Jonathan Cormur
Be the hero of your own story with Dorktales Storytime, the award-winning podcast for kids and their pop culture loving grownups. Enter their Once Upon a Time w...
  Mr. Redge's Winter Wonder Hotline: Listener Questions and Shout Outs!
    Send us a textWe’re wrapping up the year and our season of original stories for kids (and their geeky grownups) with a festively fun bonus episode. Join Jonathan and Mr. Redge as they answer listener questions from around the world and give shout-outs to our incredible Dorktales Storytime fans.This episode includes: Zahra’s question about Redge’s favorite adventure (spoiler: it’s spy-tacular!) Jonathan’s stories about his creative sibling, Molly, who helps make Dorktales magical. Redge’s dashing answer to why he’s “Mr.” at just three years old.Thank you for a wonderful year of storytelling. Happy New Year, and we’ll see you in 2025! SURVEY: Grownups, help us make stories your family loves to hear by filling out this quick survey: https://forms.gle/LWq6r2v5WDpVqzBX8MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: Operation Golden Tie: https://jonincharacter.com/operation-golden-tie/ WAYS TO SEND IN YOUR QUESTION:Email us with a question and/or record your child saying their first name, age and their awesome question. Send the recording to us at [email protected] the contact us form on our website: https://jonincharacter.com/contact-the-podcast/  Support the showREACH OUT! Send us a TEXT: if your young listener has a question. Pls include their first name in the text. Your name/number is hidden so it's a safe way to reach out. Send us an email: [email protected] DM us on IG @dorktalesstorytime Newsletter/Free Resources: https://bit.ly/dorktalesplus-signup One time donation: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dorktales Our Pod's Songs on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/music Now, go be the hero of your own story and we’ll see you next once-upon-a-time!
    7:53
  Ellen Ochoa, Hidden Hero of History
    Send us a textBlast off into the story of Dr. Ellen Ochoa, a trailblazer in space exploration! As an astronaut, engineer, scientist, inventor, and the first Latina woman to journey into space, Dr. Ochoa broke barriers and reached for the stars—literally. During four missions, she spent nearly 1,000 hours in orbit. She studied Earth’s atmosphere, mastered robotic technology, and contributed to the creation of the International Space Station. Her groundbreaking work didn’t stop there—Dr. Ochoa later became the deputy director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, paving the way for future generations to explore the cosmos and make their mark on humanity's greatest frontier.Go to the episode webpage: https://jonincharacter.com/ellen-ochoa/          Get a free activity guide on Ellen Ochoa: https://dorktalesstorytime.aweb.page/ep103freePDF If you enjoyed this story about a hidden hero space visionary, you may also enjoy learning about Mary Golda Ross: https://jonincharacter.com/mary-golda-ross/ CREDITS: Hidden Heroes of History is a Jonincharacter production. Today’s story was written by Rebecca Cunningham, edited and produced by Molly Murphy and performed by Jonathan Cormur. Sound recording and production by Jermaine Hamilton at Hamilton Studio Recordings.Check out our friends at Armchair Adventures, a join-in story podcast for kids: https://www.madebymortals.org/armchair-adventures/ Brand new secret message from Redge after the credits! Make a comment or ask him a question by texting (it's one way) or emailing [email protected] (if you want to hear back from him).Support the showREACH OUT! Send us a TEXT: if your young listener has a question. Pls include their first name in the text. Your name/number is hidden so it's a safe way to reach out. Send us an email: [email protected] DM us on IG @dorktalesstorytime Newsletter/Free Resources: https://bit.ly/dorktalesplus-signup One time donation: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dorktales Our Pod's Songs on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/music Now, go be the hero of your own story and we’ll see you next once-upon-a-time!
