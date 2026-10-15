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31 episodes
- Sometimes even angels need to ball on a budget, and nothing is more heavenly than a good bargain! This episode of Divine Skintervention, Angelo and Ramón delve into their favorite frugal finds, because even affordable skincare is effective. They dish on their favorite rinse off, hair, body, and skincare favorites at the drugstore AND dollar store, and talk about what products are worth saving some coin on!
Ramón
https://www.instagram.com/glowbyramon/
https://www.tiktok.com/@glowbyramon
https://www.youtube.com/glowbyramon
Angelo
https://www.instagram.com/dermangelo
https://www.tiktok.com/@dermangelo
https://www.youtube.com/dermangelo
Celebrity brands & trends we’re SICK of (and loving) w/ Jill Dunn & Carlene Higgins10/08/2026 | 58 mins.Angelo and Ramón are all about breaking rules, breaking stereotypes, and breaking boundaries… but what about Breaking Beauty? This week’s Divine Skintervention features a pod swap with the two brilliant minds behind the Breaking Beauty Podcast, Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins! This episode dives into celebrity brands, beauty trends, and cycles that Jill and Carlene have seen over their MANY years as beauty editors, especially as subject matter experts who’ve been doing this since before the rise and takeover of social media! Breaking Beauty walked so Divine Skintervention could flutter its dainty little wings.
Follow Breaking Beauty:
https://www.instagram.com/breakingbeautypodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@breakingbeautypodcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/breaking-beauty-podcast/id1214452771
Ramón
https://www.instagram.com/glowbyramon/
https://www.tiktok.com/@glowbyramon
https://www.youtube.com/glowbyramon
Angelo
https://www.instagram.com/dermangelo
https://www.tiktok.com/@dermangelo
https://www.youtube.com/dermangelo
- When you have a cosmetic dermatologist in your midst, it’s always interesting picking their brain on all things procedures, fillers, injectables, and surgeries! In this episode, Angelo and Ramón discuss the role of celebrity influence on plastic surgery trends, the eras of plastic surgery over the years, and even what we ourselves have gotten done 👀
Ramón
https://www.instagram.com/glowbyramon/
https://www.tiktok.com/@glowbyramon
https://www.youtube.com/glowbyramon
Angelo
https://www.instagram.com/dermangelo
https://www.tiktok.com/@dermangelo
https://www.youtube.com/dermangelo
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About Divine Skintervention
Divine Skintervention is an angelic exploration of skincare, beauty and culture. Hosted by cosmetic chemist Ramón Pagán and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Angelo Landriscina, each episode delves deep into the phenomena defining aesthetics, personal care and the current zeitgeist to unlock the celestial truths surrounding beauty… with a side of sass.Podcast website
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