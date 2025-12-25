Dogs and Coffee with Kelly and Rocky Kanaka

Did Sarah Drew's Dog Know She Was Pregnant Before She Did?!
Sarah Drew joins Rocky and Kelly for a warm, candid, funny, and deeply heartfelt conversation about the dog who shaped her life: a blue-heeler mix named Lucy. You know Sarah from Grey's Anatomy, Guiding Emily, and her holiday mystery series Mistletoe Murders. But behind the roles is a story that spans intuition, devotion, motherhood, major life changes, and the kind of bond dog people understand instantly. Sarah shares how Lucy became her "first baby," how she seemed to sense every major shift in Sarah's life before it happened, including circling her protectively when she was pregnant without knowing, and how she stayed steady through cross-country shoots, building a family, and long days on set. She also opens up about Lucy's final chapter: the three separate times Sarah's family thought it was the end… and how Lucy kept choosing to stay just a little longer. BUT! This is Dogs & Coffee, so it's not all tears. Sarah tells the story of a cat on set who nearly staged a coup, Rocky becomes an official "dog sleuth," and we get a window into Sarah's Americano-with-cream-and-Splenda coffee order. This episode is a cozy holiday hug for dog lovers, mystery fans, and anyone who's ever been changed by an animal. Sarah Drew Coffee Order: Americano with cream + one Splenda Dog: Lucy (Blue-Heeler mix, legend)
The Ugly Truth About Fake Service Dogs
12/19/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
Molly Burke joins Rocky and Kelly for a raw, wise, and surprisingly funny conversation about blindness, identity, and the guide dogs who've shaped every chapter of her life. From the moment doctors told her parents "she's going to go blind… there's nothing we can do" to a childhood spent losing vision in waves, Molly walks us through her story with honesty and clarity. She shares what it was like preparing for blindness while she could still see, learning Braille early, practicing cane skills long before she relied on them, and the accident that forced her into using a cane full-time at eight. Molly also opens up about the part no one sees: the neurological panic of rapid vision loss. And through it all: dogs. For 18 and a half years, she's rarely been without a guide dog by her side. Molly's Coffee Order: medium roast cafe latte with soy milk Dog: Elton John (Guide Dog and Water Connoisseur)
This Company LEGALLY made a DOG their CEO 😅
12/13/2025 | 58 mins.
WeRateDogs founder Matt Nelson joins Rocky and Kelly for a hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt conversation about how a joke Twitter account became the internet's most joyful dog brand. Matt shares how it all started long before the followers, back when he was a kid who couldn't calm his emotions, but the golden retrievers in his house could. In college, he fell in love with comedy, noticed that almost all of his viral jokes were about dogs, and launched WeRateDogs from his tiny dorm room. Four days later, the account had more followers than he did… and by year's end, it had a million. Today, the brand is a full-time operation, a charitable foundation, and home to one extremely confident dog CEO: Javier, Matt's newly adopted, totally deaf, low-rider boss. Matt breaks down how he and his team choose dogs for the viral Top 10 lists, why only around 60 dogs in 10 years have ever earned a perfect 15/10, and what really qualifies a dog for the highest rating. He also shares the chaos of being recognized in public ("Can you rate my dog?") and the story behind the first autograph he ever signed- which someone immediately cared less about than the rating. PLUS! Rocky and Kelly get deputized to rate dogs. And yes… Rocky breaks the rules. Matt Nelson Coffee Order: decaf vanilla latte with oat milk Dog: Javier
How a Chance Meeting Saved a Vet's Heart
12/05/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Dr. Kwane Stewart aka The Street Vet sits down with Rocky and Kelly for an honest, funny, and deeply emotional conversation about dog shelters, homelessness, and what it really means to be a good pet parent. From the childhood moment he chased an injured golden retriever through his neighborhood in Brownsville, Texas, to announcing at seven, fresh off watching The Black Stallion, that he would become a veterinarian… to eventually becoming a high-end vet serving wealthy clients in San Diego before the recession hit and pushed him into municipal shelter work in Modesto, where he was euthanizing dozens of animals by 10 AM. Dr. Kwane shares every chapter with unfiltered honesty about how it shaped him. How a quick 7-Eleven coffee stop became a $3 act of compassion, and man's "thank you for not ignoring me," became the seed that grew into Project Street Vet. Through it all, Dr. Kwane stays grounded, compassionate, and funny, even when the stories get heavy. And yes, we get into social media, misconceptions about homeless pet owners, and why walking an encampment in Oakland became "one of the best days" of a veteran journalist's life. Dr. Kwane's Coffee Order: Straight Black Coffee Dog: Cora
Cesar Millan's Soul Dog Story Had All of Us Crying
11/26/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
Cesar Millan. YES, The Dog Whisperer himself sits down with Rocky and Kelly for one of the most raw, inspiring, and surprising conversations we've had on Dogs & Coffee. From growing up in Sinaloa where choosing "dogs over drugs" was a literal decision, to crossing the border alone at 21, spending Christmas and New Year at the border, to becoming the guy who walked 40–60 off-leash dogs out of an old Astro Van, to the LA Times article that created a line of TV producers outside his door the next morning. Cesar opens up about everything- including the moment he came closest to giving up, and the faith, energy, and instinct that brought him back. He talks pack positions, raising front/middle/back-of-the-pack dogs, his 43-acre Dog Psychology Center, and how a kangaroo ended up being part of his healing journey. And through all of it? He sips exactly what we should have guessed: straight espresso - the same thing he's been drinking since he was five years old. Cesar Millan Coffee Order: Straight Espresso Dogs: Sophia, Alfie, Snow Monkey