    16:55
  Pinocchio's Jolly Holly Jumble - Holiday Story for Kids
    Send us a textIt’s Jolly Holly season in the land of Once Upon a Time, and Pinocchio is in serious nose-growing trouble. He was left in charge of Geppetto’s chiming Jolly Holly clock—a cherished symbol of the season. When his curiosity gets the best of him, one clumsy mishap leads to another, and the clock breaks! In a panic, Pinocchio’s fanciful fibbing turns into a whale of a problem. Can his quest to right his wrongs ultimately save the Jolly Holly celebration? This episode features a sample of our Dorktales original song, "Jolly Holly Hedgehog Holiday." If you enjoyed the festive tune, you can find the full song available for purchase and download on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/album/jolly-holly-hedgehog-holiday Episode webpage: https://jonincharacter.com/pinocchios-jolly-holly-jumble/      GRAB YOUR FREE PDF list of conversation questions for this episode: https://dorktalesstorytime.aweb.page/ep102freePDF PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS: In this reimagining of classic characters, Pinocchio takes on an important task for Geppetto but struggles with impulsivity, leading to a string of mishaps and fibs to cover them up. This story provides a meaningful opportunity to explore themes like  honesty, trust, accountability, and the value of taking responsibility for your actions. Through Pinocchio’s journey, children will learn that while mistakes are part of life, no problem is unfixable if you remain truthful and seek out help when you need it. IF YOU ENJOYED THIS STORY about the land of Once Upon a Time’s Jolly Holly season, you might like another one of its holiday traditions in EP58: ’Twas a Night Most Jolly Holly: https://jonincharacter.com/twas-a-night-most-jolly-holly/ CREDITS: This episode is a Jonincharacter production. Today’s story was written by Monique Hafen Adams, edited and produced by Molly Murphy, and performed by Jonathan Cormur. Sound recording and production by JermaineCheck out our friends at Armchair Adventures, a join-in story podcast for kids: https://www.madebymortals.org/armchair-adventures/ Brand new secret message from Redge after the credits! Make a comment or ask him a question by texting (it's one way) or emailing [email protected] (if you want to hear back from him).Support the showREACH OUT! Send us a TEXT: if your young listener has a question. Pls include their first name in the text. Your name/number is hidden so it's a safe way to reach out. Send us an email: [email protected] DM us on IG @dorktalesstorytime Newsletter/Free Resources: https://bit.ly/dorktalesplus-signup One time donation: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dorktales Our Pod's Songs on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/music Now, go be the hero of your own story and we’ll see you next once-upon-a-time!
    25:38
  Redge's Oopsie Daisies - A Folktale Forest Fail-a-bration Story for Kids
    Send us a textWhat if every blunder you made could blossom into something beautiful? Take it from your hedgehog buddy, Redge, who frolics through his failures in his very own field of daisies! He plants a seed for every big—and little—misstep and mistake he makes and they sprout into a spectacular floral garden. From salty cookie catastrophes to daring belly flops, Redge shows us how he celebrates his "oopsies" as opportunities to learn and grow.This episode was inspired by the children’s book “Fail-a-bration” by the New York Times bestselling duo, Brad and Kristi Montague. We’re big fans of their work! The book’s joyful message that failing means you’re trying, learning, and growing is exactly what we wanted to bring into our world of Once Upon a Time. Available now at your favorite bookseller: https://montagueworkshop.com/failabration Go to the episode webpage: https://jonincharacter.com/redges-oopsie-daisies/     GRAB YOUR FREE PDF list of conversation questions for this episode: https://dorktalesstorytime.aweb.page/ep101freePDF PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS:  This story invites kids to reframe their view of failure as a chance for growth. By embracing mistakes, kids learn to see them as normal parts of life rather than something to be ashamed of. IF YOU ENJOYED THIS STORY about learning from and celebrating your failures, you may also enjoy this episode on how to manage overwhelming feelings in EP49: Big Bad’s Big Feelings: https://jonincharacter.com/big-bads-big-feelings/ CREDITS: This episode is a Jonincharacter production. It was written and produced by Molly Murphy and performed by Jonathan Cormur. Sound recording and production by Jermaine Hamilton at Hamilton Studio Recordings.Support the showREACH OUT! Send us a TEXT: if your young listener has a question. Pls include their first name in the text. Your name/number is hidden so it's a safe way to reach out. Send us an email: [email protected] DM us on IG @dorktalesstorytime Newsletter/Free Resources: https://bit.ly/dorktalesplus-signup One time donation: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dorktales Our Pod's Songs on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/music Now, go be the hero of your own story and we’ll see you next once-upon-a-time!
