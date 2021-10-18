A forbidden love story about a runaway android and the human sent to hunt her down.
Electric Easy is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in a futuristic...
Preview - Ad Lucem
Enjoy Episode 1 of Ad Lucem. It’s 2032. A group of students tour the number one organic intelligence company in the world. They learn about CARA, a Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant created by the company’s brilliant and enigmatic CEO, Miranda Sköll. Miranda is preparing to launch a game-changing update she calls Presence… but there’s a problem. There are interactions her CARAs are having on the dark web that cannot be accounted for. Welcome to Ad Lucem O.I.
8/14/2023
29:52
Introducing - Ad Lucem Trailer
The year is 2032, and the revolutionary tech company AD LUCEM OI has over 10 million subscribers. Their Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant, or CARA for short, is a massive success. CARA isn’t just another listening device. It’s a virtual assistant, helmed by a live operator, who responds to the wants and needs of their clients in real time – the way only a human can. With an update to this game-changing technology on the horizon, the company’s CEO is poised to capture the fame and fortune she’s always dreamed of. But it is quickly revealed that her determination to “maintain the thread of human connection” might have unintended consequences…
AD LUCEM is a nine-episode, socio-political thriller about the ethical dilemmas that surface when the pursuit of human connection blurs the lines between technology and reality.
Follow Ad Lucem on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now.
https://listen.qcodemedia.com/adlucem
8/7/2023
1:47
Verse Ten: Lightning Flowers
In the season one finale, with no way to turn back, Lucky uses his new bond with Zephyr to try and fool the diamond dogs and hide his deception long enough to save Vector in a final showdown with Mama Diamond and Skinner.
10/25/2021
44:31
Bonus: The Space In Between
Bonus Episode: Vector charges, waiting for Mama Diamond to kill her. She drifts in and out of memories as she floats through the space between.
10/21/2021
29:02
Verse Nine: Parasite’s Kiss
Zephyr and the electric cats race to save Vector before it’s too late. Willing to risk everything, Zephyr devises a dangerous and risky plan while Lucky rejoins Mama Diamond and her gang.
The all-star cast includes Kesha, Chloe Bailey and Mason Gooding alongside Frances Fisher, Happy Anderson, Jojo T. Gibbs, Benito Skinner, Lachlan Watson, Erica Ash, Sugar Lyn Beard, Sean Maguire, Jen Kober, Detox, and Brendan Jordan.
From QCODE. Executive produced by Vanya Asher and Kesha.
