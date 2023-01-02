Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Drifting Off With Joe Pera is an evening comedy podcast from comedian Joe Pera and composer Ryan Dann. With low-key jokes, immersive soundscapes, and relaxing p... More
  • Ep. 2: A History of Clock Chimes ft. Michael Cormier-O'Leary & Carmen Christopher
    A dive into the history of clock chimes. Plus a call with Carmen Christopher of FX's The Bear on how to negotiate with club bouncers.Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DriftingOffwithJoePeraMusic by Michael Cormier-O'Leary. Sound Design and Additional Music by Ryan Dann. Featuring Carmen Christopher.Michael Cormier O'Leary's got a new album out May 5th: https://www.miricool.net/. He's doing a show with Ryan in Ridgewood, Queens on 4/27 if you're interested.Produced by Grant Farsi for Chestnut Walnut.IGGY POP - "Miami is nothing like me, and that's why I need to be here - it's the opposite." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/5/2023
    22:33
  • Ep. 1: Soup ft. Jo Firestone
    Episode about soup. Joe makes a pot of soup, talks about soup, makes a phone call with Jo Firestone about soup.Music by Ryan Dann, featuring Jo Firestone. Plus calls with Ike Ufomadu, Devin Bockrath, Ulaize Hernandez-Troyas, and Brad Howe.Produced by Grant Farsi for Chestnut Walnut. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/5/2023
    15:22
  • Introducing Drifting Off with Joe Pera
    A brief introduction to Drifting off with Joe Pera, a sleep podcast. Subscribe to the Patreon - patreon.com/DriftingOffwithJoePera. Subscribe to the youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@JoePeraComedy. https://joepera.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/1/2023
    1:44

Drifting Off With Joe Pera is an evening comedy podcast from comedian Joe Pera and composer Ryan Dann. With low-key jokes, immersive soundscapes, and relaxing phone conversations, Joe’s narration and Ryan’s sound design will help you unwind and perhaps even fall asleep.


Featuring guest composers and interviews with interesting folks, the podcast will be released on the first Sunday of every month. Sorry, it's not more often but this is the fastest we can do thoughtful, quality work.


Produced by Grant Farsi for Chestnut Walnut.


Support the show on Patreon: patreon.com/DriftingOffwithJoePera






Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

