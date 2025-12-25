Dogs and Coffee with Kelly and Rocky Kanaka

Get Flip Coffee and Help Dogs Here: https://www.flipcoffee.com WeRateDogs founder Matt Nelson joins Rocky and Kelly for a hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt conversation about how a joke Twitter account became the internet's most joyful dog brand. Matt shares how it all started long before the followers, back when he was a kid who couldn't calm his emotions, but the golden retrievers in his house could. In college, he fell in love with comedy, noticed that almost all of his viral jokes were about dogs, and launched WeRateDogs from his tiny dorm room. Four days later, the account had more followers than he did… and by year's end, it had a million. Today, the brand is a full-time operation, a charitable foundation, and home to one extremely confident dog CEO: Javier, Matt's newly adopted, totally deaf, low-rider boss. Matt breaks down how he and his team choose dogs for the viral Top 10 lists, why only around 60 dogs in 10 years have ever earned a perfect 15/10, and what really qualifies a dog for the highest rating. He also shares the chaos of being recognized in public ("Can you rate my dog?") and the story behind the first autograph he ever signed- which someone immediately cared less about than the rating. PLUS! Rocky and Kelly get deputized to rate dogs. And yes… Rocky breaks the rules. Matt Nelson Coffee Order: decaf vanilla latte with oat milk Dog: Javier FOLLOW MATT! @WeRateDogs and @thedogsweregoodagain Support 15/10 Foundation: 15outof10.orgGet YOUR: 2026 We Rate Dogs Calendar: https://weratedogs.com/pages/2026-calendars Submit YOUR Pup Here: https://portal.weratedogs.com/ Thank you for sharing to help get our adoptable dog of the week a loving home! Dog: Pumpkin! To quote Rocky & Kelly, "We are ALL in on Pumpkin!" "Pumpkin! Pumpkin! Pumpkin!" Age: 2 years old Breed: Husky/Chow Chow mix Location: Flip Farms - San Diego County Go here: https://rockykanaka.com/adoption/pumpkin-for-adoption/ Get New York Times Best Selling Book Sitting with Dogs https://amzn.to/4hE9qxx Connect with Matt on Instagram: @officialdogfather | @weratedogs | @dogfeelingsig Follow Rocky: @rockykanaka / https://www.instagram.com/rockykanaka/# Follow Kelly: @kelly.kanaka / https://www.instagram.com/kelly.kanaka/# --- Dogs and Coffee Podcast by Rocky Kanaka and Kelly Kanaka where they talk all things dogs and coffee. This podcast covers comedy to heartfelt moments talking about the state of dog rescue, how to handle difficult dogs, some of our favorite coffee drinks and more all while Rocky tries to be a barista. We serve Flip Coffee at local cafes and will hopefully do this around the country.