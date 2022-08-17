Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Electrify This!

Podcast Electrify This!
Sara Baldwin, Energy Innovation, LLC
Electrify This! explores the movement to electrify everything as a strategy to decarbonize and revitalize all sectors of our economy. Featuring diverse experts,
  • Making Energy Efficiency and Electrification Programs Work for People
    The Inflation Reduction Act allocates billions for home and building upgrades over the next ten years; these rebates and incentives can cut energy bills, reduce energy burdens, improve public health, and slash emissions, but state and tribal governments must work quickly to develop and implement well-designed programs to realize their full potential. This episode features energy policy researchers Dr. Yunus Kinkhabwala of PSE Healthy Energy and Dr. Arjun Makhijani of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, as well as heat pump and energy efficiency expert Dana Fischer with Mitsubishi Electric US discussing program design, data-driven approaches, and strategies that help people, especially low- to moderate income households and underserved communities, benefit from new funding. Guest BiosDr. Arjun Makhijani, PhD is the President of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research holds a Ph.D. in engineering (specialization: nuclear fusion) from the University of California at Berkeley. He has produced many studies and articles on nuclear fuel cycle related issues. He is the principal author of the first study  on energy conservation potential in the U.S. economy. Most recently, Dr, Makhijani has authored Carbon-Free and Nuclear-Free: A Roadmap for U.S. Energy Policy (IEER Press), the first analysis of a transition to a U.S. economy based completely on renewable energy. He is the principal editor of Nuclear Wastelands and the principal author of Mending the Ozone Hole, both published by MIT Press.Dr. Yunus Kinkhabwala, PhD is a Senior Data Scientist, PSE Healthy Energy, where he develops sophisticated data-driven models to guide decision making and policy. Projects include optimizing the geospatial siting of solar and storage resilience hubs for vulnerable populations and estimating detailed household energy usages and costs to investigate impacts of policy scenarios aimed at improving energy affordability for low-income households. He received his PhD in Applied Physics from Cornell University as a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and holds a BS in Physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dana Fischer is the Director of Regulatory Strategy at Mitsubishi Electric US and has been with Mitsubishi Electric for 5 years working with individual homeowners and utility and industry organization and to the US Secretary of Energy. He was the Program Manager of the Home Energy Savings Program at Efficiency Maine and established the still active residential rebate and loan programs for weatherization, conventional heating systems, and heat pumps. He also has background in municipal finance, solar thermal, and ultra-high purity manufacturing.To dig in deeper, check out these must-read resources: Energy Affordability in Maryland: Integrating Public Health, Equity, and Climate | PSE Healthy Energy (February 2023)Mitsubishi Electric http://us.mitsubishielectric.comPSE Healthy Energy https://www.psehealthyenergy.orgInstitute for Energy and Environmental Research https://ieer.orgEfficiency Maine Heat Pump Program https://www.efficiencymaine.com/about-heat-pumps/
    4/4/2023
    50:14
  • National Leaders on the Future of Climate and Electrification
    Three national climate policy stars kick off Season 3 to recap 2022 successes, predict what’s in store for 2023 on the policy front, and outline how the Inflation Reduction Act will benefit states, households, and the climate. U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor of Florida, and Kelly Speakes-Backman of Invenergy share their insights on how we made major progress last year and why we can expect an action-packed year ahead!  Guest BiosU.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (New Mexico) has served in the Senate since 2012 and sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources, Appropriations, Intelligence, and Joint Economic Committees. Senator Heinrich is focused on creating the jobs of the future and confronting the climate crisis. He served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and four years as an Albuquerque City Council, serving as City Council President. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri. U.S. House of Representatives Kathy Castor (Florida) is Tampa Bay’s voice in the U.S. Congress. She was elected in 2006 and represents Florida’s 14th Congressional district, and is the first woman to represent Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in Congress. She serves as a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Chair of the former Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. She previously served as a Hillsborough County Commissioner, Chair of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission, and President of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers. She holds degrees from Emory University and Florida State University College of Law. Kelly Speakes-Backman is the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs with   Invenergy, where she leads communications, government affairs, and marketing activities. She previously served as the Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy, where she oversaw the planning and execution of the organization’s $3.2B portfolio of activities in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation. She also served as the first CEO of the Energy Storage Association and Commissioner of the Maryland Public Service Commission. Kelly was honored in 2019 by The Cleanie Awards as Woman of the Year.To Dig in Deeper, Check out these Must-Read Resources:White House Fact Sheet on the Inflation Reduction Act & White House Inflation Reduction Act GuidebookHouse Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Archive Website  Implementing the Inflation Reduction Act Report Series, Energy InnovationInfrastructure and Investment in Jobs Act Resources for Local Governments Energy Innovation Careers - We're Hiring!
