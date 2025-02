What It Takes To Survive And Thrive Growing Up In Poverty - Rob Henderson

On today's episode Charlie from Charisma on Command interviews Dr. Rob Henderson.Rob Henderson's life story is out of a movie he never knew his father, was abandoned by his mother as a toddler, grew up in the foster care system in 10 different homes where he faced abuse, neglect and early substance abuse issuesBut defying the odds he turned his life around and eventually graduated as a Cambridge PhD. He's since created one of the most viral ideas in sociology where he's now become well known for his idea of Luxury Beliefs the idea that the rich signal status through positions like defund the police or marriage isn't important and those positions actually hurt the poor.We chat about Rob's life and what he has learned from such an incredible story.