You love Dungeons & Dragons; the myths, the legends, and the unforgettable characters. Every week, we dive into the lore behind D&D as well covering as the late... More
Available Episodes
5 of 91
Episode 153: Mielikki, the Forest Goddess
This week, we enter the forests of Faerun and pay tribute to its most staunch defender, the Druid and Ranger patron known as Mielikki.
Babe, wake up... Builds-a-Bear/D&D collab just dropped
DMs Guild Corner Picks Weeks of the Week: Chosen of the Gods
Official DnD Lorecast Discord
Equip your own adventures:
D&D 5th Edition Starter Set: https://amzn.to/2WgZX6O
D&D 5th Edition Players Handbook: https://amzn.to/3iRtcH4
D&D 5th Ed Monster's Manual: https://amzn.to/2Eeh8Qp
38 Fantasy Miniatures: https://amzn.to/34kh6kX
Awesome Looking Dice Sets: https://amzn.to/3aHFwpM
Links:
Fandom University - Sergio's OTHER nerdy podcast! Multi-episodes arcs deep-diving into various nerdy topics **SEASON 1 NOW COMPLETE**
NoSleep Podcast - online and on Twitch, a horror fiction podcast Mary helps work on
Talk D&D and join the Robots Radio fam: Discord: discord.gg/JXKfVhM
Stay plugged in on Twitter: twitter.com/dndlorecast
Send us a note! Email: [email protected]
Get a cool shirt, hat, or hoodie, and support the show: DnD Lorecast Merch
ROBOTSRADIO.net - Smart Shows for Interesting People. Explore all the awesome shows on the network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/6/2023
1:07:06
Episode 152: Dumb Ways to Die (Apr. Patron Roundtable)
D&D players are some of the most creative people in the world. We always seem to find new and amazingly dumb ways to die. Here are a few of those tales.
Record Breaking D&D Game
Unearthed Arcana: Player's Handbook playtest
DMs Guild Corner Picks Weeks of the Week: Honkrasque and Circle of the Honk
THANK YOU *SO* MUCH FOR YOUR PATREON SUPPORT!
4/29/2023
59:45
Episode 151: The River Styx
In this week's episode the Lore Mistress ventures near to and takes you on a guided trip down the River Styx where we will see what secrets it holds and what lands it befouls.
DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Champions of the Blood War
4/22/2023
28:56
Episode 150: Mithral Hall
We became familiar with this legendary dwarven stronghold when we dug into the lore behind the Companions of the Hall reclaiming it during the Icewind Dale Trilogy. Now we dive into the lore of the settlement itself!
An excerpt from the upcoming novel Lolth's Warrior by R.A. Salvatore
19 D&D Easter Eggs in Honor Among Thieves
The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5e announcement
DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Books Of The Realms Volume VII Mithril Hall
4/15/2023
50:59
Episode 149: Warlock Talk
We discuss Warlocks, their Pacts and their Patrons in this week's episode!
D&D Direct | 2023 Announcement Showcase
DMs Guild Corner of the Week: Warlock Pact Debts: It's Payback Time
Honkonomicon