    2/2/2023
    56:49
  • From COP 27 to Corporations: Electrifying Industry to Meet U.S. Climate Goals
    At the COP27 Climate Change Conference, governments representing more half of the global economy announced an action plan to speed the decarbonization of power, road transport, steel, hydrogen, and agriculture. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other nations backed a set of 25 "Priority Actions" to decarbonize industry, including scaled deployment of net-zero industrial plants and stimulating global demand for low-carbon industrial goods. So, what does that COP27 agreement mean for industrial stakeholders? The U.S. industrial sector is ripe for innovation and exciting electrification advancements are paving the way toward decarbonization. This episode discusses industrial heating innovations and outlines why the time is right for industrial corporations to implement the technologies that reduce emissions at scale. Guest Bios: Jeffrey Rissman is the Director of Industry with Energy Innovation. Jeff leads the organization’s work on technologies and policies to achieve net-zero GHG emissions from the industrial sector. He is also the creator of the Energy Policy Simulator, a computer model quantifying cost and emissions impacts of various clean energy policies. Jeff holds an M.S. in Environmental Sciences and Engineering and a Masters in City and Regional Planning from UNC Chapel Hill, and a B.A. in International Relations with honors from Stanford University. Jibran Zuberi is a Research Scholar with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He has an engineering background and research experience of working on topics related to industrial energy efficiency, integrated energy systems, and emissions reduction. His current research focuses on developing decarbonization strategies for industrial systems, understanding emerging technologies, and RD&D opportunities. He was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Institute for Environmental Sciences at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. To Dig in Deeper, Check out these Must-Read Resources:Electrification of U.S. Manufacturing With Industrial Heat Pumps, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Global Efficiency Intelligence (Nov 2022) Decarbonizing Low-Temperature Industrial Heat in the U.S., Energy Innovation (Oct 2022)Energy Policy Simulator, Energy Innovation COP 27 Climate Change Conference https://unfccc.int and The Breakthrough Agenda: A Master Plan to Accelerate Decarbonization of Five Major Sectors U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial Decarbonization Offices
    11/21/2022
    48:00
  • The Inflation Reduction Act: What it Means for the U.S. Workforce, Consumers, and Climate
    The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history—$370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could help cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40 percent by 2030. The IRA will transportation and building electrification, invigorate the U.S. clean energy supply chain, and enhance U.S. global competitiveness. But, how will it help average households and consumers? What does it mean for worrkers and the  economy? And what's required to ensure successful implementation? Tune in to hear from two experts who will explain how consumers, workers, and the economy will benefit from IRA electrification provisions!Guest Bios: Jessica Eckdish is the Vice President of Legislation & Federal Affairs with the BlueGreen Alliance, where she directs the Alliance’s federal legislative, policy, and partnerships on climate, energy, and infrastructure issues. Prior to this role, she worked with the Sierra Club as Washington Representative, working on a range of federal issues including public health and clean air and water protections. She holds a B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from UC Santa Barbara and an M.A. in Global Environmental Policy from the School of International Service at American University. Mark Kresowik is a Senior Policy Director with the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE) where he works at the local, state, utility, and federal levels to accelerate ambition for improving energy efficiency and center those most historically overburdened and underserved in our communities. Previously, Mark managed federal and international policy for RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings Program and led clean energy campaigns with the Sierra Club. Mark graduated with honors from the University of Iowa. To Dig in Deeper, Check out these Must-Read Resources:Implementing the Inflation Reduction Act: A Roadmap for State Electricity Policy (Energy Innovation)Implementing the Inflation Reduction Act: A Roadmap for Federal and State Transportation Policy (Energy Innovation)Fact Sheet: Clean Energy Tax Credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (BGA)Fact Sheet: Clean Manufacturing Investments in the Inflation Reduction Act (BGA)Fact Sheet: Clean Vehicle Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (BGA)Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resource Center (BGA)A User Guide to the Inflation Reduction Act (BGA)Home Energy Upgrade Incentives: Programs in the Inflation Reduction Act and Other Recent Federal Laws (ACEEE)
