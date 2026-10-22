I tell you info on all the electric cars that debuted this week and why Ford has them all beat.

Why ubers bullshit is good for waymo aka alphabet(google) and words of wisdom.

Life will teach you things even in the negative experiences that you can later use to further yourself.

There is Value in the Negative

Information on the Reynolds Wrap going public, Waymo and its self driving tractor trailers, Coors makes first real acquisition in 4 years #news #business #podcast #stockmarket #investing #money #stock #stocknews #beer

NBA expands to Africa creating growth potential for Nike and adds LVMH to as a new partner

About Dollars_and_cents

About Dollars_and_cents

About Dollars_and_cents