    15:28
  The Radiant Root – Dorktales Storytime's 100th Original Stories for Kids!
    Send us a textRedge stumbles upon a dazzling, magical plant—the Radiant Root—glowing with glittering leaves and capable of conjuring a feast of the imagination for 100 creatures. The only problem? It's deeply rooted in the Folktale Forest, and even the Hedge Witch, Zinnia Fig, can’t uproot it alone. Soon, friends from all over Once Upon a Time come together to use their strengths, spells and specialties to lift the Radiant Root. Will their teamwork turn into a triumphant night that will stay in their hearts forever?We’re celebrating a magical milestone! This episode marks our 100th original story in the Dorktales Storytime podcast, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate it with you. It was Inspired by a listener suggestion from Grant. Thanks Grant! And thanks to all of you who come to visit us in the lands of Once Upon a Time. Episode webpage: https://jonincharacter.com/the-radiant-root/                GRAB YOUR FREE PDF LIST of conversation questions for this kids’ story:  https://dorktalesstorytime.aweb.page/ep100freePDF PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS:  This episode is inspired by the classic fairytale, “The Giant Turnip” and it teaches the importance of collaboration, creativity, and community. Through the characters' efforts to unearth the magical root, the story demonstrates how everyone’s unique skills contribute to achieving a shared goal. Through their collective work, they earn a feast of their favorite foods, showing that inclusivity and teamwork make challenges easier and more enjoyable. The story also highlights gratitude and joy in friendships, reinforcing that meaningful things happen when we unite with kindness, enthusiasm, and shared purpose. (Aligns with CASEL Social and Emotional learning framework)IF YOU ENJOYED THIS STORY about the community celebrations in Once Upon a Time, you may also like to listen to, EP80: Snow Time: https://jonincharacter.com/snow-time/ CREDITS: This episode has been a Jonincharacter production. Today’s story was written and produced by Molly Murphy and performed by Jonathan Cormur. Sound recording and production by JermainCheck out our friends at Armchair Adventures, a join-in story podcast for kids: https://www.madebymortals.org/armchair-adventures/ Brand new secret message from Redge after the credits! Make a comment or ask him a question by texting (it's one way) or emailing [email protected] (if you want to hear back from him).Support the showREACH OUT! Send us a TEXT: if your young listener has a question. Pls include their first name in the text. Your name/number is hidden so it's a safe way to reach out. Send us an email: [email protected] DM us on IG @dorktalesstorytime Newsletter/Free Resources: https://bit.ly/dorktalesplus-signup One time donation: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dorktales Our Pod's Songs on Bandcamp: https://dorktalesstorytime.bandcamp.com/music Now, go be the hero of your own story and we’ll see you next once-upon-a-time!
    23:40

About Dorktales Storytime

Be the hero of your own story with Dorktales Storytime, the award-winning podcast for kids and their pop culture loving grownups. Enter their Once Upon a Time world where hosts, Jonathan Cormur and Mr. Reginald T. Hedgehog, take you on a storytelling journey of curiosity and acceptance. You’ll explore reimagined fairytales and fables with social emotional themes, discover inspiring stories of history’s hidden heroes, and experience imaginary tales of boundless possibilities.  Recognized by Common Sense Media as outstanding entertainment with an official seal for quality and impact. Common Sense Selections include age-appropriate media with the potential to spark family conversations, entertain families of all kinds, and have a positive, lasting effect on society.Reach out to us at [email protected]
