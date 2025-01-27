#022 - Matty Mullins (Anberlin, Memphis May Fire)

Our first guest singer! We chat with Matty Mullins about being organized on and off the road, the pursuit of not waking up to Rick and Morty in the front bus lounge, mental health and sobriety, shopping at Ross and expressing your style, how he went from falling in love at an Anberlin show to eventually becoming their new lead singer, why Christians hate the new Anberlin, and he makes a case to go broke for pyro.--If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help. Visit samhsa.gov to learn more.--Follow Matty: instagram.com/mattymullins Leave Us A Voicemail: (470) 588-5940Follow: instagram.com/drumsquestionmark