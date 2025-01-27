This week we talk about the wonders of non-alcoholic beer, cursing, subtitles, spinnin' on the Zyn, the placebo effect, teaching drums, Nate wants to use two sets of hi-hats, Zach Bryan is a fan of Reed’s old band Tallhart, we beg for any sponsors we can get, then we take voicemails and debut our new segment, “A Little Lou’ll Do Ya” with Louis DeFabrizio.This episode is technically sponsored by Lou Moves You. If you live in NYC go to: https://www.loumovesyou.com/
Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark
--------
48:54
#022 - Matty Mullins (Anberlin, Memphis May Fire)
Our first guest singer! We chat with Matty Mullins about being organized on and off the road, the pursuit of not waking up to Rick and Morty in the front bus lounge, mental health and sobriety, shopping at Ross and expressing your style, how he went from falling in love at an Anberlin show to eventually becoming their new lead singer, why Christians hate the new Anberlin, and he makes a case to go broke for pyro.--If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help. Visit samhsa.gov to learn more.--Follow Matty: instagram.com/mattymullins
Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark
--------
1:21:01
#021 - Drummin' with the Sickness?
We might be past the statute of limitations to wish you a Happy New Year according to Mr. Larry David, but who cares! This week we mourn the loss of Jordan (he's alive as far as we know), explain why we haven't put out an episode for the last couple weeks, we get down and drum with the sickness, Nate sets his head on fire, we can't play like Akira Jimbo, and we talk about plans for the podcast moving forward.
Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark
--------
58:49
#020 - Every Piece of My Triple Dipper?
Jordan's last episode! We tell a couple of gross stories, Nate is in Chicago playing a show, getting too high, Nate watched Civil War, we listen to a couple of voicemails, a day off at Chili’s, Sleep Token, bands with masks, the best Christmas movies, and we sing you a carol.
Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark
--------
1:04:14
#019 - We're Grape Nuts?
The four of us chat about fruit, they spray the tomatoes with Dr. Pepper, how much does drum hardware cost, in defense of flat-base stands, Jordan and Nate make a deal, the Spotify Wrapped, we get sort of philosophical about how music is genre-less, Moana 2, Wicked, Timmy Chal*met and Anne Hath*way ruin everything, bass players we've played with, Reed has never believed in Santy Clause, chicken legs, and the 13 year old Nate voice is back.
Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark
DRUMS? is a weekly podcast about nothing with Reed Murray (Say Anything, Tallhart), Benjamin Homola (Grouplove, Dashboard Confessional), and Nate Young (Anberlin, Yellowcard). They talk amongst themselves and with musically inclined guests about whatever comes up.