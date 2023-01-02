Drifting Off With Joe Pera is an evening comedy podcast from comedian Joe Pera and composer Ryan Dann. With low-key jokes, immersive soundscapes, and relaxing phone conversations, Joe’s narration and Ryan’s sound design will help you unwind and perhaps even fall asleep.
Featuring guest composers and interviews with interesting folks, the podcast will be released on the first Sunday of every month. Sorry, it's not more often but this is the fastest we can do thoughtful, quality work.
Produced by Grant Farsi for Chestnut Walnut.
Support the show on Patreon: patreon.com/DriftingOffwithJoePera
