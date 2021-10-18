Introducing - Ad Lucem Trailer

The year is 2032, and the revolutionary tech company AD LUCEM OI has over 10 million subscribers. Their Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant, or CARA for short, is a massive success. CARA isn't just another listening device. It's a virtual assistant, helmed by a live operator, who responds to the wants and needs of their clients in real time – the way only a human can. With an update to this game-changing technology on the horizon, the company's CEO is poised to capture the fame and fortune she's always dreamed of. But it is quickly revealed that her determination to "maintain the thread of human connection" might have unintended consequences… AD LUCEM is a nine-episode, socio-political thriller about the ethical dilemmas that surface when the pursuit of human connection blurs the lines between technology and reality.