Drinking Wine and Gambling on Reality TV - Funhaus Podcast
This week Lindsey managed to sucker these guys into watching the trash reality saga that is "The Bachelorette" Welcome to the inaugural "Bustin' for Bachelorette" segment on the Funhaus Podcast. Join them as they bust open a bottle of rose, and give their unsolicited, unqualified, but insightful breakdown of some classic garbage. (lindsey wrote this btw, and I honestly can't believe ryan watched the bachelorette but at least now he has something new to bond over with his parents)
This week the gang chats about our latest tabletop rpg series Barbie Didn't Do It, the stress of being a perfect game master, and all the famous people Elyse hangs out with when we're not around.
6/29/2023
1:05:11
Getting to the Bottom of John Holland - Funhaus Podcast
This week the gang puts our own John Holland in the hot seat, discussing his path to Funhaus, his cooking show, and how that bird ended up dead that one time.
6/22/2023
57:24
Tell Us Why We Should Be Ashamed of Ourselves! - Funhaus Podcast
This week the gang reads and responds to YOUR comments, talks a bit about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and gives their picks for the games they're most looking forward to in the back half of 2023!
6/15/2023
52:24
Who Else Lost Money on the Survivor 44 Finale? - Funhaus Podcast
This week the gang recaps the seasonStream 44 Survivor Finale, shares tales from the RTX Slumber Party stream, and forces Jacob to film a legally binding audition video!