    10/20/2022
    49:00
  • Connecting the Dots: Cooking, Climate, and Clean Air
    Did you know the gas that heats many of our buildings, cooks our food, and dries our clothes causes air pollution? Recent studies demonstrate the climate and health harms of burning gas indoors, particularly in our kitchens. Gas stoves can emit up to 1.3 percent of the gas as unburned methane—a powerful greenhouse gas—along with other health-damaging air pollutants. Fortunately, electrified stoves offer a physician- and chef-approved solution! This episode stirs up this hot topic with a pediatrician, a senior research scientist and a professional chef discussing ways we can all cook clean! Guest Bios: Dr. Curtis Nordgaard is a pediatrician and is part of a group called PSE Healthy Energy, where he does research on natural gas and its implications for human health. Dr. Nordgaard holds two Master of Science degrees in Psychology and Biology from McMaster University, and a Medical Degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He completed his residency training at the Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School combined training program in pediatrics. He also trains resident pediatricians at a community health center in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Dr. Eric Lebel is a Senior Scientist at PSE Healthy Energy, where he does research on emissions of methane and health-damaging air pollutants, including those from abandoned oil and gas wells and residential appliances. He has worked to develop new methods for quantifying emissions of methane and other pollutants throughout the state of California, authoring several research studies on the topic. Eric graduated from Stanford University with a PhD in Environmental Earth System Science. Chef Christopher Galarza, Founder of Forward Dining Solutions LLC, is an entrepreneur, author, public speaker, and podcaster renowned for his work in kitchen electrification. He is the country’s foremost expert in commercial electric-kitchens, and he works with governments, manufacturers, brands, designers, and chefs to create lasting sustainable kitchens and culinary ecosystems. Chef Galarza has worked for Carnegie Melon University, Monterey Bay of Pittsburgh, and The Greenbrier of WV where he apprenticed under several Certified Master Chefs and culinary Olympians. To Dig in Deeper, Check out these Must-Read Resources:·       PSE Healthy Energy·       Forward Dining Solutions ·       Did I Turn Off the Stove? Yes, but Maybe Not the Gas (New York Times)·       Home is Where the Pipeline Ends: Characterization of Volatile Organic Compounds Present in Natural Gas at the Point of the Residential End User·       Measuring Methane and NOx Emissions from Gas Stoves·       Building Decarbonization Practice Guide·       The Electric Explainer: Key programs in the Inflation Reduction Act and what they mean for AmericansNote: This episode was recorded prior to the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes new incentives for electrification, including for induction and electric stoves.
    8/17/2022
    53:19

About Electrify This!

Electrify This! explores the movement to electrify everything as a strategy to decarbonize and revitalize all sectors of our economy. Featuring diverse experts, the show examines the most important policy, regulatory, and market issues surrounding electrification of transportation, buildings, and industry. Electrify This! helps demystify issues surrounding the transition to 100 percent clean electricity, and focuses on the challenges, scalable solutions, and what decision-makers can do to ensure the movement to electrify is equitable for all. Electrify This! is an original Energy Innovation Policy & Technology LLC® podcast hosted by Electrification Director Sara Baldwin (former host of Grid Geeks podcast). Our podcasts are accessible under the CC BY license. Users are free to copy, distribute, transform, and build upon the material as long as they credit Energy Innovation® for the original creation and indicate if changes were made..
