/podcast-episodes/084-saudi-arabia
5/4/2023
46:18
083 | New York mayors war on meat, African blood carbon credits, & John Legend backs milk
The top 3 trending food and agriculture news pieces you need to know this week are: Why New York's (Mostly) Vegan Mayor Wants to Cut the City's Meat Budget | Read the Story Here New report reveals major flaws with flagship carbon credits scheme on Indigenous land in Kenya | Read the Story Here Carbon neutral milk brand attracts celebrity investors, picks up new retail accounts | Read the Story Here Watch on YouTube Discover Ag Podcast Follow Us on Instagram! @NatalieKovarik | @TaraVanderDussen | @DiscoverAg_ Catch the FULL show notes here: https://www.thehandsthatfeedus.com/podcast-episodes/083-war-on-meat
4/27/2023
36:23
082 | The Importance of Soil Health with Meagan Kaiser and the United Soybean Board
On this week's show, Nat and Tara have a special advocacy episode today with Megan Kaiser, a soybean farmer and soil scientist, as they plan to cover several topics including, Introduction of Meagan Kaiser Overview of Soybeans and their unexpected sustainable uses Soybean Oil & Renewable Bio-Diesel Soybeans & Soil Health How Soy Affects American Waterway Infrastructure Watch on YouTube Discover Ag Podcast Follow Us on Instagram! @NatalieKovarik | @TaraVanderDussen | @DiscoverAg_ Catch the show notes here: https://www.thehandsthatfeedus.com/podcast-episodes/
4/25/2023
30:27
081 | The devastating dairy fire, organics dirty dozen, and oysters in Texas?
The top 3 trending food and agriculture news pieces you need to know this week are: Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here's Why You Should Disregard the 'Dirty Dozen' | Read the Story Here Texas oyster farms collect their first harvest | Read the Story Here The worst farm fire in decades kills 18,000 cows in West Texas | Read the Story Here Watch on YouTube Discover Ag Podcast Follow Us on Instagram! @NatalieKovarik | @TaraVanderDussen | @DiscoverAg_ Catch the FULL show notes here: https://www.thehandsthatfeedus.com/podcast-episodes/081-the-devastating-dairy-fire-organics-dirty-dozen-and-oysters-in-texas
The top 3 trending food and agriculture news pieces you need to know this week are: HelloFresh Halts Use of Coconut Milk From Thailand Due to Forced Monkey Labor Claims | Read the Story Here Report Suggests 'Rampant' Greenwashing in Food Sector | Read the Story Here Chipotle Mexican Grill backs Zero Acre Farms, a developer of sustainable cooking oil | Read the Story Here Watch on YouTube Discover Ag Podcast Follow Us on Instagram! @NatalieKovarik | @TaraVanderDussen | @DiscoverAg_ Catch the FULL show notes here: https://www.thehandsthatfeedus.com/podcast-episodes/
