After six great years, this will be the final episode of Electrify This! podcast.

Host Sara Baldwin-Griffin speaks with two visionary leaders: Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City, and Sarah Wright, the founder and former executive director of Utah Clean Energy. Their work over two decades has had transformative impacts on climate and clean air, establishing conservative Utah as a groundbreaking leader on clean energy and collaborative solutions. We discuss the exciting Community Clean Energy Program, supporting 16 communities across the state meet net 100% renewable electricity goals. We explore the important work Utah Clean Energy to accelerate the clean energy transition, shaping the state's policy and regulatory landscape. And both women share their lessons learned, advice for upcoming leaders, and approaches to finding common ground on challenging issues.

In addition, we preview the Sara Baldwin-Griffin's next podcast, Plugged In, which will explore the clean energy economy, the transition to more electrified end-uses powered by carbon-free electricity and the underlying policy and regulatory issues underpinning this transition. Stay tuned for more information on the new podcast!

Guest Bios:

Mayor Erin J. Mendenhall was elected the 36th mayor of Salt Lake City in November 2019 and took the oath of office in January 2020. She won reelection in November 2023 and was sworn in for her second term in January 2024. Determined to bring scientific understanding to air-quality discussions, Erin co-founded a non-profit organization, Breathe Utah, in 2010, and was appointed to Utah’s Air Quality Board in 2014. She has since twice been elected as its chair. Erin ran for office and was elected to represent District 5 on the City Council in 2013. Mayor Mendenhall holds a bachelor’s degree in gender studies and a master’s degree in science and technology, both from the University of Utah. As mayor, Erin is working hard to make Salt Lake City more environmentally and economically resilient, and to take advantage of the region’s historic period of economic opportunity. She is determined to ensure every Salt Laker can access all the city has to offer.

Sarah Wright

As founder of Utah Clean Energy, Sarah has a proven record of accomplishment in the promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency within the state of Utah. Serving as the organization’s Executive Director for 25 years, she effectively fostered diverse partnerships with state agencies, municipal governments, industry, agricultural groups and community groups to advance clean energy solutions. She served as an intervenor in state utility regulatory proceedings and a witness in legislative hearings testifying in support of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Prior to her leadership role with Utah Clean Energy, Sarah served for 15 years as an environmental consultant providing occupational health and ambient air quality permitting services. Sarah holds a B.S. in Geology from Bradley University, and an M.S. in Public Health from the University of Utah.

Relevant links:

https://utahcleanenergy.org/

https://www.utahrenewablecommunities.org/

https://www.rockymountainpower.net/my-account/payments/bill-payment-assistance.html

https://www.slc.gov/sustainability/climate-forward/

Stay tuned for more details on the Plugged In Podcast!