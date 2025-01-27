Duel of the Greats is back for season THREE! Or should we say… DUAL of the Greats! Check out this episode to learn more about whats ahead for plans with the upcoming season! ALSO IT’S A DOUBLE DROP! Episode 1 is also LIVE! Subscribe and Rate us on Podcast Services! iTunes – Google Play – Read more
26:28
Season 3: Ep 1 – Deep Impact vs Armageddon
We're back, baby! Season Three is here! And we've changed things up this season. You made have noticed we are now DUAL of the Greats. Why is that you ask? Wonderful question! Instead of putting one director against another we are going straight to the movies themselves. Forget about the directors! We're putting doppelganger movies
1:12:59
Season 2: Episode 13 – Rest Your Case
It all comes down to this! For the second year in a row we have reached a draw and will present two films that must be decided on to get the winner. "We Rest Our Case" week has Jeff touting the greatness of Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" starring–for their first time altogether–Robert De Niro, Al
1:48:15
Season 2: Episode 12 – Undercover
SHHHHH! (It's undercover week. On this week's show Steve, Nate, and Jeff discuss two fantastic movies from these two directors. Spike Lee lets us look in on an infiltration of the KKK by a black policeman portrayed by John David Washington in the 1970's who enlists the help of Adam Driver. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's The
1:30:19
Season 2: Episode 11 – Biopic
Biopic week is here! Whether you pronounce it bye-oh-pic or bye-op-ick is irrelevant cause the crew is talking about some good ones here. Martin Scorsese gives us his gloriously epic "The Aviator" starring Leonardo DiCaprio in his Oscar nominated role and Cate Blanchette in her first Oscar winning role. Spike Lee takes us on a