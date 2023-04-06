The second best podcast in the world, hosted by Craig Jones More
Out the gate with UFC Champion Israel Adesanya
For episode 6, Craig Jones closes his trip to Australia with a podcast episode with none other than the UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The boys pour a couple cold ones and share incredible training stories, talk about some of their toughest matchups & much more. The Stylebender leaves no stone unturned in this one, so make sure you don't miss on this episode!
6/9/2023
1:36:02
An hour of unhinged ranting: Street Justice, Cucks & Cults
Craig Jones is back in America after spending a few months helping Israel Adesanya & Alex Volkanovski prepare for their UFC title fights. It's been a while since Craig has been in front of a camera so for this episode he rants for an hour straight while his cohost sits there and nods his head in embarrassment. This man refuses to suffer in silence, when he catches up on sleep he will surely be back to his old self.
6/4/2023
1:09:29
Alex Volkanovski Broke His Training Partner's SPINE
For episode 4 Craig Jones and Alex Volkanovski preview the upcoming Henry Cejudo vs Aljermain Sterling fight. They talk about training with Spazzes and how Volkanovski broke his training partner Colby’s back. Lastly they speak at length about disproving the hypothesis that Sambo is real and effective.
5/5/2023
1:12:28
Jack Della Maddalena talks Sean Brady fight, broken nose, & calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov
Back again for episode 3, this time we traveled all the way to Australia to talk to upcoming UFC super star Jack Della Maddalena. Jack is lighting it up in the welterweight division, finishing his last 4 opponents in the first round! We fired Freddy so the audio is perfect this time! So join us as we as we talk about his fight with Sean Brady, broken nose, calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov & much more!
4/26/2023
1:06:46
Josh Barnett talks about submitting Dean Lister, why catch wrestlers are so sensitive & early UFC days
For episode 2, we had to crack a bottle of whiskey with the War Master himself, Josh Barnett. We drove down to all the way to Los Angeles to meet with Josh & talk about the status of MMA, submitting Dean Lister, why Catch Wrestlers are so sensitive & much more.