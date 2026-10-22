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Dollars_and_cents

Dollars_and_cents
Technology
Dollars_and_cents
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • Dollars_and_cents

    NBA expands to Africa

    02/16/2020 | 9 mins.
    NBA expands to Africa creating growth potential for Nike and adds LVMH to as a new partner
  • Dollars_and_cents

    Reynolds Wrap IPO,Uber is Trying, Waymo expands Self driving fleet,Coors takes aim at Detroit

    01/24/2020 | 14 mins.
    Information on the Reynolds Wrap going public, Waymo and its self driving tractor trailers, Coors makes first real acquisition in 4 years #news #business #podcast #stockmarket #investing #money #stock #stocknews #beer
  • Dollars_and_cents

    There is Value in the Negative

    12/16/2019 | 5 mins.
    Life will teach you things even in the negative experiences that you can later use to further yourself.
  • Dollars_and_cents

    Wednesday WTF/2020 Motivation

    12/11/2019 | 10 mins.
    Why ubers bullshit is good for waymo aka alphabet(google) and words of wisdom.
  • Dollars_and_cents

    Numerous Electric Vehicles Debut but Ford is leading the charge

    11/20/2019 | 22 mins.
    I tell you info on all the electric cars that debuted this week and why Ford has them all beat.
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About Dollars_and_cents
A business, finance ,gaming and technology podcast to keep you informed of the deals and changes going on in the day to day. No filler only actual news. Everything from media,retail, cryptocurrency, technology, endorsements, esports,,etc.
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Technology

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