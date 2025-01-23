Doctrine and Covenants Contexts

Section 129

Key points from this section: • Nature of Heavenly Beings: The section explains that there are two kinds of beings in heaven: resurrected beings with bodies of flesh and bones, and spirits of just men made perfect who have not yet been resurrected. • Identifying True Messengers: It provides three grand keys to distinguish between true messengers from God and false spirits. For example, a true angel will shake hands and you will feel their hand, while a spirit will not move to shake hands. • Detecting Deception: The revelation teaches that if a devil appears as an angel of light and you ask to shake hands, you will not feel anything, thus revealing the deception.