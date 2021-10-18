Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Electric Easy

Electric Easy

Podcast Electric Easy
Podcast Electric Easy

Electric Easy

QCODE
A forbidden love story about a runaway android and the human sent to hunt her down. Electric Easy is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in a futuristic...
FictionDrama
A forbidden love story about a runaway android and the human sent to hunt her down. Electric Easy is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in a futuristic...
Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Preview - Ad Lucem
    Enjoy Episode 1 of Ad Lucem. It’s 2032. A group of students tour the number one organic intelligence company in the world. They learn about CARA, a Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant created by the company’s brilliant and enigmatic CEO, Miranda Sköll. Miranda is preparing to launch a game-changing update she calls Presence… but there’s a problem. There are interactions her CARAs are having on the dark web that cannot be accounted for. Welcome to Ad Lucem O.I. This episode contains adult content and graphic language. All nine episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow Ad Lucem on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now. https://listen.qcodemedia.com/adlucem  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/14/2023
    29:52
  • Introducing - Ad Lucem Trailer
    The year is 2032, and the revolutionary tech company AD LUCEM OI has over 10 million subscribers. Their Corporeal Augmented Reality Assistant, or CARA for short, is a massive success. CARA isn’t just another listening device. It’s a virtual assistant, helmed by a live operator, who responds to the wants and needs of their clients in real time – the way only a human can. With an update to this game-changing technology on the horizon, the company’s CEO is poised to capture the fame and fortune she’s always dreamed of. But it is quickly revealed that her determination to “maintain the thread of human connection” might have unintended consequences…  AD LUCEM is a nine-episode, socio-political thriller about the ethical dilemmas that surface when the pursuit of human connection blurs the lines between technology and reality. Follow Ad Lucem on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now. https://listen.qcodemedia.com/adlucem Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/7/2023
    1:47
  • Verse Ten: Lightning Flowers
    In the season one finale, with no way to turn back, Lucky uses his new bond with Zephyr to try and fool the diamond dogs and hide his deception long enough to save Vector in a final showdown with Mama Diamond and Skinner.  Electric Easy is presented by Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie-Dye. Experience variety and fun with Bud Light Seltzer today. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/25/2021
    44:31
  • Bonus: The Space In Between
    Bonus Episode: Vector charges, waiting for Mama Diamond to kill her. She drifts in and out of memories as she floats through the space between. Electric Easy is presented by Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie-Dye. Experience variety and fun with Bud Light Seltzer today. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, Soft Voice with Naomi Scott.  Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. For more information visit QCODE+ Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/21/2021
    29:02
  • Verse Nine: Parasite’s Kiss
    Zephyr and the electric cats race to save Vector before it’s too late. Willing to risk everything, Zephyr devises a dangerous and risky plan while Lucky rejoins Mama Diamond and her gang.  Electric Easy is presented by Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie-Dye. Experience variety and fun with Bud Light Seltzer today. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    10/18/2021
    35:47

More Fiction podcasts

About Electric Easy

A forbidden love story about a runaway android and the human sent to hunt her down. Electric Easy is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in a futuristic Los Angeles in which humans struggle to co-exist with robots, known as “electrics”. Created by Vanya Asher (“Shadow and Bone") and from executive producer Kesha. The all-star cast includes Kesha, Chloe Bailey and Mason Gooding alongside Frances Fisher, Happy Anderson, Jojo T. Gibbs, Benito Skinner, Lachlan Watson, Erica Ash, Sugar Lyn Beard, Sean Maguire, Jen Kober, Detox, and Brendan Jordan.  From QCODE. Executive produced by Vanya Asher and Kesha. Electric Easy is presented by Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye. Experience variety and fun with Bud Light Seltzer today.
Electric Easy

Electric Easy

