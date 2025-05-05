28. INTERVIEW - Our chat with Taylor Shaw, head of film outreach at Kickstarter, about everything KS can do for films like DBD and independent filmmakers like us
Cory and Roland welcome Taylor Shaw, Kickstarter's Head of Film Outreach and founder of BWA (Black Woman Animation) to talk film funding and how we're funding part of our movie, plus a spoiler free talk about Ryan Coogler's "Sinners". Look for the Dream Baby Dream Kickstarter campaign which we talk about here on www.kickstarter.com. And as always, www.dreambabydream.net.
--------
57:15
27. Being Softly / Gently Relentless; Securing Locations in writing; Diving back into the script and story; Not living in shadow of Anora; Kickstarter and Rap-rock riffs
Roland and Cory are still at it, talking Kickstarter, Sinners, locations, and keeping the script tight as they keep gearing up to the final countdown. www.dreambabydream.net
--------
1:04:45
26. Unintentionally starting movements; Tugging on bootstraps; Kickstarter campaigns, yay or nay; Worst case scenario budget and finding ready-made locations
Cory and Roland continue the finance raising and get creative about the realties of financing, talk to Kickstarter, and touch on the Brentmeister General. www.dreambabydream.netCheck out the thread on the Thomson Viper FilmStream camera and Michael Mann and David Fincher's uses of it here: https://www.reddit.com/r/cinematography/comments/17cejrd/how_did_the_thomson_viper_create_such_a_good/?share_id=3tjtMnVy6qsDlGbWC56BX&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf&utm_source=share&utm_term=4
--------
53:58
25. The Michael Mannosphere; Schmoozing in LA; A big chunk of our financing (!!); Politicians or Producers; attaching more cast
Cory is tanned and back from LA and Roland has been slogging it out in a cold NYC Spring and they reunite to talk about Michael Mann, different camera looks, budgets, cast, and pushing toward the finish line of the start. Look at film grab stills from Collateral shot on the Thomson Viper (discussed in this ep) here: https://film-grab.com/2015/02/19/collateral/www.dreambabydream.net
--------
54:04
24. Investor dinners that kind of go sideways, fake movies and why they're bad, Cory's big line, Malick musings, casting strategies
Cory and Roland talk financing, current movie sales, Sing Sing, and movie production decisions. www.dreambabydream.net
