The Radiant Root – Dorktales Storytime's 100th Original Stories for Kids!

Redge stumbles upon a dazzling, magical plant—the Radiant Root—glowing with glittering leaves and capable of conjuring a feast of the imagination for 100 creatures. The only problem? It's deeply rooted in the Folktale Forest, and even the Hedge Witch, Zinnia Fig, can't uproot it alone. Soon, friends from all over Once Upon a Time come together to use their strengths, spells and specialties to lift the Radiant Root. Will their teamwork turn into a triumphant night that will stay in their hearts forever?We're celebrating a magical milestone! This episode marks our 100th original story in the Dorktales Storytime podcast, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate it with you. It was Inspired by a listener suggestion from Grant. Thanks Grant! And thanks to all of you who come to visit us in the lands of Once Upon a Time. Episode webpage: https://jonincharacter.com/the-radiant-root/ PARENTS, TEACHERS AND HOMESCHOOLERS: This episode is inspired by the classic fairytale, "The Giant Turnip" and it teaches the importance of collaboration, creativity, and community. Through the characters' efforts to unearth the magical root, the story demonstrates how everyone's unique skills contribute to achieving a shared goal. Through their collective work, they earn a feast of their favorite foods, showing that inclusivity and teamwork make challenges easier and more enjoyable. The story also highlights gratitude and joy in friendships, reinforcing that meaningful things happen when we unite with kindness, enthusiasm, and shared purpose. (Aligns with CASEL Social and Emotional learning framework)IF YOU ENJOYED THIS STORY about the community celebrations in Once Upon a Time, you may also like to listen to, EP80: Snow Time: https://jonincharacter.com/snow-time/ CREDITS: This episode has been a Jonincharacter production. Today's story was written and produced by Molly Murphy and performed by Jonathan Cormur. Sound recording and production by Jermain