Cory and Roland welcome Taylor Shaw, Kickstarter's Head of Film Outreach and founder of BWA (Black Woman Animation) to talk film funding and how we're funding part of our movie, plus a spoiler free talk about Ryan Coogler's "Sinners". Look for the Dream Baby Dream Kickstarter campaign which we talk about here on www.kickstarter.com. And as always, www.dreambabydream.net.