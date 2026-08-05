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37 episodes
- After six great years, this will be the final episode of Electrify This! podcast.
Host Sara Baldwin-Griffin speaks with two visionary leaders: Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City, and Sarah Wright, the founder and former executive director of Utah Clean Energy. Their work over two decades has had transformative impacts on climate and clean air, establishing conservative Utah as a groundbreaking leader on clean energy and collaborative solutions. We discuss the exciting Community Clean Energy Program, supporting 16 communities across the state meet net 100% renewable electricity goals. We explore the important work Utah Clean Energy to accelerate the clean energy transition, shaping the state's policy and regulatory landscape. And both women share their lessons learned, advice for upcoming leaders, and approaches to finding common ground on challenging issues.
In addition, we preview the Sara Baldwin-Griffin's next podcast, Plugged In, which will explore the clean energy economy, the transition to more electrified end-uses powered by carbon-free electricity and the underlying policy and regulatory issues underpinning this transition. Stay tuned for more information on the new podcast!
Guest Bios:
Mayor Erin J. Mendenhall was elected the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City in November 2019 and took the oath of office in January 2020. She won reelection in November 2023 and was sworn in for her second term in January 2024. Determined to bring scientific understanding to air-quality discussions, Erin co-founded a non-profit organization, Breathe Utah, in 2010, and was appointed to Utah’s Air Quality Board in 2014. She has since twice been elected as its chair. Erin ran for office and was elected to represent District 5 on the City Council in 2013. Mayor Mendenhall holds a bachelor’s degree in gender studies and a master’s degree in science and technology, both from the University of Utah. As mayor, Erin is working hard to make Salt Lake City more environmentally and economically resilient, and to take advantage of the region’s historic period of economic opportunity. She is determined to ensure every Salt Laker can access all the city has to offer.
Sarah Wright
As founder of Utah Clean Energy, Sarah has a proven record of accomplishment in the promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency within the state of Utah. Serving as the organization’s Executive Director for 25 years, she effectively fostered diverse partnerships with state agencies, municipal governments, industry, agricultural groups and community groups to advance clean energy solutions. She served as an intervenor in state utility regulatory proceedings and a witness in legislative hearings testifying in support of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Prior to her leadership role with Utah Clean Energy, Sarah served for 15 years as an environmental consultant providing occupational health and ambient air quality permitting services. Sarah holds a B.S. in Geology from Bradley University, and an M.S. in Public Health from the University of Utah.
Relevant links:
https://utahcleanenergy.org/
https://www.utahrenewablecommunities.org/
https://www.rockymountainpower.net/my-account/payments/bill-payment-assistance.html
https://www.slc.gov/sustainability/climate-forward/
Stay tuned for more details on the Plugged In Podcast!
- Electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are on the rise around the world as more businesses electrify their fleets and delivery vehicles — global electric truck sales grew by almost 80% in 2024. But what does it take to build multi-megawatt charging stations to support electric fleets? Jason Berry, Vice President of Terawatt Infrastructure, joins host Sara Baldwin to discuss the challenges and innovative approaches to building the infrastructure we need to power big trucks for the long-haul.
Guest Bios:
Jason Berry is the Vice President of Energy & Utilities at Terawatt Infrastructure, where he leads utility engagement, energy infrastructure development, regulation, and policy for a national portfolio of private charging depots serving commercial fleet customers. Jason is an experienced leader in the energy sector with over 20 years of experience advancing emerging energy technologies, developing infrastructure, and shaping policy and regulation. He previously held senior leadership roles in energy at Amazon and Amazon Web Services, as well as in the public and utility sectors, where he managed multimillion-dollar clean energy projects and influenced various regulatory and policy initiatives. Jason holds a Master of Public Administration and a B.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Utah.
Electrifying News:
Global renewable energy generation surpasses coal for first time (The Guardian, October 6, 2025)
New Data Rebuts Long-Haul Misconception: Truck Electrification is Feasible on I-10 Today (Business Insider, October 15, 2025)
This startup’s electric roasters cut carbon and costs from coffee-making (Canary Media, October 16, 2025)
Check-out these must-read resources:
Terawatt Opens Its First Medium- and Heavy-Duty EV Charging Site in California
I-10 Truck Charging Project to Cross 4 States Starting in 2027 (Heavy Duty Trucking)
National Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Infrastructure Map (CalStart)
Trends in heavy-duty electric vehicles (International Energy Agency, Global EV Outlook 2025)
Powering America's Commercial Transportation
Run on Less (North American Council for Freight Efficiency)
Charged Initiative
Congress Repealed Federal Clean Energy Incentives! How to Act Before It’s Too Late07/29/2025 | 48 mins.The One Big Beautiful Bill is a big bad deal for U.S. households, businesses, and the climate. The law repealed numerous clean energy, efficiency, climate, and electrification incentives and funding, among other major changes. Energy Innovation’s modeling shows that the law will result in the U.S. foregoing 340 gigawatts of new electricity capacity by 2035, and an increase in wholesale electricity prices by 74 percent by 2035. America will also lose $980 billion in cumulative GDP and around 760,000 jobs by 2030. Two experts from Advanced Energy United discuss the law, its impacts on clean energy companies and consumers, and what people and businesses can do to take advantage of expiring tax credits before they’re gone.
Guest Bios:
Harry Godfrey, Managing Director, leads Advanced Energy United’s Federal Priorities team, which serves as the focal point for our engagement with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and policymakers in the Administration. With experience in industry, federal government, and academia, Harry played a pivotal role in the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Before arriving at Advanced Energy United, Harry worked at Invenergy and Opower, where he developed expertise in renewable generation and energy efficiency. He previously held positions in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and the Office of Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.
