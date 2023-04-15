Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast in the App
Listen to Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

Podcast Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast
Podcast Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

DnD Lorecast
add
You love Dungeons & Dragons; the myths, the legends, and the unforgettable characters. Every week, we dive into the lore behind D&D as well covering as the late... More
LeisureGames
You love Dungeons & Dragons; the myths, the legends, and the unforgettable characters. Every week, we dive into the lore behind D&D as well covering as the late... More

Available Episodes

5 of 91
  • Episode 153: Mielikki, the Forest Goddess
    This week, we enter the forests of Faerun and pay tribute to its most staunch defender, the Druid and Ranger patron known as Mielikki. Babe, wake up... Builds-a-Bear/D&D collab just dropped DMs Guild Corner Picks Weeks of the Week: Chosen of the Gods Official DnD Lorecast Discord Equip your own adventures: D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O  D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4  D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp  38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX  Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM Links: Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE** NoSleep Podcast - online and on Twitch, a horror fiction podcast Mary helps work on Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM  Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast  Send us a note! Email: [email protected]  Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/6/2023
    1:07:06
  • Episode 152: Dumb Ways to Die (Apr. Patron Roundtable)
    D&D players are some of the most creative people in the world. We always seem to find new and amazingly dumb ways to die. Here are a few of those tales. Record Breaking D&D Game Unearthed Arcana: Player's Handbook playtest DMs Guild Corner Picks Weeks of the Week: Honkrasque and Circle of the Honk THANK YOU *SO* MUCH FOR YOUR PATREON SUPPORT! Equip your own adventures: D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O  D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4  D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp  38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX  Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM Links: Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE** NoSleep Podcast - online and on Twitch, a horror fiction podcast Mary helps work on Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM  Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast  Send us a note! Email: [email protected]  Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    59:45
  • Episode 151: The River Styx
    In this week's episode the Lore Mistress ventures near to and takes you on a guided trip down the River Styx where we will see what secrets it holds and what lands it befouls. DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Champions of the Blood War D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O  D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4  D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp  38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX  Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM Links: Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE** Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM  Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast  Send us a note! Email: [email protected]  Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2023
    28:56
  • Episode 150: Mithral Hall
    We became familiar with this legendary dwarven stronghold when we dug into the lore behind the Companions of the Hall reclaiming it during the Icewind Dale Trilogy. Now we dive into the lore of the settlement itself! An excerpt from the upcoming novel Lolth's Warrior by R.A. Salvatore 19 D&D Easter Eggs in Honor Among Thieves The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5e announcement DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Books Of The Realms Volume VII Mithril Hall Equip your own adventures: D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O  D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4  D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp  38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX  Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM Links: Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE** NoSleep Podcast - online and on Twitch, a horror fiction podcast Mary helps work on Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM  Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast  Send us a note! Email: [email protected]  Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/15/2023
    50:59
  • Episode 149: Warlock Talk
    We discuss Warlocks, their Pacts and their Patrons in this week's episode! D&D Direct | 2023 Announcement Showcase DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Warlock Pact Debts: It's Payback Time Honkonomicon Equip your own adventures: D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O  D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4  D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp  38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX  Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM Links: Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE** NoSleep Podcast - online and on Twitch, a horror fiction podcast Mary helps work on Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM  Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast  Send us a note! Email: [email protected]  Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/8/2023
    1:10:43

More Leisure podcasts

About Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

You love Dungeons & Dragons; the myths, the legends, and the unforgettable characters. Every week, we dive into the lore behind D&D as well covering as the latest news and releases from the world's most popular roleplaying game.
Podcast website

Listen to Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast, Chatting with Fait Accompli and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Dungeons & Dragons Lorecast: Podcasts in Family