Dork Souls podcast is hosted by stand up comedian Lisa Wallen and professional nerd Hector Navarro and they get together every week, sometimes with guests, to g...

“Dork Souls podcast is hosted by stand up comedian Lisa Wallen and professional nerd Hector Navarro and they get together every week, sometimes with guests, to geek out about all the dorky stuff you love: video games, movies, comic books, anime, and building little robot toys. *Dork Souls podcast is not a Dark Souls podcast, but we talk about that sometimes, too.”

About Dork Souls

Dork Souls podcast is hosted by stand up comedian Lisa Wallen and professional nerd Hector Navarro and they get together every week, sometimes with guests, to geek out about all the dorky stuff you love: video games, movies, comic books, anime, and building little robot toys. *Dork Souls podcast is not a Dark Souls podcast, but we talk about that sometimes, too.