Sarah Steinberg, Director, leads Advanced Energy United's building decarbonization and the natural gas transition work, developing advocacy strategies and educating key decision-makers across state houses, administrations, and agencies to accelerate the transition to 100% clean energy in the built environment. Previously, Sarah led portfolios of work in Nevada and Indiana, which focused on utility resource planning, transportation electrification, distributed energy resources, and wholesale markets. Before joining Advanced Energy United, Sarah worked as legislative staff to a State Representative in the Massachusetts State House.
Electrifying News:
Court upholds a landmark clean-heat rule in Southern California (Canary Media, 7/23/25)
Booming solar and storage are propping up Puerto Rico’s grid this summer (Utility Dive, 7/22/25)
Massachusetts test shows big savings from free heat pumps and solar (Canary Media, 7/17/25)
Check-out these must-read resources:
Advanced Energy United
Unlocking Advanced Energy
Energy Innovation’s Economic Impacts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act
Electrification Coalition's Ev and Charging Tax Credits After the One Big Beautiful Bill Act
Make sure you use these tax credits before they’re gone (Rewiring America)
Use Tax Credits for EVs and Your Home Before They're Gone (Canary Media)
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other federal repeals will crash America’s EV market06/26/2025 | 40 mins.Federal lawmakers and the Trump Administration are trying to put the breaks on clean electric vehicles that save people money and clear the air we breathe. What does it all mean for consumers and the burgeoning U.S. EV market? Host Sara Baldwin speaks with Mary Nichols, former chair of the California Air Resources Board and renowned leader on clean air and transportation to discuss the impacts of recent federal actions—from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s repeal of critical EV incentives to the Senate’s recent blockade of California’s clean vehicle policies, and federal agencies’ plans to roll back smart vehicle emission and fuel economy standards. Tune in to learn more about what’s happening and what’s needed to sustain momentum for EVs and clean transportation despite roadblocks.
Guest Bio:
Mary Nichols is the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, where she occupied the attorney seat; she served on the Board under Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. (1975–82 and 2010–18), Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (2007–2010), and Governor Gavin Newsom (2019–2020). She also served as California’s Secretary for Natural Resources (1999–2003), appointed by Governor Gray Davis. Mary was also a senior staff attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council; Assistant Administrator for U.S. EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, in the administration of President William Jefferson Clinton; and headed the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA. Over a career as an environmental lawyer spanning over 45 years, Mary Nichols has played a key role in California and the nation’s progress toward healthy air. She has also led the Board in crafting California’s internationally recognized climate action plan. Nichols was awarded the Attorney of the Year award from California Lawyer Magazine (the CLAY award) for her contributions to environmental law. Nichols holds a B.A. from Cornell University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.
Electrifying News:
Affordable Clean Cars Coalition launches in the USA (Elctrive)
Bill Ford says Michigan battery plant ‘in peril’ under proposed legislation (Automotive News)
Why John Curtis says the Senate should reconsider rolling back green energy tax credits (KSL.com)
To dig in deeper, check out these must-read resources:
Assessing Impacts Of “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” On U.S. Energy Costs, Jobs, Health, Emissions(Energy Innovation, June 2025)
Trump’s War on EVs Is an Attack on American Industry, Good-Paying Jobs, and Our Wallets(Evergreen Action, 3/5/25)
Upending norms, the Senate votes to undo California's EV rules (NPR, 5/22/25)
Transportation chief seeks to weaken fuel economy standards (AP News, 6/6/25)
Trump EPA takes aim at Biden emissions regulations (Green Car Reports, 3/13/25)
- The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 marked the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, supporting homegrown clean energy, electrification, and manufacturing. It has generated $600 billion in private investment across 750 clean energy projects, creating more than 406,000 new jobs. The IRA is now under threat, with calls to repeal federal funding and tax credits, risking billions investments. Host Sara Baldwin speaks with Robbie Orvis of Energy Innovation to discuss the benefits of the IRA and how repealing the IRA would harm America's economy and cost consumers.
Guest Bio:
Robbie Orvis is the Senior Director of Modeling and Analysis at Energy Innovation where he works with policymakers around the world to analyze legislation and regulation and provide insights on how to achieve climate goals. He has helped develop and deploy Energy Policy Simulator models in more than a dozen countries and is the lead author of Designing Climate Solutions: A Policy Guide for Low-Carbon Energy. Robbie holds a Master of Environmental Management from Yale University and a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley.
Electrifying News:
More Wisconsin cities are powering municipal operations with renewable electricity (Wisconsin Public Radio)
Rivian startup is focused on small, lightweight electric vehicles (LA Times)
Hyundai to make ‘low-carbon’ steel at $6B plant in Louisiana (Canary Media)
Must-read Resources:
Inflation Reduction Act bill text (U.S. 117th Congress)
Energy Policy Simulator Model (Energy Innovation)
Inflation Reduction Act Repeal Harms State Economies and Raises Consumer Costs (Energy Innovation, March 2025)
House Republican support grows for keeping clean energy tax breaks (Politico, 3/10/2025)
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About Electrify This!
Electrify This! is a podcast featuring diverse experts exploring the policy and market issues underpinning the shift to electrified transportation, buildings, and industry—all powered by a clean electricity grid. Electrify This! is hosted by Sara Baldwin-Griffin (and is no longer sponsored or supported by Energy Innovation).Podcast website
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